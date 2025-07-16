Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - F3 Uranium Corp (TSXV: FUU) (OTCQB: FUUFF) ("F3" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the final assay results of 2024 JR Zone drilling including drillhole PLN24-184 (See NR October 29, 2024) which returned 13.0m of 3.2% U3O8, including a high grade core with 2.5m of 13.7% U3O8. Exploration geochemical results are highlighted by PLN24-187 which targeted and intersected the A1 Extension 3.2km along strike from JR Zone, an interpreted continuation of the A1 Main Shear on the southeast side of the Harrison Fault and which intersected strongly elevated uranium values averaging 70ppm over 8.5m, with a peak of 244ppm at 549.0m.

Elevated uranium values of 111ppm U over 5.5m between 193.5 - 199.0m in PLN14-019 helped prioritize the A1 conductor which hosts the JR Zone. Continued anomalous intersects across the Harrison fault, A1 Extension and B1 areas highlight the complex geologic and structural setting which still hosts numerous high priority untested targets.

F3 is also pleased to announce the engagement of SLR International Corporation ("SLR") to complete the maiden resource estimate for the Company. SLR brings deep familiarity with basement hosted uranium deposit modeling and resource estimation and is qualified to prepare a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Patterson Lake North Project, targeted for completion in Q4 2025.

2024 JR Zone Highlights:

PLN24-184 (line 105S):

13.0m @ 3.2% U 3 O 8 (228.5m to 241.5m), including:

(228.5m to 241.5m), including: 2.5 @ 13.7% U 3 O 8 (238.0m to 240.5m), further including:

(238.0m to 240.5m), further including: 0.5m @ 26.3% U3O8 (238.5m to 239.0m)

PLN24-185 (line 025S):

11.5m @ 2.7% U 3 O 8 (219.5m to 231.0m), including:

(219.5m to 231.0m), including: 3.5m @ 8.2% U 3 O 8 (222.5m to 226.0m), further including:

(222.5m to 226.0m), further including: 1.0m @ 17.7% U3O8 (223.0m to 224.0m)

2024 Exploration Highlights:

PLN24-178 (line 2535S):

2.0m @ 94ppm U (446.5m to 448.5m), including:

0.5m @ 128ppm U (446.5m to 447.0m)

PLN24-179 (line 4245S):

0.5m @ 119ppm U (426.0m to 426.5m)

PLN24-187 (line 3240S):

8.5m @ 70ppm U (545.0m to 553.5m), including:

1.5m @ 198ppm U (549.0m to 550.5m), including:

0.5m @ 244ppm U (549.0m to 549.5m)

Sam Hartmann, Vice President Exploration, commented:

"F3 Uranium is pleased to report the completion of the 2024 assay results for the JR Zone drilling program. These results will be integrated into our dataset to support the maiden mineral resource estimate, targeted for completion in Q4 2025. This milestone represents a significant achievement for F3 Uranium, advancing the JR Zone from discovery to a defined resource. During this time, we will continue drilling at our new discovery - the Tetra Zone just 12km to the south."

Table 1. Drill Hole Summary and Uranium Assay Results



Collar Information



Assay Results

Hole ID Grid Line Easting Northing Elevation Azi Dip From (m) To (m) Interval (m) U3O8

weight

%



PLN24-169 2820S 589486 6408554 530 113 -70 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-170 150S 587940 6410726 546 58 -85 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-171 3345S 589633 6408013 535 55 -66 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-172 3780S 590006 6407749 539 56 -65 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-173 2850S 589230 6408338 537 55 -67 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-174 3075S 589596 6408116 533 15 -58 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-175 4245S 590243 6407348 543 56 -67 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-177 70S 587813 6410743 547 56 -81 199.5 212.0 12.50 0.17











inc. 210.5 211.0 0.50 1.29 PLN24-178 2535S 589250 6408365 538 54 -67 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-179 4245S 590178 6407292 542 54 -64 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-180 1125S 588192 6409710 542 54 -60 A1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-181 2880S 589301 6408383 540 79 -65 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-182 5280S 590644 6406355 539 54 -72 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-183 3240S 589414 6407983 530 54 -59 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-184 105S 587753 6410654 545 53 -62 228.5 238.0 9.50 0.73













