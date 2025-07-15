Fulton Financial Corporation Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results

LANCASTER, Pa., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton " or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $96.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $6.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in comparison to the first quarter of 2025. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $100.6 million (1), or $0.55 per diluted share(1), an increase of $5.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in comparison to the first quarter of 2025.
Net income available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $187.1 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, an increase of $35.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2024. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $196.1 million (1), or $1.07 per diluted share(1), an increase of $48.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2024.
"I'm proud that our team has delivered a new company record, with operating net income of $100.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, this past quarter," said Curt Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton. "Our community banking strategy continues to provide significant value to customers and has once again resulted in strong bottom-line results for the company."
Financial Highlights
Second quarter of 2025 operating results of $0.55 per diluted share were impacted by the following items:
- Solid net interest margin of 3.47%, with a two basis point decrease in total cost of funds compared to the prior quarter.
- Non-interest income increased $1.9 million to $69.1 million compared to $67.2 million in the prior quarter.
- Non-interest expense increased $3.4 million to $192.8 million compared to $189.5 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense increased $4.8 million to $187.6 million (1) compared to $182.9 million in the prior quarter.
- Provision for credit losses was $8.6 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $377.3 million, or 1.57% of total net loans as of June 30, 2025.
- Net loans increased $150.0 million, or 2.5% annualized, compared to the prior quarter.
- Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) increased to approximately 11.3% compared to 11.1% in the prior quarter.
The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025:
- Net interest income totaled $254.9 million, an increase of $3.7 million. Increases of $2.2 million in interest income on investment securities and $1.8 million in interest income on net loans were partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in interest income on other interest-earning assets. A $1.7 million decrease in interest expense on deposits was partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in interest expense on borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Acquisition(3) was $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $13.1 million in the prior quarter.
- Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $69.1 million compared to $67.2 million in the prior quarter. The $1.9 million increase was primarily due to increases of $0.9 million in mortgage banking income, $0.8 million in merchant and card fee income, $0.6 million in cash management fee income, $0.5 million in overdraft fee income, $0.5 million in wealth management revenues, $0.5 million in other consumer deposit banking fees, $0.4 million in debit card fee income and $0.4 million in commercial customer interest rate derivative fee income, reflected in capital markets income, partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in income from equity method investments, reflected in other income.
- Non-interest expense was $192.8 million compared to $189.5 million in the prior quarter. The $3.4 million increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense largely due to annual merit increases taking effect at the beginning of the second quarter of 2025, one additional calendar day in the second quarter of 2025 and an increase in incentive compensation expense. Additional drivers of the increase in non-interest expense included a $3.2 million increase in professional fees largely driven by a recovery of previously incurred fees in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by decreases of $1.8 million in net occupancy costs largely due to a decrease in snow removal expense, $0.7 million in state tax expense, reflected in other expense, $0.6 million in FDIC insurance expense and $0.3 million in data processing and software expense.
Balance Sheet Summary
- Net loans totaled $24.0 billion, an increase of $150.0 million, compared to $23.9 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in net loans was due to increases of $117.4 million in consumer loans(4) and $32.6 million in commercial and other loans(4).
- Deposits totaled $26.1 billion, a decrease of $190.9 million, compared to $26.3 billion as of March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $211.3 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, $98.2 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and $23.8 million in time deposits, partially offset by increases of $78.9 million in brokered deposits and $63.4 million in savings deposits.
Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
- The provision for credit losses was $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in a $377.3 million allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans, or 1.57% of total net loans as of June 30, 2025, compared to $379.7 million, or 1.59% of total net loans as of March 31, 2025.
- Non-performing assets were $215.6 million, or 0.67% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, in comparison to $199.0 million, or 0.62% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025.
- Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were 0.20% of total average loans in comparison to 0.21% in the prior quarter.
(1)
Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.
(2)
Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025, are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.
(3)
On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank..
