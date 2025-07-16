Red Gold from Europe: Enhance your Meals and Support your Health with our Premium Canned Tomatoes, 100% made in Europe, 100% made in Italy

NAPLES, Italy, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's fast-paced world, maintaining a nutritious diet is more important than ever. Recognizing this, ANICAV - the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries - is delighted to introduce its high-quality and nutrient-rich canned tomatoes to consumers across the UK and contribute to a healthier lifestyle.

Why Choose EU and Italian Canned Tomatoes?

Powerful Antioxidants: With a high concentration of lycopene, they help combat oxidative stress and support a healthy heart, aligning with the UK's increasing focus on wellness and preventive health.

With a high concentration of lycopene, they help combat oxidative stress and support a healthy heart, aligning with the UK's increasing focus on wellness and preventive health. Nutrient-Dense: Packed with Vitamin C, crucial for immune function, and Vitamin K, which supports bone health, Red Gold from Europe canned tomatoes are an easy way to boost daily nutrient intake.

Packed with Vitamin C, crucial for immune function, and Vitamin K, which supports bone health, Red Gold from Europe canned tomatoes are an easy way to boost daily nutrient intake. Natural and Pure: ANICAV members' products are carefully processed without artificial preservatives, colours, or additives, offering consumers a wholesome, natural choice rooted in quality.

ANICAV members' products are carefully processed without artificial preservatives, colours, or additives, offering consumers a wholesome, natural choice rooted in quality. Convenient and versatile: Whether preparing traditional British dishes like Shepherd's Pie, or international cuisines, EU canned tomatoes simplify cooking without compromising on flavour or nutrition.

Whether preparing traditional British dishes like Shepherd's Pie, or international cuisines, EU canned tomatoes simplify cooking without compromising on flavour or nutrition. Sustainable and Responsible : At ANICAV we are committed to sustainable practices that protect the environment. Our packaging is eco-friendly, and we source our tomatoes responsibly, supporting local agriculture and promoting environmental stewardship.

At ANICAV we are committed to sustainable practices that protect the environment. Our packaging is eco-friendly, and we source our tomatoes responsibly, supporting local agriculture and promoting environmental stewardship. One of your Five A Day: 80g of our premium-quality canned tomatoes, preserved in their own natural juice, as recommended by the NHS Eatwell Guide as one of your Five A Day for a healthy balanced diet.

A Trusted Partner for Your Kitchen and Health

"Our mission is to provide British families and culinary creators with high-quality, nutritious ingredients they can trust," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV General Director. "Our canned tomatoes not only add flavour to your meals but also deliver essential nutrients that support health and well-being. We believe that nutritious eating should be simple, accessible but at the same time delicious."

Discover the benefits of EU and Italian canned tomatoes and experience a new level of nutritious and healthy cooking. Try this lovely Penne with bolognese sauce recipe https://redgoldfromeurope.co.uk/recipes/penne-with-bolognese-sauce/ and for more recipes or more information, please visit https://redgoldfromeurope.co.uk.

Join us in embracing healthier eating habits. Nourish your body and your palate with Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe.

Follow us on

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RedGoldFromEuropeUK/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/redgoldfromeuropeuk

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RedGoldfromEuropeUK

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731772/Red_Gold_from_Europe__Penne_with_Bolognese_sauce__Enjoy.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2186813/VISUAL_ASIA1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682705/footer_comunicati_UK_2530210_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/enhance-your-meals-and-support-your-health-with-our-premium-canned-tomatoes-100-made-in-europe-100-made-in-italy-302506319.html