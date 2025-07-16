Anzeige
16.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
Xlence Integrates Trading Central Suite, The Platform Trusted by 100 million Investors Worldwide

DUBAI, UAE, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xlence activates Trading Central's full suite, available on all live and demo accounts. Developed by Wall Street experts and financial AI Data Scientists, Trading Central offers data-driven trading ideas, AI sentiment tools, and award-winning analysis.

Xlence Logo

Clients of Xlence can explore trading concepts, efficiently manage risk, validate ideas more quickly, take advantage of opportunities that they might otherwise overlook, and access Trading Central tools at an additional cost.

Everything You Need. All in One Place.

Highlights of the Suite: Six Strong Modules

  • Featured Ideas: Customised trading concepts based on your preferences. This tool filters out the noise, displaying only possibilities that fit your selected trading approach.
  • Market Buzz: A cutting-edge AI-powered news aggregator. It provides a concise overview of the market mood and highlights trending assets without being overly promotional.
  • Economic Calendar: Be aware of the future. Observe significant economic developments and comprehend their potential effects on the marketplace.
  • Crowd Insight: Benefit from the collective knowledge. This program helps you spot changes in market sentiment by using natural language processing and real-time sentiment data.
  • Alpha Generation: These three unique indicators were explicitly created for MetaTrader 4 and 5 to help you more confidently time your entry and exits.
  • Technical Opinions: Obtain transparent, data-supported trade setups that integrate expert advice with algorithmic analysis.

The Significance of Xlence Traders
The analytics provided by Trading Central help investors identify opportunities, confirm trade suggestions, and manage risk within their familiar workflow. Xlence facilitates quicker, better-informed decisions across forex, indices, commodities, metals, shares, and futures by integrating research and execution, which also lowers platform hopping.

Try It Today

Existing clients can access it through their Client Area. New users can open a free demo account to gain access!

About Xlence

Xlence is an international CFD broker committed to delivering a transparent, innovative and comprehensive trading experience. Headquartered in Dubai and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA?SD029), Xlence offers MetaTrader?4 and MetaTrader?5, negative-balance protection and 24/5 multilingual support.

Media Contact
Nicolas?Georgiou - PR &?Communications
info@xlence.com
+357 96199856

Risk Warning: Trading CFDs involves significant risk and may result in the loss of your entire investment. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606624/Xlence_Dark_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xlence-integrates-trading-central-suite-the-platform-trusted-by-100-million-investors-worldwide-302505456.html