(4)
Commercial loans include real estate - commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, leases and other loans and includes a decrease in commercial construction loans of $26.1 million, reflected in real estate - construction. Consumer loans include real estate - residential mortgage, real estate - home equity, consumer and includes an increase of $5.8 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Ending Balances
Investment securities(1)
$ 5,093,027
$ 5,071,323
$ 4,806,468
$ 4,545,278
$ 4,184,027
Net loans
24,012,539
23,862,574
24,044,919
24,176,075
24,106,297
Total assets
32,040,448
32,132,028
32,071,810
32,185,726
31,769,813
Deposits
26,138,067
26,328,972
26,129,433
26,152,144
25,559,654
Shareholders' equity
3,329,246
3,274,321
3,197,325
3,203,943
3,101,609
Average Balances
Investment securities(1)
5,084,371
4,906,952
4,771,537
4,237,805
4,043,136
Net loans
23,899,743
24,006,863
24,068,784
24,147,801
23,345,914
Total assets
31,901,574
31,971,601
32,098,852
31,895,235
30,774,891
Deposits
26,125,602
26,169,883
26,313,378
25,778,259
24,642,954
Shareholders' equity
3,304,015
3,254,125
3,219,026
3,160,322
2,952,671
Income Statement
Net interest income
254,921
251,187
253,659
258,009
241,720
Provision for credit losses
8,607
13,898
16,725
11,929
32,056
Non-interest income
69,148
67,232
65,924
59,673
92,994
Non-interest expense
192,811
189,460
216,615
226,089
199,488
Income before taxes
122,651
115,061
86,243
79,664
103,170
Net income available to common shareholders
96,636
90,425
66,058
60,644
92,413
Per Share
Net income available to common shareholders (basic)
$0.53
$0.50
$0.36
$0.33
$0.53
Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)
$0.53
$0.49
$0.36
$0.33
$0.52
Operating net income available to common shareholders(2)
$0.55
$0.52
$0.48
$0.50
$0.47
Cash dividends
$0.18
$0.18
$0.18
$0.17
$0.17
Common shareholders' equity
$17.20
$16.91
$16.50
$16.55
$16.00
Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)
$13.78
$13.46
$13.01
$13.02
$12.43
Weighted average shares (basic)
182,261
182,179
182,032
181,905
175,305
Weighted average shares (diluted)
183,813
184,077
183,867
183,609
176,934
(1) Includes related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Asset Quality
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)
0.20 %
0.21 %
0.22 %
0.18 %
0.19 %
Non-performing loans to total net loans
0.89 %
0.82 %
0.92 %
0.84 %
0.72 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.67 %
0.62 %
0.69 %
0.64 %
0.55 %
ACL - loans(1) to total loans
1.57 %
1.59 %
1.58 %
1.56 %
1.56 %
ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans
177 %
193 %
172 %
186 %
218 %
Profitability
Return on average assets
1.25 %
1.18 %
0.85 %
0.79 %
1.24 %
Operating return on average assets(2)
1.30 %
1.25 %
1.14 %
1.17 %
1.11 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity
12.46 %
11.98 %
8.68 %
8.13 %
13.47 %
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)
16.26 %
15.95 %
14.83 %
15.65 %
15.56 %
Net interest margin
3.47 %
3.43 %
3.41 %
3.49 %
3.43 %
Efficiency ratio(2)
57.1 %
56.7 %
58.4 %
59.6 %
62.6 %
Non-interest expense to total average assets
2.42 %
2.40 %
2.68 %
2.82 %
2.61 %
Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2)
2.36 %
2.32 %
2.36 %
2.45 %
2.55 %
Capital Ratios(3)
Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)
8.0 %
7.8 %
7.5 %
7.5 %
7.3 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.3 %
9.2 %
9.0 %
9.0 %
9.2 %
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
11.3 %
11.1 %
10.8 %
10.5 %
10.3 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.1 %
11.9 %
11.5 %
11.3 %
11.1 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.7 %
14.5 %
14.3 %
14.0 %
13.8 %
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet
("OBS") credit exposures.
(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.
