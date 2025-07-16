Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB: SEB's results for the second quarter 2025

Stockholm 16 July 2025

SEB's operating profit for the second quarter 2025 amounted to SEK 10.4bn, with a return on equity of 15.0 per cent, a CET1 capital ratio of 17.7 per cent, and a capital buffer of 290 basis points.

"We delivered an overall solid financial result in the second quarter. Our net interest income decreased as interest rates continued to decline but the effect was partially offset by continued growth in lending and deposit volumes," says SEB's President and CEO Johan Torgeby.

Customers in the Corporate & Investment Banking division became increasingly active as the quarter evolved. This was particularly notable within investment banking, where SEB demonstrated its ability to capture a high share of flows and transactions but also in refinancing and deal related lending activities.

Net inflows of assets under management across the bank's business segments amounted to SEK 30bn. Together with lower costs and lower net expected credit losses, operating profit increased by 4 per cent and, as a result, the return on equity increased to 15 per cent.

"With focus on long-term relationships, responsible advice, and access to capital, we continue to support our clients over the long-term, in a global environment that remains highly uncertain and rapidly changing," says Johan Torgeby.

Income statement Q2 Q1 Q2 Jan-Jun Full-year SEK m 2025 2025 % 2024 % 2025 2024 % 2024 Total operating income 19 559 19 822 -1 20 312 -4 39 381 40 994 -4 81 887 Total operating expenses 7 982 8 241 -3 7 383 8 16 223 14 542 12 30 949 Net expected credit losses 295 663 -55 44 959 117 886 Imposed levies 882 964 -9 1 046 -16 1 846 2 179 -15 4 009 Operating profit 10 400 9 954 4 11 840 -12 20 353 24 156 -16 46 043 NET PROFIT 8 253 7 824 5 9 416 -12 16 077 18 919 -15 35 865 Return on equity, % 15,0 13,4 17,6 14,2 17,3 16,2 Basic earnings per share, SEK 4,13 3,89 4,58 8,01 9,18 17,51

This disclosure contains information that SEB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 16-07-2025 06:30 CET.

For further information, contact:

Christoffer Malmer, CFO

+46 771 62 10 00



Pawel Wyszynski, Head of Investor Relations

+46 70 462 2111

pawel.wyszynski@seb.se



Petter Brunnberg, Head of Media Relations & External Communication

+46 70 763 5166

petter.brunnberg@seb.se

SEB is a leading northern European financial services group with international reach. We exist to positively shape the future with responsible advice and capital, today and for generations to come. By partnering with our customers, we want to be a leading catalyst in the transition to a more sustainable world. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 19,100 employees. At 30 June 2025, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 4,110bn while assets under management totalled SEK 2,744bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.