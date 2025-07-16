KONET Launches $10,000 Global Bounty Campaign With Gate Wallet

- Driving Real Web3 User Adoption and Lowering Entry Barriers to the KONET Ecosystem

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / KONET, a global blockchain mainnet project, has officially launched a BountyDrop campaign in partnership with Gate Wallet, offering a total of $10,000 worth of KONET tokens as rewards.

KONET, Gate.io



This campaign leverages Gate Wallet's on-chain task system and is designed to allow real Web3 users to directly experience the KONET ecosystem in a simple, mission-based format.

KONET BountyDrop Overview

Campaign Period: July 15 - August 15, 2025

Participation Tasks: Hold assets in Gate Wallet, join KONET Telegram group and channel, follow KONET on X (Twitter), retweet official KONET campaign post

Join Here: http://t.cdapp.net/44bNYB

Download Gate App: https://gate.com/appdownload

Campaign Announcement: https://gate.com/announcements/article/46125

Rather than a short-term promotional boost, KONET sees this campaign as a long-term user onboarding strategy focused on wallet-based real Web3 users.

About KONET

KONET is a high-performance, EVM-compatible public blockchain mainnet built on fast block times, AI-driven scalability, and a PoSDAO-based decentralized governance system.

As of now, the network has processed over 8.4 million transactions and supports more than 1.29 million unique wallets. Through its powerful development toolkit, KONET LAB, users and developers alike can easily issue their own tokens and deploy services on the mainnet.

Key Highlights:

Optimized block finality and low fees

PoSDAO-based reward and validator system

Multi-chain scalability and DApp-ready architecture

Native CEX integrations supporting liquidity and staking

KONET is evolving beyond infrastructure, positioning itself as the core foundation for the next generation of Web3 applications.

A KONET spokesperson stated, "This global campaign with Gate Wallet marks a turning point where KONET's technological foundation becomes directly accessible to everyday Web3 users. We will continue to drive adoption through meaningful partnerships and a user-first strategy."

For more information, visit the KONET official website or the Gate Wallet campaign page.

KONET LAB: https://konetlab.com/

KONET Website: https://konetmain.com/

Buy KONET: https://www.gate.com/trade/KONET_USDT

Contact Information

Wyatt Lee

CMO

wyattlee@konetmain.com

+82 10 4694 6129





SOURCE: KONET

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/konet-launches-10-000-global-bounty-campaign-with-gate-wallet-1049081