238.0 240.5 2.50 13.72











inc. 238.0 239.0 1.00 21.65













240.5 241.5 1.00 0.05













244.5 245.0 0.50 0.05 PLN24-185 025S 587737 6410739 545 53 -66 219.5 222.5 3.00 0.19













222.5 226.0 3.50 8.16











inc. 223.0 224.0 1.00 17.70













226.0 231.0 5.00 0.34 PLN24-186 035S 587810 6410777 546 51 -79 187.0 187.5 0.50 0.08













189.5 197.0 7.50 0.33 PLN24-187 3240S 589410 6407980 531 54 -65 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-188 4140S 590100 6407369 544 54 -70 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-189 3450S 589589 6407853 540 54 -70 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-190 3360S 589752 6408087 531 54 -66 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-191 2955S 589548 6408433 531 232 -68 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-192 2895S 589364 6408432 537 94 -66 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-193 3015S 589469 6408464 530 109 -67 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05 PLN24-194 2865S 589594 6408578 532 65 -66 B1 Exploration; no mineralization >0.05

Map 1. JR Zone Drill Holes with Uranium Results



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/258906_e3ccfb97a473a8ae_002full.jpg

Map 2. Exploration Highlights



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8110/258906_e3ccfb97a473a8ae_003full.jpg

Samples from the drill core are split into half sections on site. Where possible, samples are standardized at 0.5m down-hole intervals. One-half of the split sample is sent to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories (an SCC ISO/IEC 17025: 2005 Accredited Facility) in Saskatoon, SK while the other half remains on site for reference. Analysis includes a 63 element suite including boron by ICP-OES, uranium by ICP-MS and gold analysis by ICP-OES and/or AAS.

The Company considers uranium mineralization with assay results of greater than 1.0 weight % U3O8 as "high grade" and results greater than 20.0 weight % U3O8 as "ultra-high grade".

All depth measurements reported are down-hole and true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

About the Patterson Lake North Project:

The Company's 42,961-hectare 100% owned Patterson Lake North Project (PLN) is located just within the south-western edge of the Athabasca Basin in proximity to Paladin's Triple R and NexGen Energy's Arrow high-grade uranium deposits, an area poised to become the next major area of development for new uranium operations in northern Saskatchewan. The PLN Project consists of the 4,074-hectare Patterson Lake North Property hosting the JR Zone Uranium discovery approximately 23km northwest of Paladin's Triple R deposit, the 19,864-hectare Minto Property, and the 19,022-hectare Broach Property hosting the Tetra Zone, F3's newest discovery 13km south of the JR Zone. All three properties comprising the PLN Project are accessed by Provincial Highway 955.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and approved on behalf of the company by Raymond Ashley, P.Geo., President & COO of F3 Uranium Corp, a Qualified Person. Mr. Ashley has reviewed and approved the data disclosed.

About F3 Uranium Corp.:

F3 is a uranium exploration company, focusing on the high-grade JR Zone and new Tetra Zone discovery 12km to the south in the PW area on its Patterson Lake North (PLN) Project in the Western Athabasca Basin. F3 currently has 3 properties in the Athabasca Basin: Patterson Lake North, Minto, and Broach. The western side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is home to some of the world's largest high grade uranium deposits including Paladin's Triple R project and NexGen's Arrow project.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the suitability of the Properties for mining exploration, future payments, issuance of shares and work commitment funds, entry into of a definitive option agreement respecting the Properties, are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

The TSX Venture Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange have not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this press release, and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Dev Randhawa"

Dev Randhawa, CEO

