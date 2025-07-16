Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 09:06 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Berlin Heals Holding AG: Berlin Heals Announces Publication of Two-Year Clinical Outcomes of Cardiac Microcurrent Therapy in ESC Heart Failure

Study shows sustained improvements in heart failure symptoms and function following long-term C-MIC therapy

ZUG, Switzerland, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Heals, a pioneer in bioelectric medicine for the treatment of heart failure, is pleased to announce the publication of a new peer-reviewed study titled "Two-year outcomes of a cardiac microcurrent device in chronic heart failure: A first-in-human pilot study" in the ESC Heart Failure journal.

Berlin Heals logo

The study presents the long-term follow-up of patients enrolled in the initial pilot trial of the Cardiac Microcurrent Implantable Device (C-MIC), designed to restore myocardial function in patients with chronic heart failure. This publication marks the first report of sustained clinical benefit following the discontinuation of active therapy-two years after initial device implantation.

Study Summary
The two-year follow-up evaluated the safety, durability, and efficacy of C-MIC therapy in seven patients with chronic heart failure (NYHA Class III, mean LVEF 31.7%). Patients who had completed the initial six-month pilot trial were reassessed for mortality, hospitalization rates, device-related adverse events, and functional status.

Key findings include:

  • No device-related adverse events were reported over the two-year period.
  • LVEF improvements of +11.6% at 6 months were sustained at +12.6% two years after deactivation of the device.
  • 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) improved by over 200 meters at 6 months and remained nearly +191 meters above baseline at two years.
  • Improvements in NYHA functional class and SF-36 quality-of-life scores were maintained.
  • Only one patient required C-MIC reactivation.

"These findings offer important clinical insights into the long-term potential of C-MIC therapy," said Prof. Dragana Kosevic, the study's first author and Co-Principal Investigator. "What's most encouraging is that the improvements in cardiac function and patient well-being were sustained even after the device was deactivated, suggesting a disease-modifying effect."

John Brumfield, CEO of Berlin Heals, added: "The publication of this study reinforces our confidence in microcurrent therapy as a transformative treatment for heart failure. These two-year results validate both the safety and long-lasting impact of C-MIC and set the stage for larger clinical trials."

Berlin Heals is currently expanding its clinical development program, with the multicenter C-MIC III trial now underway in several European countries.

To access the full publication in ESC Heart Failure, please visit http://doi.org/10.1002/ehf2.15369.

Media Contact:
John Brumfield
media@berlinheals.de

Disclaimer:
The C-MIC device is investigational and not approved for commercial use in any jurisdiction. Its safety and effectiveness are still under evaluation.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2622179/5412887/Berlin_Heals_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/berlin-heals-announces-publication-of-two-year-clinical-outcomes-of-cardiac-microcurrent-therapy-in-esc-heart-failure-302504559.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.