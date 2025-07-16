QUANT INSIGHT LIMITED: Quant Insight Secures Series A Investment from 7RIDGE's Ecosystem Impact Fund to Accelerate Global Expansion of its Macro Factor Risk Models and Analytics Platform to Asset Managers.

LONDON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quant Insight, the breakthrough macro factor analytics company serving institutional investors globally, announced completion of its Series A funding round led by 7RIDGE.

The investment will accelerate Quant Insight's global expansion, enhance its unique macro factor risk models, and strengthen its position as the leading provider of macro intelligence for modern investment management.

Solving the Hidden Macro Risk Challenge

Quant Insight addresses a critical gap in portfolio management: the inability to quantify macro exposures that drive over 50% of equity returns during market stress. While traditional risk models focus on equity style factors, macro risks drive returns during market volatility.

"Macro factors increasingly challenge equity investors' ability to generate alpha, yet they remain hard to quantify," said Mahmood Noorani, CEO of Quant Insight. "Our platform provides this critical missing piece-quantifiable macro factor intelligence that complements traditional style factor models."

Strategic Partnership for Fintech Excellence

7RIDGE brings exceptional domain expertise with a proven track record scaling enterprise-facing technologies for trading, capital markets, and investment management. The firm's portfolio includes Digital Asset Holdings, Trading Technologies, and Raft Technologies.

"Quant Insight represents exactly the type of transformative technology that makes the global financial system more robust and efficient," said Carsten Kengeter, CEO of 7RIDGE. "Quant Insight's macro risk analytics fill a genuine market need with rigorous quantitative methodology. We're excited to leverage our capital markets expertise to help scale their platform globally."

Proven Technology

Quant Insight's platform provides three core solutions:

Macro Factor Equity Risk Model (MFERM) : Decomposes portfolio returns into explainable macro components and provides clarity on macro exposure

: Decomposes portfolio returns into explainable macro components and provides clarity on macro exposure Cross-Asset Valuation Engine : Identifies macro dislocations and fair value gaps across asset classes

: Identifies macro dislocations and fair value gaps across asset classes Asset Management Solutions: Construction of active ETFs and risk hedging products

The technology covers 13,000+ global assets with API integration and partnerships with leading risk platforms.

Growth and Innovation

The Series A funding will enable global expansion, enhanced platform capabilities with machine learning, scaled operations, and new applications for macro intelligence.

