Dow Jones News
16.07.2025 09:39 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CLMT LN) 
Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Jul-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 41.243 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54796490 
 
CODE: CLMT LN 
 
ISIN: IE000O5FBC47 
 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE000O5FBC47 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     CLMT LN 
LEI Code:   213800M4IYZ2VNKP8986 
Sequence No.: 396033 
EQS News ID:  2170386 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170386&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
