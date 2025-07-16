Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Update on Shaikan Field operations

DJ Update on Shaikan Field operations

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Update on Shaikan Field operations 16-Jul-2025 / 07:49 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 July 2025 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) ("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") Update on Shaikan Field operations Gulf Keystone has noted reports over the past two days of explosions at a number of oil fields in the vicinity of the Company's Shaikan Field. As a safety precaution, GKP has decided to temporarily shut-in production and has taken measures to protect staff. The Company's assets have not been impacted. The Company is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as appropriate. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications aclark@gulfkeystone.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Ben Brewerton GKP@fticonsulting.com Nick Hennis

