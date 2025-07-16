Anzeige
Stevie EV Chargers Offers Revenue Generation for Homebuilders via Powerverse Software Stack

LONDON, GB / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Powerverse is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with Stevie, the EV charging brand created by JPL EV Ltd, to deliver smarter, greener, and more rewarding home charging experiences for UK households.

Powerverse Partnership

Powerverse Partnership
Powerverse and Stevie / JPL Ltd

Under this agreement, all Stevie chargers will come with Powerverse's AI-powered platform. The collaboration unlocks a best-in-class user experience, giving drivers access to real-time energy tracking, tariff optimisation, solar and battery compatibility, and seamless participation in the UK's emerging flexibility and grid services markets.

"JPL's Stevie brand is already known for its forward-thinking approach and strong channel presence in the UK housebuilding and installer community," said Richard Britton, CEO at Powerverse. "We're thrilled to be powering their next phase of growth with a solution that turns every install into a connected energy opportunity."

The rollout is already underway, with dedicated propositions for new-build homes and multi-site developers launching over the summer. Through Powerverse, Stevie customers will not only gain access to lower-cost charging and green energy incentives but will also be able to participate in grid balancing schemes, receiving direct financial rewards through the Powerverse app.

"We chose Powerverse because we needed a partner that understood how to deliver extra value for us for our channel partners and the end user", said James Clarke, Director at JPL EV Ltd. "This partnership enables homebuilders to see the EV charger in a new light: It is no longer a box-ticking distressed purchase because of government mandates - it is now a revenue generator. Powerverse has been managing energy flows since 2017, and we are excited to now go beyond the charger and offer an end-to-end energy solution, backed by intelligent software and the right commercial incentives."

The partnership demonstrates how Powerverse's energy intelligence platform empowers Stevie to turn every charger into a smart, revenue-generating energy asset - unlocking new commercial opportunities across the housebuilder and installer ecosystem."

-

About Powerverse

Founded by Nick Boyle, Powerverse is a leading UK energy technology company helping OEMs, energy providers, and EV platforms unlock new value from electrification. Its white-label software powers smarter EV charging, solar and battery optimisation, and access to flexibility markets - all delivered through intuitive app experiences and a proven integration stack.

Website: https://powerverse.com/

About Stevie (JPL EV Ltd)

Founded in 2022, JPL EV Ltd is an innovative UK-based company on a mission to transform electric vehicle (EV) charging. It saw an opportunity to improve the way EV chargers are installed, moving beyond traditional surface-mounted units to a smarter, more integrated solution. JPL EV Ltd developed a patented system that allows EV chargers to be seamlessly embedded into property walls. This approach offers a cleaner, safer, and more aesthetically pleasing alternative to conventional chargers. Operating under the brand name Stevie, the EV chargers are designed to be installer-friendly, cost-effective, and compatible with future energy innovations that meet the evolving needs of modern drivers and property owners.

Website: https://www.steviechargers.com/

Contact Information

Lauren Forster
Head of Marketing
press@powerverse.com

Liz Robertson
Marketing
liz.robertson@steviechargers.com

.

SOURCE: Powerverse



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/stevie-ev-chargers-offers-revenue-generation-for-homebuilders-via-powerverse-softw-1048896

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
