Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Imagen Network, the AI-powered decentralized social platform, has integrated XRP Ledger architecture to enhance peer-to-peer engagement through fast, efficient AI filter execution. The upgrade allows Imagen's adaptive content engines and moderation layers to operate with increased speed, throughput, and transparency.

Accelerating AI-powered social interaction with XRP-integrated infrastructure.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/258991_7bbcc6ba94f68a9b_001full.jpg

By embedding XRP's proven consensus and transaction framework into its multichain system, Imagen gains significant improvements in real-time feed curation, user interaction syncing, and token-based community tools. The integration supports instant content scoring, predictive feed prioritization, and sentiment-based post distribution-resulting in smoother social discovery and dialogue.

XRP architecture will also support Imagen's social nodes and identity modules by enabling secure, lightweight user verification and governance mechanisms. This makes it easier for community builders and creators to manage participation, deploy token rewards, and launch AI-driven campaigns with minimal latency.

The update reflects Imagen's commitment to making intelligent, expressive social networking scalable and accessible-empowering users to engage in meaningful conversations with speed, relevance, and control.

About Imagen Network

Imagen Network is a decentralized social platform that blends AI content generation with blockchain infrastructure to give users creative control and data ownership. Through tools like adaptive filters and tokenized engagement, Imagen fosters a new paradigm of secure, expressive, and community-driven networking.

Social Media

Twitter

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258991

SOURCE: Kaj Labs