Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Production Temporarily Suspended at DNO Kurdistan Fields Following Explosions 16-Jul-2025 / 07:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 July 2025 Genel Energy plc Production Temporarily Suspended at DNO Kurdistan Fields Following Explosions Genel Energy plc notes the following news release by DNO, the operator of the Tawke PSC: 'DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, reports that operations at its Tawke license in the Kurdistan region of Iraq have been temporarily suspended following three explosions early this morning, one involving a small storage tank at Tawke and the other involving surface processing equipment at Peshkabir. There have been no injuries. The damage assessment is underway and the Company expects to restart production once the assessment is completed.' -ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy +44 20 7659 5100 Luke Clements Vigo Consulting +44 20 7830 9700 Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

