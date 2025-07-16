Scientists have developed a wireless charging system for electric vehicles, with a three-port DC-DC converter at its core. They have simulated the system and tested a prototype in their lab and have found it achieved an improved efficiency of 88%. A group of scientists led by researchers from India's SRM Institute of Science and Technology has developed a wireless charging system (WCS) for electric vehicles (EVs) that integrates PV generation. At the core of the system, which was both simulated and experimentally tested in a lab, resides a three-port DC-DC converter (TPC). "The key contributions ...

