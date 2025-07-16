DJ Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc (MEGA LN) Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jul-2025 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI USA Mega Cap UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.7024 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 766500 CODE: MEGA LN ISIN: IE000YBGJ9I4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000YBGJ9I4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEGA LN LEI Code: 213800TD9G3Y5DL54346 Sequence No.: 396037 EQS News ID: 2170394 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

