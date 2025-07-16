Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025

WKN: 865623 | ISIN: NO0003921009 | Ticker-Symbol: NK1A
Tradegate
16.07.25 | 09:30
1,177 Euro
-4,77 % -0,059
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1771,18310:29
1,1771,18310:29
Dow Jones News
16.07.2025 09:21 Uhr
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Genel Energy PLC: Production Temporarily Suspended at DNO Kurdistan Fields Following Explosions

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Production Temporarily Suspended at DNO Kurdistan Fields Following Explosions 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Production Temporarily Suspended at DNO Kurdistan Fields Following Explosions 
16-Jul-2025 / 07:45 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 July 2025 
 
  
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
   
 
Production Temporarily Suspended at DNO Kurdistan Fields Following Explosions 
 
  
 
Genel Energy plc notes the following news release by DNO, the operator of the Tawke PSC: 
 
  
 
'DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, reports that operations at its Tawke license in the Kurdistan region of 
Iraq have been temporarily suspended following three explosions early this morning, one involving a small storage tank 
at Tawke and the other involving surface processing equipment at Peshkabir. There have been no injuries. The damage 
assessment is underway and the Company expects to restart production once the assessment is completed.' 
 
  
 
-ends- 
 
  
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
  
 
Genel Energy 
          +44 20 7659 5100 
Luke Clements 
 
               
 
Vigo Consulting 
          +44 20 7830 9700 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  395998 
EQS News ID:  2170308 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170308&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