(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$ 362,280
$ 388,503
$ 279,041
$ 296,500
$ 333,238
Other interest-earning assets
583,899
778,117
924,404
1,287,392
1,188,341
Loans held for sale
23,281
15,965
25,618
17,678
26,822
Investment securities
5,093,027
5,071,323
4,806,468
4,545,278
4,184,027
Net loans
24,012,539
23,862,574
24,044,919
24,176,075
24,106,297
Less: ACL - loans(1)
(377,337)
(379,677)
(379,156)
(375,961)
(375,941)
Loans, net
23,635,202
23,482,897
23,665,763
23,800,114
23,730,356
Net premises and equipment
184,290
186,873
195,527
171,731
180,642
Accrued interest receivable
117,130
116,215
117,029
115,903
120,752
Goodwill and intangible assets
623,729
629,189
635,458
641,739
648,026
Other assets
1,417,610
1,462,946
1,422,502
1,309,391
1,357,609
Total Assets
$ 32,040,448
$ 32,132,028
$ 32,071,810
$ 32,185,726
$ 31,769,813
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits
$ 26,138,067
$ 26,328,972
$ 26,129,433
$ 26,152,144
$ 25,559,654
Borrowings
1,773,900
1,657,200
1,782,048
2,052,227
2,178,597
Other liabilities
799,235
871,535
963,004
777,412
929,953
Total Liabilities
28,711,202
28,857,707
28,874,485
28,981,783
28,668,204
Shareholders' equity
3,329,246
3,274,321
3,197,325
3,203,943
3,101,609
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 32,040,448
$ 32,132,028
$ 32,071,810
$ 32,185,726
$ 31,769,813
LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$ 9,678,038
$ 9,676,517
$ 9,601,858
$ 9,493,479
$ 9,289,770
Commercial and industrial
4,541,765
4,531,266
4,605,589
4,914,734
4,967,796
Real estate - residential mortgage
6,511,687
6,409,657
6,349,643
6,302,624
6,248,856
Real estate - home equity
1,193,410
1,170,470
1,160,616
1,144,402
1,120,878
Real estate - construction
1,155,099
1,175,445
1,394,899
1,332,954
1,463,799
Consumer
583,949
597,305
616,856
651,717
692,086
Leases and other loans(2)
348,591
301,914
315,458
336,165
323,112
Total Net Loans
$ 24,012,539
$ 23,862,574
$ 24,044,919
$ 24,176,075
$ 24,106,297
|
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,337,771
$ 5,435,934
$ 5,499,760
$ 5,501,699
$ 5,609,383
Interest-bearing demand
7,593,083
7,804,388
7,843,604
7,779,472
7,478,077
Savings
8,271,925
8,208,526
7,792,114
7,740,595
7,563,495
Total demand and savings
21,202,779
21,448,848
21,135,478
21,021,766
20,650,955
Brokered
817,398
738,458
843,857
843,473
995,975
Time
4,117,890
4,141,666
4,150,098
4,286,905
3,912,724
Total Deposits
$ 26,138,067
$ 26,328,972
$ 26,129,433
$ 26,152,144
$ 25,559,654
Borrowings, by type:
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
$ 800,000
$ 750,000
$ 850,000
$ 950,000
$ 750,000
Senior debt and subordinated debt
367,476
367,396
367,316
535,917
535,741
Other borrowings
606,424
539,804
564,732
566,310
892,856
Total Borrowings
$ 1,773,900
$ 1,657,200
$ 1,782,048
$ 2,052,227
$ 2,178,597
(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.
(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Jun 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2025
2024
Net Interest Income:
Interest income
$ 402,761
$ 399,692
$ 414,368
$ 427,656
$ 400,506
$ 802,452
$ 740,172
Interest expense
147,840
148,505
160,709
169,647
158,786
296,345
291,515
Net Interest Income
254,921
251,187
253,659
258,009
241,720
506,107
448,657
Provision for credit losses
8,607
13,898
16,725
11,929
32,056
22,505
42,981
Net Interest Income after Provision
246,314
237,289
236,934
246,080
209,664
483,602
405,676
Non-Interest Income:
Wealth management
22,281
21,785
22,002
21,596
20,990
44,066
41,144
Commercial banking:
Merchant and card
7,376
6,591
7,082
7,496
7,798
13,967
14,607
Cash management
8,376
7,799
7,633
7,201
6,966
16,175
13,271
Capital markets
2,945
2,411
2,797
3,311
2,585
5,356
4,926
Other commercial banking
4,734
4,528
4,942
4,281
4,061
9,262
7,434
Total commercial banking
23,431
21,329
22,454
22,289
21,410
44,760
40,238
Consumer banking:
Card
7,958
7,544
8,064
7,917
8,305
15,502
14,933
Overdraft
3,817
3,295
3,644
3,957
3,377
7,112
6,163
Other consumer banking
2,753
2,229
2,601
3,054
2,918
4,982
5,172
Total consumer banking
14,528
13,068
14,309
14,928
14,600
27,596
26,268
Mortgage banking
3,991
3,138
3,759
3,142
3,951
7,130
7,041
Gain on acquisition, net of tax
-
-
(2,689)
(7,706)
47,392
-
47,392
Other
4,917
7,914
6,089
5,425
4,933
12,830
8,332
Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses)
