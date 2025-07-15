Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A3D47M | ISIN: CA53359R2054 | Ticker-Symbol: ZMG
Frankfurt
16.07.25 | 08:02
0,117 Euro
+6,36 % +0,007
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2025 23:06 Uhr
15 Leser
Trident Resources Corp.: Trident Resources Announces Disposition of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. Shares

Vancouver, BC, July 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) (OTCQB: TRDTF) ("Trident" or the "Company") announces the disposition of securities of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln") (TSXV: LMG) on the TSX Venture Exchange.

On July 14, 2025 and July 15, 2025, Trident disposed of 4,500,000 common shares (the "Subject Shares") of Lincoln. The Subject Shares represented approximately 19.9% of all issued and outstanding common shares of Lincoln as of July 15, 2025 (22,559,831 per Lincoln's MD&A dated May 30, 2025), immediately following the transaction described above, resulting in a corresponding decrease in the percentage of shares held by Trident as a result of the transaction.

Immediately before the transaction described above, Trident held 4,500,000 common shares of Lincoln (the "Pre-Shares"), representing approximately 19.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Lincoln.

Immediately following the transaction described above, Trident held 0 common shares of Lincoln (the "Post-Shares"), representing approximately 0% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Lincoln.

The Subject Shares were sold at a price of $0.20 per Subject Share, for an aggregate consideration of $900,000.

The holdings of securities of Lincoln by Trident are managed for investment purposes. Trident may from time to time acquire additional securities of Lincoln, dispose of some or all of the existing or additional securities they hold or will hold, or may continue to hold their current positions.

A copy of the applicable securities report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained on SEDAR+ under the profiles of the Company and Lincoln.

About Trident Resources Corp.:

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant historical gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

Trident's Project Portfolio Map:
https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK), visit the Company's website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

For further information contact myself or:
Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., Corporate Communications

Trident Resources Corp.
Telephone: 647-309-5130
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com

NEITHER THE TSXV NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.


