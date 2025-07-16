In a new monthly column for pv magazine, the International Solar Energy Society (ISES) debunks old and new urban legends about solar energy. Misinformation and disinformation about solar energy continue to be propagated. Here we set the record straight about some plausible myths: "Solar only provides a small fraction of primary energy. " Primary energy is a silly measure. What really counts is end-use energy. Solar electricity can be used directly in most applications with high efficiency. However, burning coal to make electricity or burning oil to drive a car throws away most of the primary energy ...

