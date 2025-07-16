Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025
16.07.2025 09:39 Uhr
Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (USIC LN) 
Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Jul-2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi USD Corporate Bond Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc 
 
DEALING DATE: 15-Jul-2025 
 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.6777 
 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1852391 
 
CODE: USIC LN 
 
ISIN: LU1285959885 
 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     LU1285959885 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     USIC LN 
LEI Code:   213800713AA69XKCG155 
Sequence No.: 396060 
EQS News ID:  2170440 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2170440&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 16, 2025 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
