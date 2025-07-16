Shore Consulting, Inc. Partners With AI-Powered Coaching Software Startup Rilla To Incorporate Proven Home Sales Strategy Into AI Tool

Enhanced with Jeff Shore's The 4:2 Formula®, Rilla's AI sales coaching software will offer a new premium add-on service

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Shore Consulting, Inc., the top sales training and leadership company in the homebuilding industry, and Rilla, the leading AI speech analytics software for home builders, today announced a groundbreaking partnership that will create a powerful new sales training tool for the homebuilder industry. Announced at Shore's Sales & Marketing Leadership Summit in Denver, this partnership incorporates Jeff Shore's renowned home sales strategy The 4:2 Formula® into Rilla's AI sales coaching software to improve its new home sales training capabilities.

As the foundation of the partnership, Rilla is licensing Shore Consulting's The 4:2 Formula®-Shore's proven methodology for home sales-to train Rilla's AI software, which will fully integrate Shore's strategies into its product offering as a premium add-on service. As a result, homebuilders who take advantage of this partnership will have every in-person sales appointment automatically graded by AI, incorporating The 4:2 Formula® for feedback.

Initially published in 2013, Jeff Shore's book "The 4:2 Formula: Getting Buyers Off the Fence and Into a Home" is an industry-altering top seller that equips home sales professionals with indispensable tools and techniques to conquer the housing market's dynamic landscape. It quickly emerged as the most successful, most proven, and most widely used sales strategy in the new home industry.

"This partnership represents a bold step forward in how we deliver real-time, results-driven sales coaching," said Wade Mayhue, President of Shore Consulting. "With our proven 4:2 Formula® supplementing Rilla's cutting-edge conversational AI platform, we're able to elevate the way home sales professionals learn and perform in real-time. Rilla's software will now deliver insights aligned with our sales methodology, helping teams convert faster and sell smarter. We're thrilled with how seamlessly our strategies and Rilla's software complement one another."

Rilla's AI-driven software serves as a coaching and accountability tool for sales professionals. When talking to potential buyers or leads, the Rilla mobile app records their conversations and uses AI to automatically transcribe, analyze, and provide feedback to improve close rates and help sales managers save dozens of hours every month. As a result of this partnership, Shore Consulting's training content and methods will be used by Rilla's AI to provide more refined and informed training advice for Rilla users.

"With Rilla expanding into the homebuilding space, we chose to partner with Shore Consulting as they are far and away the most well-respected new home sales trainers in the industry," said Sebastian Jimenez, CEO of Rilla. "We know that Shore has a rock-solid training process. And we've repeatedly seen how time-consuming it is for sales managers to coach large teams of up to 100 sales reps. With this partnership, we're excited to be able to use this powerful new AI solution to automatically apply the Shore coaching methodology across entire salesforces at scale and coach every appointment."

Rilla's add-on service featuring The 4:2 Formula® is expected to be available by late Q3 of 2025. Visit www.rilla.com/jeffshore for more details.

About Shore Consulting

Shore Consulting is the top new home sales training company in the world, widely known for transforming sales teams and empowering homebuilders to thrive in any market. In the past year alone, its clients have delivered over 244,500 homes, generating more than $100 billion in revenue-a testament to the measurable impact of the company's effective training programs.

Founded by author, speaker, and leading sales strategist Jeff Shore, Shore Consulting combines real-world builder expertise with cutting-edge behavioral science to deliver high-performance results. Through proprietary methodologies, dynamic coaching, and an unparalleled mastermind network, they have earned the trust of industry leaders across North America and beyond. To learn more, visit www.jeffshore.com .

About Rilla

Rilla is the leading AI sales coaching software for in-person sales. That means when sales reps talk to prospects in person, they record their conversations with the Rilla mobile app. Rilla's AI automatically transcribes, analyzes, and gives them feedback to improve their close rates and help their managers save dozens of hours every month. Rilla is one of the fastest-growing companies in history, growing from zero to over 2,000 customers-including Fortune 50 companies-in just three and a half years. To learn more about Rilla visit www.rilla.com

# # #

CONTACT

Eric Podolsky

NewGround PR & Media

epodolsky@newgroundco.com

(617) 694-6411

SOURCE: Shore Consulting

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/shore-consulting-inc.-partners-with-ai-powered-coaching-software-1049168