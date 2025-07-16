Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DY1J | ISIN: NL0012365084 | Ticker-Symbol: N4RN
Tradegate
16.07.25 | 10:26
23,250 Euro
-3,33 % -0,800
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NSI NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NSI NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,30023,40010:43
23,25023,45010:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2025 07:03 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NSI N.V.: NSI publishes 2025 Half Year Results

NSI presents the results of H1 2025. The key highlights are:

• All approvals for the upcoming redevelopment of Vitrum now in place - project start anticipated H1 2026
• Early refinancing of RCF and Term Loan provides necessary flexibility and capacity for investment plans
• Redevelopment of HNK Rotterdam Alexander on time and on budget (completion end 2025)
• H1 EPRA EPS of € 0.99, versus € 0.91 H1 last year
• Interim dividend maintained at € 0.75 per share

Please find the report below:
https://nsi.nl/ir/download/114b8003-4825-47b4-a4b6-fae283c331cc/nsi2025halfyearresults.pdf

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.