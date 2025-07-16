Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSX: SAM) ("Starcore" or the "Company") achieves corporate targets with its recent announcements.

July 8, 2025: Every Starcore shareholder will be rewarded with one share of EU Gold Mining Inc. for every two shares of Starcore once the announced spin-out of its exploration interests in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa is approved.

July 10, 2025: Starcore has accessed a historical past-producing silver mine . With a lease agreement for ten years, Starcore has access to the minerals from this past-producing silver mine plus additional surrounding claims in a highly prospective area to explore!

July 14, 2025:Starcore is backed with the science of CIL (carbon-in-leach) processing. The Company has the equipment and the technology at its plant at the San Martin Mine to deliver the enhanced recoveries of the minerals from the silver mine as demonstrated by recent metallurgical testing.

"The future is unfolding quickly with incredible potential," said Robert Eadie, President & CEO of Starcore. "The Company is focused on its strategic targets and is meeting the mark with precision. We will follow through with patience and clarity, to deliver on our promise to increase shareholder value."

About Starcore

Starcore International Mines is engaged in precious metals production with focus and experience in Mexico. While this base of producing assets is complemented by exploration and development projects throughout North America, Starcore has expanded its reach internationally with the project in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company is a leader in Corporate Social Responsibility and advocates value driven decisions that will increase long term shareholder value. You can find more information on the investor friendly website here: www.starcore.com.

ON BEHALF OF STARCORE INTERNATIONAL

MINES LTD.,

(Signed) "Robert Eadie"

Robert Eadie, President and Chief Executive Officer

