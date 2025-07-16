XCMG Machinery: XCMG Technician College Graduates Secure Global Construction Industry Roles, Pioneering International Talent Pipeline

XUZHOU, China, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All 120 trainees from XCMG Technician College's 2025 "Blue Sea Elite" Young Technicians Training Program have secured position offers within XCMG Machinery's international service network well before graduation. This milestone coincides with their successful attainment of the prestigious German Industrial Mechanic (IHK) certification, enabling a seamless transition into global roles immediately upon completing their studies.

This outstanding achievement, a 100% employment rate into international service positions, underscores XCMG's over thirty years of commitment to cultivating high-caliber technical talent. It highlights the success of deeply integrating industry with education and innovating international training models. The "Blue Sea Elite" program, launched in August 2021 through a strategic partnership between XCMG Technician College, the Erfurt Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCI), and the Erfurt Educational Centre in Germany, masterfully blends the renowned German dual-system vocational education with Chinese vocational strengths. This fusion creates a highly efficient pathway specifically tailored to meet global industry demands.

The program significantly enhances the international capabilities of instructors, fostering a collaborative, five-dimensional teaching system integrating work and study. Over 20% of specialized faculty are now bilingual or possess international experience, providing critical support for developing globally competent technicians.

The program set up a comprehensive development framework covering language proficiency, technical mastery, cross-cultural understanding, and management skills. Graduates emerge as overseas service elites equipped with international perspectives, exceptional technical skills, and cross-cultural competence. All graduates from the program's inaugural cohort have assumed roles such as service managers and engineers across Southeast Asia, West Africa, and South Africa, becoming core members of XCMG's global service team.

The program's success is built on a robust, integrated system encompassing vocational certification, curriculum alignment, teaching methodologies, faculty development, and rigorous assessment. This system ensures continuous improvement and directly feeds XCMG's primary global development strategy with exceptional talent.

XCMG extends this successful model through localized training programs in key markets like Brazil and Indonesia, having cultivated over 3,000 international technicians to date. The company is actively promoting the international adoption of Chinese technical skill standards, having secured accreditation as an authoritative industry training base and implemented evaluation systems for international talent, establishing a benchmark for global construction technical training.

About XCMG Machinery

XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425) is a multinational heavy machinery manufacturer headquartered in Xuzhou, China. With a product portfolio serving 190+ countries, XCMG ranks among the world's top three construction machinery brands. The company drives innovation through intelligent manufacturing and sustainable solutions.