69,148
67,234
65,924
59,674
113,276
136,382
170,415
Investment securities losses, net
-
(2)
-
(1)
(20,282)
(2)
(20,282)
Total Non-Interest Income
69,148
67,232
65,924
59,673
92,994
136,380
150,133
Non-Interest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
107,123
103,526
107,886
118,824
110,630
210,649
206,111
Data processing and software
18,262
18,599
19,550
20,314
20,357
36,861
38,018
Net occupancy
16,410
18,207
16,417
18,999
17,793
34,617
33,943
Other outside services
12,009
11,837
14,531
15,839
16,933
23,846
30,216
Intangible amortization
5,460
6,269
6,282
6,287
4,688
11,729
5,261
FDIC insurance
4,951
5,597
5,921
5,109
6,696
10,549
12,800
Equipment
4,100
4,150
4,388
4,860
4,561
8,249
8,602
Marketing
2,604
2,521
2,695
2,251
2,101
5,124
4,012
Professional fees
2,163
(1,078)
3,387
2,811
2,571
1,085
4,659
Acquisition-related expenses
-
380
9,637
14,195
13,803
380
13,803
Other
19,729
19,452
25,921
16,600
(645)
39,181
19,662
Total Non-Interest Expense
192,811
189,460
216,615
226,089
199,488
382,270
377,087
Income Before Income Taxes
122,651
115,061
86,243
79,664
103,170
237,712
178,722
Income tax expense
23,453
22,074
17,623
16,458
8,195
45,527
21,806
Net Income
99,198
92,987
68,620
63,206
94,975
192,185
156,916
Preferred stock dividends
(2,562)
(2,562)
(2,562)
(2,562)
(2,562)
(5,124)
(5,124)
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$ 96,636
$ 90,425
$ 66,058
$ 60,644
$ 92,413
$ 187,061
$ 151,792
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Jun 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2025
2024
PER SHARE:
Net income available to common shareholders (basic)
$0.53
$0.50
$0.36
$0.33
$0.53
$1.03
$0.90
Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)
$0.53
$0.49
$0.36
$0.33
$0.52
$1.02
$0.89
Cash dividends
$0.18
$0.18
$0.18
$0.17
$0.17
$0.36
$0.34
Weighted average shares (basic)
182,261
182,179
182,032
181,905
175,305
182,220
169,006
Weighted average shares (diluted)
183,813
184,077
183,867
183,609
176,934
183,999
170,769
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Net loans(2)
$ 23,899,742
$ 349,490
5.86 %
$ 24,006,863
$ 347,626
5.86 %
$ 23,345,914
$ 355,533
6.12 %
Investment securities(3)
5,390,953
49,463
3.67 %
5,199,000
47,242
3.63 %
4,396,050
33,799
3.07 %
Other interest-earning assets
682,075
8,197
4.82 %
793,126
9,164
4.67 %
1,125,886
15,730
5.61 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets
29,972,770
407,150
5.44 %
29,998,989
404,032
5.44 %
28,867,850
405,062
5.64 %
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
277,880
301,897
302,381
Premises and equipment
186,989
191,248
203,166
Other assets
1,848,891
1,864,996
1,759,138
Less: ACL - loans(4)
(384,956)
(385,529)
(357,644)
Total Assets
$ 31,901,574
$ 31,971,601
$ 30,774,891
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 7,800,881
$ 34,745
1.79 %
$ 7,753,586
$ 34,189
1.79 %
$ 7,080,302
$ 31,748
1.80 %
Savings deposits
8,219,637
47,462
2.32 %
7,971,728
45,101
2.29 %
7,309,141
44,901
2.47 %
Brokered deposits
688,957
7,495
4.36 %
904,722
|
10,038
4.50 %
1,123,328
15,074
5.40 %
Time deposits
4,112,130
39,492
3.85 %
4,127,784
41,564
4.08 %
3,670,158
39,364
4.31 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
20,821,605
129,194
2.49 %
20,757,820
130,892
2.56 %
19,182,929
131,087
2.75 %
Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
1,756,246
18,646
4.26 %
1,754,900
17,613
4.07 %
2,441,691
27,699
4.53 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
22,577,851
147,840
2.62 %
22,512,720
148,505
2.67 %
21,624,620
158,786
2.95 %
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
5,303,997
5,412,063
5,460,025
Other liabilities
715,711
792,693
737,575
Total Liabilities
28,597,559
28,717,476
27,822,220
Total Deposits
26,125,602
1.98 %
26,169,883
2.03 %
24,642,954
2.14 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and
27,881,848
2.13 %
27,924,783
2.15 %
27,084,645
2.35 %
Shareholders' equity
3,304,015
3,254,125
2,952,671
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 31,901,574
$ 31,971,601
$ 30,774,891
Net interest income/net interest margin
259,310
3.47 %
255,527
3.43 %
246,276
3.43 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
(4,389)
(4,340)
(4,556)
Net Interest Income
$ 254,921
$ 251,187
$ 241,720
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.
