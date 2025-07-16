Thunes: a CNBC and Statista World's Top FinTech Company

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has been named a World's Top FinTech Company by CNBC and Statista.

This recognition underscores the trust Thunes has earned within the industry, and highlights the company's growth, innovation, and impact in reshaping cross-border payments.

Each year, CNBC and research firm Statista identify the most standout FinTech companies worldwide through a rigorous evaluation of key performance indicators. The list spans pioneering start-ups, established technology giants, and fast-growing scale-ups such as Thunes, which are driving innovation and rapid transformation across the financial sector.

This year's list comes as the financial services landscape is being rapidly reinvented by mobile wallets, artificial intelligence, and digital assets that are changing how individuals and businesses send and receive money. Thunes', with its Direct Global Network which enables real-time cross-border payments to Members in over 130 countries and 80 currencies, is playing an anchor role at the heart of this evolution.

Thunes is on a mission to bring the next billion end users in emerging markets into the global economy by making diverse payment systems interoperable and more accessible. For Thunes' Members, today's recognition from CNBC and Statista reaffirms that they are working with a trusted, world-class provider committed to revolutionising cross-border payments. Joining the Thunes Direct Global Network means faster speed to market, seamless integration, and the confidence that comes with partnering with a company at the forefront of compliance, reliability, and innovation.

The recognition follows a series of major Thunes milestones, including the close of its $150 million Series D funding round, the largest in its history at a substantial valuation increase, and the company's expansion into the United States after securing money transmission licences across all 50 states.

Floris de Kort, CEO of Thunes, said: "For Thunes to be recognised as one of the world's top FinTech companies by CNBC and Statista is a powerful endorsement of our ambition to revolutionise how money moves across borders. I am extremely proud of our team, who make recognition like this possible, and grateful for the ongoing trust of our valued Members."

De Kort added: "Through cutting-edge technology, industry-leading compliance standards, and an unwavering focus on delivering a seamless customer experience, Thunes is making traditional, emerging and digital financial systems truly interoperable. With the vast size of the cross border payments market, valued at $194 trillion, we are determined to expand our Direct Global Network that empowers everyone, from global enterprises to individuals in remote communities, to participate in the global economy."

About Thunes:

Thunes is the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world. Thunes' proprietary Direct Global Network allows Members to make payments in real-time in over 130 countries and more than 80 currencies. Thunes' Network connects directly to over 7 billion mobile wallets and bank accounts worldwide, as well as 15 billion cards via more than 320 different payment methods, such as GCash, M-Pesa, Airtel, MTN, Orange, JazzCash, Easypaisa, AliPay, WeChat Pay and many more. Thunes' Direct Global Network differentiates itself through its worldwide reach, in-house SmartX Treasury System and Fortress Compliance Platform, ensuring Members of the Network receive unrivaled speed, control, visibility, protection, and cost efficiencies when making real-time payments, globally. Members of Thunes' Direct Global Network include gig economy giants like Uber and Deliveroo, super-apps like Grab and WeChat, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs and banks. Headquartered in Singapore, Thunes has offices in 14 locations, including Atlanta, Barcelona, Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Johannesburg, London, Manila, Nairobi, Paris, Riyadh, San Francisco and Shanghai. For more information, visit: https://www.thunes.com.

