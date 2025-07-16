Germany's top court has ruled that distribution network operators may require battery storage projects to pay grid connection fees, calling the charges fair as they help prevent overbuilding and shield consumers from excess system costs. From ESS News Germany's Federal Court of Justice (BGH) in Karlsruhe has upheld the legality of grid connection payments for battery storage systems. This decision by the Cartel Senate had already been anticipated following oral arguments heard several weeks ago. The Karlsruhe judges ruled that the Federal Network Agency is not required to stop local distribution ...

