By Anglers for Anglers; Performance Footwear brand 'Strike' launches today

LONDON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new era of angling footwear has arrived with the launch of Strike, combining elite-performance with a commitment to reducing environmental impact, Strike is advancing function, comfort, and material responsibility in marine environments.

Born from a shared passion between shoemakers and lifelong anglers, Strike enters the market to disrupt a long-overlooked category. With a full range of footwear, from deck boots to sandals, Strike delivers superior grip, balance, and durability across saltwater and freshwater environments. Technical features include Strike's Aqua Deck Sole for enhanced traction, Aqua Sluice Gill System for drainage and comfort. Their non-slip rubber outsoles are powered by Solum Bio Tread, releasing nutrients as they wear.

Strike provides footwear that is built for performance with purpose. We strive to design products that balance performance and comfort, while working towards more sustainable choices for marine applications.

Stephen Palmer, Founder and CEO says:

"Strike was born from a simple idea - that anglers deserve footwear designed with the same precision and passion they bring to the water. Strike is set to redefine performance on deck, combining cutting-edge innovation with sustainable design, we're setting a new standard for what angling footwear can and should be. We're proud to launch Strike as a brand that is built by anglers, for anglers, and fuelled by purpose at every step."

As the official footwear of the International Game Fish Association, Strike brings authority and authenticity to every release. This partnership ensures that a portion of every purchase supports IGFA-led research, and education.

Jason Schratwieser, IGFA President, comments:

"We're thrilled to partner with Strike Footwear, an innovative brand that understands the needs of anglers and shares our commitment to protecting the future of recreational fishing. The successful launch of Strike is a testament to what's possible when performance and passion merge, and we look forward to the impact this partnership will have on the angling community worldwide."

With an average retail price of $80-$150, Strike is designed for anglers who demand more in both performance and purpose. The full range is available online now at strike-footwear.com .

Strike will be exhibiting at ICAST from 15-18 July 2025, offering attendees a firsthand look at the full product range and a chance to meet the team behind the brand.

