India reached 484. 82 GW of total installed power capacity as of June 30, 2025, with 242. 8 GW from non-fossil fuel sources, including 8. 8 GW nuclear, 49. 4 GW hydro, and 184. 6 GW from renewable energy. From pv magazine India India has achieved a landmark in its energy transition journey by reaching 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources - five years ahead of the target set under its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to the Paris Agreement. As of June 30, 2025, India reached a cumulative installed power capacity of 484. 82 GW with 242. 8 GW coming from ...

