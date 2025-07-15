Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A0MJX7 | ISIN: US0080731088 | Ticker-Symbol: JPX
Tradegate
16.07.25 | 10:11
221,60 Euro
-2,59 % -5,90
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
S&P Dow Jones Indices: AeroVironment Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Victory Capital Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroVironment Inc. (NASD: AVAV) will replace ChampionX Corp. (NASD: CHX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASD: VCTR) will replace AeroVironment in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, July 18. S&P 500 constituent Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB) is acquiring ChampionX in a deal expected to be completed July 16, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 18, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

AeroVironment

AVAV

Industrials

July 18, 2025

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

ChampionX

CHX

Energy

July 18, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Victory Capital Holdings

VCTR

Financials

July 18, 2025

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

AeroVironment

AVAV

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2025 PR Newswire
