Unterföhring (ots) -- Drama-Serie "The Penguin (https://www.sky.de/serien/the-penguin)" erhält 24 Nominierungen, u.a. als "Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series"- Gesellschaftssatire "The White Lotus (https://www.sky.de/serien/the-white-lotus)" ist insgesamt 23 Mal nominiert u.a. in der Kategorie "Outstanding Drama Series" und zahlreichen Nominierungen in den Kategorien "Outstanding Supporting Actress/Actor in A Drama Series"- Drama-Serie "The Last Of Us (https://www.sky.de/serien/the-last-of-us/staffel-2)" kann sich 16 Nominierungen sichern, darunter in den Kategorien "Outstanding Drama Series", "Outstanding Lead Actress in A Drama Series" und "Outstanding Actor in A Drama Series"- Erste Emmy-Nominierung für Sky Original Serie "The Day of the Jack (https://www.sky.de/serien/the-last-of-us/staffel-2)al"- Alle Staffeln der genannten Serien sind auf Sky und mit dem Streamingdienst WOW verfügbar16. Juli 2025 - Die Nominierten der 77. Primetime Emmy Awards stehen fest. Sky und WOW gratulieren "The Penguin" zu 24, "The White Lotus" zu 23, sowie "The Last Of Us" zu 16 Nominierungen. Alle Staffeln der genannten Serien sind auf Sky und mit dem Streamingdienst WOW auf Abruf verfügbar.Die Emmy-nominierten Serien bei Sky und WOW im Überblick:Insgesamt konnten sich die auf Sky und WOW verfügbaren Serien und Filme mehr als 80 Emmy Nominierungen sichern."The Penguin (https://www.sky.de/serien/the-penguin)", auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 24 Emmys, darunter:- Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series- Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie- Outstanding Lead Actor in A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie - Colin Farrel- Outstanding Lead Actress in A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie - Cristin Milloti- Outstanding Supporting Acrtress in A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie - Deirdre O'Connel- Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie- Outstanding Casting For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Move- Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)- Outstanding Stunt Performance- Outstanding Cinemtaography For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)"The White Lotus (https://www.sky.de/serien/the-white-lotus)", Staffel 1-3 auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 23 Emmys, darunter:- Outstanding Drama Series- Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series- Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Drama Series - Jason Isaacs- Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Drama Series - Walton Goggins- Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Drama Series - Sam Rockwell- Outstanding Supporting Acrtress in A Drama Series - Carrie Coon- Outstanding Supporting Acrtress in A Drama Series - Parker Posey- Outstanding Supporting Acrtress in A Drama Series - Natasha Rothwell- Outstanding Supporting Acrtress in A Drama Series - Aimee Lou Wood- Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series- Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)"The Last of Us (https://www.sky.de/serien/the-last-of-us)", Staffel 1 und 2 auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 16 Emmys, darunter:- Outstanding Drama Series- Outstanding Lead Actor in A Drama Series - Pedro Pascal- Outstanding Lead Actress in A Drama Series - Bella Ramsey- Outstanding Guest Actor in A Drama Series - Joe Pantoliano- Outstanding Guest Actor in A Drama Series - Jeffrey Wright- Outstanding Guest Actress in A Drama Series - Catherine O'Hara- Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series- Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative or Contemporary Program- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)- Outstanding Prosthetic MakeupSky Original "The Day of The Jackal (https://www.sky.de/serien/the-day-of-the-jackal)", auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 1 Emmys:- Outstanding Cinematography For A Series (One Hour)"Dune: Prophec (https://www.sky.de/serien/dune-prophecy)y" auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 4 Emmys:- Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Porgram- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in A Season Or Movie- Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costume- Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music"House of the Dragon (https://www.sky.de/serien/house-of-the-dragon)" - auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 6 Emmys:- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in A Season Or Movie- Outstanding Period or Fanstasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup- Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costume- Outstanding Title Design"Poker Face (https://www.sky.de/serien/poker-face)", auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 2 Emmys:- Outstanding Guest Actress in A Comedy Series - Cynthia Erivo- Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Program"The Righteous Gemstone (https://www.sky.de/serien/the-righteous-gemstones)", auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 6 Emmys- Outstanding Cinemtatography For A Series (Half-Hour)- Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Programming- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes For A Series- Outstanding Music Supervision- Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy of Drama Series- Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)"The Rookie (https://www.sky.de/serien/the-rookie)", auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 2 Emmys- Outstanding Stunt Performance- Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Programming"Mountainhead (https://www.sky.de/film/mountainhead)", der Film ist in Kürze auf Sky und mit WOW verfügbar; nominiert für 1 Emmys:- Outstanding Television Movie"1923 (https://www.sky.de/angebote/gutschein/paramount)", derzeit über Sky Stream auf Paramount+ verfügbar; nominiert für 1 Emmys:- Outstanding Period Costumes"Lioness (https://www.sky.de/angebote/gutschein/paramount)", derzeit über Sky Stream auf Paramount+ verfügbar; nominiert für 1 Emmys:- Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama ProgrammingDie Verleihung der Prime Time Emmy Awards findet am 14. 