(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.
(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$ 9,652,320
$ 9,655,283
$ 9,595,996
$ 9,318,273
$ 8,958,139
Commercial and industrial
4,530,085
4,608,401
4,730,101
4,998,051
4,853,583
Real estate - residential mortgage
6,448,443
6,367,978
6,319,205
6,268,922
5,977,132
Real estate - home equity
1,179,109
1,160,713
1,116,665
1,122,313
1,117,367
Real estate - construction
1,172,138
1,296,090
1,312,245
1,437,907
1,430,057
Consumer
599,505
615,741
665,261
682,602
685,183
Leases and other loans(1)
318,142
302,657
329,311
319,733
324,453
Total Net Loans
$ 23,899,742
$ 24,006,863
$ 24,068,784
$ 24,147,801
$ 23,345,914
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,303,997
$ 5,412,063
$ 5,558,110
$ 5,495,950
$ 5,460,025
Interest-bearing demand
7,800,881
7,753,586
7,838,590
7,668,583
7,080,302
Savings
8,219,637
7,971,728
7,806,303
7,663,599
7,309,141
Total demand and savings
21,324,515
21,137,377
21,203,003
20,828,132
19,849,468
Brokered
688,957
904,722
877,526
842,661
1,123,328
Time
4,112,130
4,127,784
4,232,849
4,107,466
3,670,158
Total Deposits
$ 26,125,602
$ 26,169,883
$ 26,313,378
$ 25,778,259
$ 24,642,954
Borrowings, by type:
Federal funds purchased
$ 1,099
$ -
$ 54
$ -
$ 32,637
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
712,198
709,367
727,957
754,130
833,726
Senior debt and subordinated debt
367,438
367,357
449,795
535,831
535,656
Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
675,511
678,176
669,625
939,387
1,039,672
Total Borrowings
$ 1,756,246
$ 1,754,900
$ 1,847,431
$ 2,229,348
$ 2,441,691
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30
2025
2024
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
Balance
Interest (1)
Rate
ASSETS
Interest-earning assets:
Net loans(2)
$ 23,953,003
$ 697,115
5.86 %
$ 22,357,972
$ 669,414
6.02 %
Investment securities(3)
5,295,507
96,706
3.65 %
4,189,901
60,847
2.90 %
Other interest-earning assets
737,302
17,361
4.74 %
699,547
19,059
5.47 %
Total Interest-Earning Assets
29,985,812
811,182
5.44 %
27,247,420
749,320
5.52 %
Noninterest-Earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
289,822
292,638
Premises and equipment
189,108
213,270
Other assets
1,856,900
1,686,941
Less: ACL - loans(4)
(385,241)
(326,950)
Total Assets
$ 31,936,401
$ 29,113,319
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-Bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
$ 7,777,364
$ 68,934
1.79 %
$ 6,338,513
$ 52,248
1.66 %
Savings deposits
8,134,377
92,563
2.29 %
6,989,186
83,699
2.41 %
Brokered deposits
796,243
17,533
4.44 %
1,103,356
29,728
5.42 %
Time deposits
4,081,913
81,055
4.00 %
3,319,249
68,986
4.18 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
20,789,897
260,085
2.52 %
17,750,304
234,661
2.66 %
Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities
1,755,577
36,260
4.17 %
2,525,034
56,854
4.49 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
22,545,474
296,345
2.65 %
20,275,338
291,515
2.89 %
Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
5,357,731
5,260,550
Other liabilities
753,988
717,623
Total Liabilities
28,657,193
26,253,511
Total Deposits
26,147,628
2.01 %
23,010,854
2.05 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
27,903,205
2.14 %
25,535,888
2.29 %
Shareholders' equity
3,279,208
2,859,808
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 31,936,401
$ 29,113,319
Net interest income/net interest margin
514,837
3.45 %
457,805
3.37 %
Tax equivalent adjustment
(8,730)
(9,148)
Net Interest Income
$ 506,107
$ 448,657
(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.
