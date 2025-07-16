Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: 865623 | ISIN: NO0003921009 | Ticker-Symbol: NK1A
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2025 07:30 Uhr
DNO ASA: Production Temporarily Suspended at DNO Kurdistan Fields Following Explosions

Oslo, 16 July 2025 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, reports that operations at its Tawke license in the Kurdistan region of Iraq have been temporarily suspended following three explosions early this morning, one involving a small storage tank at Tawke and the other involving surface processing equipment at Peshkabir. There have been no injuries. The damage assessment is underway and the Company expects to restart production once the assessment is completed.

DNO ASA is a leading Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


