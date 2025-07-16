Show Reconvenes at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles with Global Representation of Industry Leaders and Telco Experts

Network X 2025 the only event that brings the fixed and mobile markets together returns to Paris Expo Porte de Versailles October 14 16. Built for telecom's top players, this annual show drives business model innovation and monetisation of next-generation fixed, mobile, satellite and transport networks through AI and cloud.

New to Network X in 2025 are specialty events designed to deliver expert insights on trending topics including Data Center World and two Expo Stages for Fixed-Line and Mobile. More than 5,500 telco network infrastructure professionals will gather alongside 1,500 telcos to learn from six program tracks highlighting the latest advancements in Fibre, Wi-Fi Networks and Services, IP and Optical Transport, Mobile Networks, Mobile Services, and Data Centres.

"Network X is more than a conference-it's where the global telecoms ecosystem comes to shape the future," said Chris Lycett, Event Director, Network X. "As Europe continues the charge on fibre innovation, AI integration, and open network strategies, Paris provides the perfect stage for meaningful collaboration between telcos, tech suppliers, standards bodies and more. What happens here influences network infrastructure decisions and digital service efforts around the world."

From product demos and VIP roundtables to networking events, keynotes and panel discussions, and focused conference sessions, Network X offers multiple ways for attendees to benchmark, connect, and exchange insights across the telecom ecosystem. The following Headliners keynotes are not to be missed:

Services, Chipsets, Routing, LLMs, SLMs, Orchestration and more to deliver a true AI network with Takki Yu (SK Telecom).

Meeting the demands of AI with the modern data centre with Marc Ganzi (Digital Bridge).

Driving cost-savings, efficiencies and revenue opportunities with AI across fixed-line networks with Marc Einstein (Counterpoint Research), Craig Thomas (Broadband Forum), David Tomalin (CityFibre).

Telcos, Data Centres, Hyperscalers and more with Karim Taga (Arthur D Little), Vincent Cuvillier (Cellnex Telecom), Matt Swinden (BT Business).

Enhancing the conference experience are the fringe events taking place on each day. From the Network X Awards celebrating excellence across solution and service provider categories to the Network X Party offering a casino-themed evening of fun and networking, and The Green: Networking Lounge for deeper one-on-one conversations and collaborations, attendees are provided a range of formats to connect.

Network X is the only global platform uniting fixed, mobile, and cloud infrastructure leaders under one roof, thanks in part to sponsors like Qualcomm, Reply Adeptic, Aprecomm, Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia, ZTE, Ciena, AVM, TP Link, Sagemcom, Heights Telecom, CIG, and Airoha. For further information and to register for the event, visit www.networkxevent.com/.

About Network X

Network X returns to Paris on October 14-16, 2025, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles as the only global event that unites the fixed and mobile telecom markets. Bringing together over 5,500 senior network infrastructure and service professionals, including 1,500+ operators from telco operators, Network X serves as a hub for industry leaders, technology vendors, policymakers, analysts, and media. The 2025 event will explore five key themes shaping the future of connectivity: Fibre, Wi-Fi Networks and Services, Optical Transport, Mobile Networks, Mobile Services and Data Centres.

With a focus on monetising next-generation fixed, mobile, satellite and transport networks through AI and cloud, Network X provides a comprehensive platform for professionals to learn, engage, and network with experts, technology providers, and peers across the telecommunications landscape. www.networkx.com

