The firm drafts top talents to grow its Listed Derivatives offering across Continental Europe and into Equity Derivatives.

Liquidnet, a leading technology-driven agency execution specialist, today announced two senior appointments to support the expansion of its Listed Derivatives business across Continental Europe and into Equity Derivatives. This move builds on Liquidnet's existing Equities and Fixed Income capabilities and reflects growing demand from buy-side clients for multi-asset solutions delivered through a single, agency-focused platform.

Oliver Deutschmann has joined as Head of Equity Derivatives, EMEA. In this role, he will lead client acquisition across the region and oversee the deployment of Liquidnet's Equity Derivatives capabilities in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He will also support the expansion of the Listed Derivatives offering throughout Continental Europe. Deutschmann brings over 15 years of experience, most recently serving as Head of Equity Derivatives for Credit Suisse, where he led the redevelopment of the equities flow derivatives business in Germany and Austria. Prior to that, he held several senior roles, including Head of ETD Fixed Income Sales for Germany and Austria at UBS and Sales Trader at Commerzbank.

Oliver Deutschmann, Head of Equity Derivatives, EMEA at Liquidnet, commented: "Establishing local teams in key European hubs enhances our ability to deliver a more tailored service offering to buy-side firms while deepening access to liquidity in the region. The move into Equity Derivatives is a natural next step in the evolution of our Listed Derivatives business, allowing us to bring our technology-led, buy-side focused model into new asset classes and unlock meaningful synergies across our network."

Juan Ferrer Pons has also been appointed as Listed Derivatives Sales Trader, based in Madrid. He will focus on supporting Members in Continental Europe with tailored liquidity solutions, helping them navigate local markets and optimise execution across the region. Ferrer Pons spent the majority of his career at BBVA, where he held various trading roles across Funds of Hedge Funds (FoHF) and Equity Derivatives. Most recently, he served as Equity Derivatives Broker at TP ICAP, Liquidnet's parent company.

About Liquidnet

Liquidnet is a leading technology-driven, agency execution specialist that intelligently connects the world's investors to the world's investments. Since our founding in 1999, our network has grown to include more than 1,000 institutional investors and spans 57 markets across six continents. We built Liquidnet to make global capital markets more efficient and continue to do so by adding additional participants, enabling trusted access to trading and investment opportunities, and delivering the actionable intelligence and insight that our customers need. For more information, visit www.liquidnet.com and follow us on X @Liquidnet.

About TP ICAP Group

TP ICAP is a world-leading markets infrastructure and data solutions provider. The Group connects buyers and sellers in wholesale financial, energy and commodities markets. We are the world's largest wholesale market intermediary, with a portfolio of businesses that provide broking services, trade execution, data analytics, and market intelligence. www.tpicap.com

