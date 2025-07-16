Construction of the 106 MW Lancaster Solar Farm in Victoria, Australia, is gathering pace. Western Australian contractor Pilecom is now installing the first of the more than 23,000 piles that will be used in the project. From pv magazine Australia Utility scale solar farm contractor Pilecom announced that it has officially commenced work on the 106 MW Lancaster Solar Farm being built by Denmark-headquartered renewables developer European Energy near Kyabram in northern Victoria. The Perth-based company said its scope includes the installation of 23,274 piles, 1,683 single-axis Horizon trackers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...