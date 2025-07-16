MMJ International Holdings: The DEA's BILLION Dollar Marijuana Scandal: A DEA Regulatory Betrayal of Science and Public Trust

WHERE IS DEA'S DEPUTY THOMAS PREVOZNIK HIDING?

"Terrance Cole, the nominee for DEA Administrator, must confront this DEA rot head on. The agency's marijuana program is a train wreck. The public deserves answers. And legitimate companies like MMJ BioPharma deserve justice." stated Duane Boise, CEO MMJ.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / For nearly a decade, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) claimed it was committed to expanding scientific research into marijuana. What it delivered instead was a sweeping, systemic fraud-an elaborate shell game that misled scientists, investors, patients, and Congress. Behind the curtain: a campaign of obstruction, regulatory sabotage, and financial deceit that enabled scams, destroyed real innovation, and shielded a broken monopoly.

This isn't bureaucratic inertia-it's institutional corruption.

DEA's Bait-and-Switch: Fake Reform, Real Harm

In 2016, the DEA made headlines promising to license new marijuana cultivators, ending the University of Mississippi's 50-year monopoly. Companies like MMJ BioPharma Cultivation responded, investing millions in DEA-inspected, FDA-compliant facilities designed to supply pharmaceutical-grade cannabis for clinical trials.

Under the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act (MCREA), the DEA was legally required to act on applications within 60 days.

Instead, it waited years.

Then, in 2021-2022, the agency abruptly issued licenses to eight companies. But this so-called expansion was a smokescreen:

7 of 8 licensees are now bankrupt, inactive, or non-operational.

Not a single registrant produced pharmaceutical grade cannabis.

No FDA approved cannabis therapies have emerged.

MMJ BioPharma-the only company with orphan drug designations and active FDA trials-remains DEA unlicensed.

The DEA's "reform" was a sham. It created the illusion of progress while ensuring that no real research could move forward.

Bright Green Corp: The DEA-Enabled Stock Market Swindle

The worst example? Bright Green Corporation (BGXX).

In 2022, Bright Green touted its DEA registration as proof of federal legitimacy. The company went public, attracting millions in investor capital. Yet behind the hype:

It never grew a single gram of research marijuana.

Never submitted a Drug Master File to the FDA.

Never initiated clinical development.

Surrendered its DEA license before declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2025.

Court records later confirmed the truth: the DEA registration was worth nothing.

Bright Green was not alone. Other companies-like Maridose, Royal Emerald Pharmaceuticals, and Groff NA Hemplex-either collapsed or never produced a viable product. The DEA looked the other way while its registrations became tools for stock inflation and investor deception.

Quota Games: How the DEA Ensured Failure

Under federal law, the DEA must issue annual production quotas for Schedule I substances like cannabis. These quotas determine how much can legally be grown-even by licensed registrants.

But the DEA never issued meaningful quotas to its new licensees. In fact, it:

Refused to explain its quota-setting process.

Ignored legitimate requests from applicants like MMJ BioPharma.

Blocked cultivation outright, rendering licenses effectively useless.

The result? A paper trail of false promises. Companies held DEA licenses but couldn't grow cannabis-by design.

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation: The One Real Applicant, Stonewalled

While shell companies exploited their DEA registrations, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation-the only applicant with a genuine pharmaceutical strategy-was frozen out. Here's what sets MMJ apart:

FDA-authorized clinical trials for Huntington's disease and multiple sclerosis.

Orphan Drug Designation awarded from the FDA.

A DEA-inspected, Schedule I-compliant cultivation site.

International supply agreements with licensed pharmaceutical manufacturers.

And yet: no license, no explanation, no transparency. After seven years, MMJ remains blocked-while the DEA waves through scams and failures.

Ole Miss Monopoly Cracks, but DEA Corruption Deepens

In 2025, the federal government canceled the University of Mississippi's NIDA contract for cannabis potency testing-marking the slow death of the agency's decades-old monopoly.

But instead of reform, the DEA installed a new system-a graveyard of fraudulent startups, silent warehouses, and shuttered labs. Nothing is being produced. No medicine is reaching patients.

This isn't reform. It's collapse.

Congress Must Investigate This DEA Scandal

The DEA's marijuana research program is not just dysfunctional-it is structurally corrupt. The agency:

Lied to Congress and the public about expanding research.

Enabled stock-market fraud through sham licenses.

Obstructed legitimate science , delaying lifesaving treatments.

Withheld production quotas , sabotaging its own licensees.

Wasted taxpayer dollars funding a program designed to fail.

With new leadership under incoming DEA Administrator Terrance Cole, there is an urgent need for a full-scale cleanup. Congress must:

Subpoena DEA officials involved in licensing and quota decisions.

Audit all issued registrations since 2016.

Hold public hearings on the agency's betrayal of medical science.

The Bottom Line: No Science. No Medicine. Just Scams.

The DEA's marijuana program wasn't just mismanaged-it was deliberately weaponized to protect prohibition, enrich fraudsters, and kill innovation. While pretending to open doors to research, the DEA ensured those doors remained locked for anyone trying to do it right.

This is one of the worst regulatory scandals of the modern era. And it demands immediate accountability.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

