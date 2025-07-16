NSI N.V.: NSI publishes 2025 Half Year Results

NSI presents the results of H1 2025. The key highlights are:



• All approvals for the upcoming redevelopment of Vitrum now in place - project start anticipated H1 2026

• Early refinancing of RCF and Term Loan provides necessary flexibility and capacity for investment plans

• Redevelopment of HNK Rotterdam Alexander on time and on budget (completion end 2025)

• H1 EPRA EPS of € 0.99, versus € 0.91 H1 last year

• Interim dividend maintained at € 0.75 per share



Please find the report below:

https://nsi.nl/ir/download/114b8003-4825-47b4-a4b6-fae283c331cc/nsi2025halfyearresults.pdf





