Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 11:00 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Dividend Declaration

Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

Headline: First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Artemis UK Future Leaders plc arepleased to declare a First Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2026 of 3.85p per share (2025: 3.85p), payable 29 August 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 1 August 2025. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 31 July 2025.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company's dividend policy is to pay out all income earned within the portfolio and to enhance it annually through the use of realised capital profits with a target dividend yield of 4% of the year end (31 January) share price.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Artemis Client Services

Telephone: 0800 092 2051

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Telephone: 020 3493 8000

William Simmonds

Rupert Budge


© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.