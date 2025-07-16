In today's world, where security and sovereignty are more important than ever before, Orange Business has obtained the security visa from the French Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) for the SecNumCloud qualification of its Cloud Avenue SecNum platform. This highest level of recognition in Europe certifies that our dedicated and private Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) environments meet the strictest security and transparency standards. With this achievement, our customers can confidently deploy their critical services on a powerful, secure, and trusted cloud platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250716348965/en/

Orange Business has obtained the security visa from the French Cybersecurity Agency (ANSSI) for the SecNumCloud qualification of its Cloud Avenue SecNum platform. (Photo credit: Orange Business)

Cloud Avenue SecNum: a trusted, sovereign platform

At the heart of Orange Business' strategy is a reliable cloud platform that complies with security and regulatory requirements across Europe. Hosted in our sustainable data center in Grenoble, France, and managed by our dedicated French teams, Cloud Avenue SecNum ensures data sovereignty. Designed with a modular architecture and an "as-a-service" approach, the platform empowers users to increase their autonomy and technological control. It comes with built-in security features, such as encryption, key management, network isolation, and access control, while also providing comprehensive traceability of actions and ensuring physical, environmental, and operational security.

Aligned with the French state "cloud doctrine", the platform helps our customers meet the strictest French and European standards.

Cloud Avenue: a range of cloud solutions for diverse organizational needs.

This solution is part of our comprehensive Cloud Avenue portfolio, developed and managed by Orange Business. It offers complete flexibility through modular technology. Our solutions are designed to meet the needs of all organizations, especially those in sensitive sectors like industry, banking, healthcare, defense, and public services. With infrastructure across Europe (France, Germany, Norway and Sweden), Cloud Avenue ensures full data control and strict compliance with regulations.

According to Frederic Beon, Director of Information Systems and Digital Organization for the Gers Department, a region in Southwest France, "The platform provides us with the necessary security and compliance to meet regulations such as the French state "Cloud Doctrine", while also enabling us to gain autonomy with our testing and development. Additionally, Cloud Avenue SecNum allows us to significantly reduce time spent certifying our user online services in accordance with the General Security Referential (RGS), thereby optimizing our operational efficiency."

"At Orange Business, our mission is to deliver unwavering trust and control over cloud infrastructures for our customers. SecNumCloud qualification demonstrates our commitment to sovereignty and confirms that our Cloud Avenue SecNum solution adheres to the strictest security and compliance standards. This validation reinforces our dedication toward our customers who are facing the complexities of an ever-changing digital landscape," says Aliette Mousnier-Lompré, CEO of Orange Business.

SecNumCloud: An essential qualification to enhance security and trust

The SecNumCloud qualification, granted by ANSSI, confirms that infrastructure meets Europe's highest security standards. This ensures strong protection for sensitive data, such as intellectual property or artificial intelligence information. Going through this rigorous process helps reduce legal and technical risks and gives users greater confidence in cloud solutions.

In addition, ANSSI security visas, awarded after detailed evaluations by authorized labs, verify that these solutions are reliable and compliant. These assessments include penetration tests and thorough analyses to identify security measures that are truly trustworthy. This security visa serves as a badge of credibility for organizations that adopt these qualified solutions.

About Orange Business

Orange Business, the enterprise division of the Orange Group, is a leading network and digital integrator, supporting customers to create positive impact and digital business. The combined strength of its next-generation connectivity, cloud, and cybersecurity expertise, platforms, and partners provides the foundation for enterprises around the world. With 30,000 employees across 65 countries, Orange Business enables its customers' transformations by orchestrating end-to-end secured digital infrastructure and focusing on the employee, customer, and operational experience. More than 30,000 B-to-B customers put their trust in Orange Business globally.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 40.3 billion euros in 2024 and 291 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2024. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA). For more information: www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on X: @orangebusiness

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250716348965/en/

Contacts:

Presse

Emmanuelle Nahmany: emmanuelle.nahmany@orange.com

Severine Belhomme-Moisand: severine.belhommemoisand@orange.com