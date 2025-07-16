Anzeige
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: SEB's results for the second quarter 2025

Stockholm 16 July 2025

SEB's operating profit for the second quarter 2025 amounted to SEK 10.4bn, with a return on equity of 15.0 per cent, a CET1 capital ratio of 17.7 per cent, and a capital buffer of 290 basis points.

"We delivered an overall solid financial result in the second quarter. Our net interest income decreased as interest rates continued to decline but the effect was partially offset by continued growth in lending and deposit volumes," says SEB's President and CEO Johan Torgeby.

Customers in the Corporate & Investment Banking division became increasingly active as the quarter evolved. This was particularly notable within investment banking, where SEB demonstrated its ability to capture a high share of flows and transactions but also in refinancing and deal related lending activities.

Net inflows of assets under management across the bank's business segments amounted to SEK 30bn. Together with lower costs and lower net expected credit losses, operating profit increased by 4 per cent and, as a result, the return on equity increased to 15 per cent.

"With focus on long-term relationships, responsible advice, and access to capital, we continue to support our clients over the long-term, in a global environment that remains highly uncertain and rapidly changing," says Johan Torgeby.

Income statement
Q2 Q1 Q2 Jan-Jun Full-year
SEK m20252025 % 2024% 20252024% 2024
Total operating income19 55919 822-120 312-439 38140 994-481 887
Total operating expenses7 9828 241-37 383816 22314 5421230 949
Net expected credit losses295663-5544959117886
Imposed levies882964-91 046-161 8462 179-154 009
Operating profit10 4009 954411 840-1220 35324 156-1646 043
NET PROFIT8 2537 82459 416-1216 07718 919-1535 865
Return on equity, %15,013,417,614,217,316,2
Basic earnings per share, SEK4,133,894,588,019,1817,51

This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 16-07-2025 06:30 CET.

For further information, contact:
Christoffer Malmer, CFO
+46 771 62 10 00

Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations
+46 70 462 2111
pawel.wyszynski@seb.se

Petter Brunnberg, Head of Media Relations & External Communication
+46 70 763 5166
petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 19,100 employees. At 30 June 2025, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,110bn while assets under management totalled SEK 2,744bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.


