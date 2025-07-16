Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077 | Ticker-Symbol: GVP1
Tradegate
16.07.25 | 10:19
1,862 Euro
-6,43 % -0,128
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
16.07.2025 09:21 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Update on Shaikan Field operations

DJ Update on Shaikan Field operations 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) 
Update on Shaikan Field operations 
16-Jul-2025 / 07:49 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
16 July 2025     
 
  
 
  
 
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) 
 
("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company") 
 
  
 
Update on Shaikan Field operations 
 
  
 
  
 
Gulf Keystone has noted reports over the past two days of explosions at a number of oil fields in the vicinity of the 
Company's Shaikan Field. 
 
  
 
As a safety precaution, GKP has decided to temporarily shut-in production and has taken measures to protect staff. The 
Company's assets have not been impacted. 
 
  
 
The Company is closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as appropriate. 
 
  
 
  
 
  
 
Enquiries: 
 
  
 
Gulf Keystone:                 +44 (0) 20 7514 1400   
 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations 
 
& Corporate Communications           aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
  
 
FTI Consulting                 +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
 
Ben Brewerton 
                      GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 395999 
EQS News ID:  2170314 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170314&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 02:49 ET (06:49 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
