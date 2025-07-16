Artemis UK Future Leaders Plc - Dividend Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 16

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Artemis UK Future Leaders plc

Headline: First Interim Dividend

The Directors of Artemis UK Future Leaders plc arepleased to declare a First Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2026 of 3.85p per share (2025: 3.85p), payable 29 August 2025 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 1 August 2025. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 31 July 2025.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company's dividend policy is to pay out all income earned within the portfolio and to enhance it annually through the use of realised capital profits with a target dividend yield of 4% of the year end (31 January) share price.

Northern Trust Secretarial Services (UK) Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

For further information please contact:

Artemis Client Services

Telephone: 0800 092 2051

J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Telephone: 020 3493 8000

William Simmonds

Rupert Budge