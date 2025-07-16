Berlin Heals Holding AG: Berlin Heals Announces Publication of Two-Year Clinical Outcomes of Cardiac Microcurrent Therapy in ESC Heart Failure

Study shows sustained improvements in heart failure symptoms and function following long-term C-MIC therapy

ZUG, Switzerland, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berlin Heals, a pioneer in bioelectric medicine for the treatment of heart failure, is pleased to announce the publication of a new peer-reviewed study titled "Two-year outcomes of a cardiac microcurrent device in chronic heart failure: A first-in-human pilot study" in the ESC Heart Failure journal.

The study presents the long-term follow-up of patients enrolled in the initial pilot trial of the Cardiac Microcurrent Implantable Device (C-MIC), designed to restore myocardial function in patients with chronic heart failure. This publication marks the first report of sustained clinical benefit following the discontinuation of active therapy-two years after initial device implantation.

Study Summary

The two-year follow-up evaluated the safety, durability, and efficacy of C-MIC therapy in seven patients with chronic heart failure (NYHA Class III, mean LVEF 31.7%). Patients who had completed the initial six-month pilot trial were reassessed for mortality, hospitalization rates, device-related adverse events, and functional status.

Key findings include:

No device-related adverse events were reported over the two-year period.

were reported over the two-year period. LVEF improvements of +11.6% at 6 months were sustained at +12.6% two years after deactivation of the device.

were after deactivation of the device. 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) improved by over 200 meters at 6 months and remained nearly +191 meters above baseline at two years.

improved by over at 6 months and remained nearly above baseline at two years. Improvements in NYHA functional class and SF-36 quality-of-life scores were maintained.

and were maintained. Only one patient required C-MIC reactivation.

"These findings offer important clinical insights into the long-term potential of C-MIC therapy," said Prof. Dragana Kosevic, the study's first author and Co-Principal Investigator. "What's most encouraging is that the improvements in cardiac function and patient well-being were sustained even after the device was deactivated, suggesting a disease-modifying effect."

John Brumfield, CEO of Berlin Heals, added: "The publication of this study reinforces our confidence in microcurrent therapy as a transformative treatment for heart failure. These two-year results validate both the safety and long-lasting impact of C-MIC and set the stage for larger clinical trials."

Berlin Heals is currently expanding its clinical development program, with the multicenter C-MIC III trial now underway in several European countries.

To access the full publication in ESC Heart Failure, please visit http://doi.org/10.1002/ehf2.15369.

Disclaimer:

The C-MIC device is investigational and not approved for commercial use in any jurisdiction. Its safety and effectiveness are still under evaluation.

