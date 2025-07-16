Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has been named one of the United Kingdom's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing by Great Place To Work ranking 31 in the Medium Company category on this year's list. Companies recognised on this prestigious list have consistently placed team member wellbeing at the heart of their culture.

"We are committed to fostering an environment where every team member feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive," said Tom Shave, President of Ryan's European and Asia-Pacific Operations. "This recognition from Great Place To Work is a testament to our ongoing dedication to prioritising the wellbeing of our incredible team."

The UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing rankings celebrate organisations that excel in fostering exceptional employee wellbeing. Compiled by Great Place To Work culture experts, this prestigious list is based on thousands of employee surveys, offering a holistic view of workplace wellbeing. Key areas assessed include work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, and financial security. Additionally, the evaluation considers how consistently organisations deliver a positive employee experience across all departments and levels of seniority.

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK says: "A thriving workplace culture is rooted in trust, pride, camaraderie, and a genuine commitment to employee wellbeing. As we mark the fourth year of the UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing list, we're proud to celebrate organisations that go above and beyond to support their people's mental, physical, financial, and social health. When employees feel truly valued and supported, they're not only healthier but also more energised, motivated, and aligned with their organisation's goals. Congratulations to Ryan on earning a well-deserved place on this prestigious list!"

One of Ryan's cornerstone wellness initiatives is RyanTHRIVE, a holistic program focused on team member wellbeing and education. RyanTHRIVE offers self-guided modules across a wide range of topics, including emotional and financial health, professional development, and personal relationship success.

In addition, Ryan provides a suite of competitive benefits designed to support team members throughout all stages of life and career. These include fitness reimbursements, generous parental leave, tuition assistance, and reimbursements for adoption and fertility services. Every benefit is curated with the intention to ensure team members feel recognised, supported, and equipped for success both inside and outside of work.

To learn more about Ryan and its commitment to wellbeing, visit our careers page

About Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK's Best Workplaces for Wellbeing enables these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk.

About Ryan

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 5,900 professionals and associates serves over 77,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250716956762/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT

Melodie Elliott

Director, Public Relations

Ryan

972.934.0022

melodie.elliott@ryan.com