(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.
(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.
(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Six months ended June 30
2025
2024
Loans, by type:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
$ 9,653,793
$ 8,562,077
Commercial and industrial
4,569,027
4,685,383
Real estate - residential mortgage
6,408,432
5,665,518
Real estate - home equity
1,169,961
1,078,344
Real estate - construction
1,233,770
1,335,348
Consumer
607,578
703,353
Leases and other loans(1)
310,442
327,949
Total Net Loans
$ 23,953,003
$ 22,357,972
Deposits, by type:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 5,357,731
$ 5,260,550
Interest-bearing demand
7,777,364
6,338,513
Savings
8,134,377
6,989,186
Total demand and savings
21,269,472
18,588,249
Brokered
796,243
1,103,356
Time
4,081,913
3,319,249
Total Deposits
$ 26,147,628
$ 23,010,854
Borrowings, by type:
Federal funds purchased
$ 552
$ 103,148
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
710,790
868,308
Senior debt and subordinated debt
367,398
535,567
Other borrowings
676,837
1,018,011
Total Borrowings
$ 1,755,577
$ 2,525,034
(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Six months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Jun 30
Jun 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
2025
2024
Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$ 379,677
$ 379,156
$ 375,961
$ 375,941
$ 297,888
$ 379,156
$ 293,404
CECL day 1 provision expense(1)
-
-
-
-
23,444
-
23,444
Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit losses
-
-
(136)
(1,139)
55,906
-
55,906
Loans charged off:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
(6,402)
(12,106)
(2,844)
(2,723)
(7,853)
(18,508)
(7,879)
Commercial and industrial
(5,780)
(3,865)
(9,480)
(6,256)
(2,955)
(9,645)
(10,587)
Real estate - residential mortgage
(258)
(343)
(55)
(1,131)
(35)
(601)
(286)
Consumer and home equity
(1,885)
(2,193)
(2,179)
(2,308)
(1,766)
(4,078)
(4,004)
Real estate - construction
(100)
-
-
-
-
(100)
-
Leases and other loans(2)
(1,491)
(1,527)
(1,768)
(726)
(1,398)
(3,018)
(2,203)
Total loans charged off
(15,916)
(20,034)
(16,326)
(13,144)
(14,007)
(35,950)
(24,959)
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Real estate - commercial mortgage
133
374
199
107
146
507
298
Commercial and industrial
2,628
5,952
1,387
1,008
796
8,580
2,044
Real estate - residential mortgage
203
174
104
130
122
377
238
Consumer and home equity
899
660
974
545
1,161
1,559
1,837
Real estate - construction
99
82
47
103
233
181
233
Leases and other loans(2)
240
201
194
129
247
441
409
Total recoveries of loans previously charged off
4,202
7,443
2,905
2,022
2,705
11,645
5,059
Net loans charged off
(11,714)
(12,591)
(13,421)
(11,122)
(11,302)
(24,305)
(19,900)
Provision for credit losses(1)
9,374
13,112
16,752
12,281
10,005
22,486
23,087
Balance at end of period
$ 377,337
$ 379,677
$ 379,156
$ 375,961
$ 375,941
$ 377,337
$ 375,941
Net charge-offs to average loans(3)
0.20 %
0.21 %
0.22 %
0.18 %
0.19 %
0.20 %
0.18 %
Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures
Provision for credit losses(1)
$ (767)
$ 786
$ (27)
$ (352)
$ (1,393)
$ 19
$ (3,550)
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:
Non-accrual loans
$ 182,942
$ 162,426
$ 189,293
$ 175,861
$ 145,630
Loans 90 days past due and accruing
29,949
34,367
30,781
26,286
26,962
Total non-performing loans
212,891
196,793
220,074
202,147
172,592
Other real estate owned
2,706
2,193
2,621
2,844
1,444
Total non-performing assets
$ 215,597
$ 198,986
$ 222,695
$ 204,991
$ 174,036
NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:
Commercial and industrial
$ 45,565
$ 42,913
$ 43,677
$ 64,450
$ 58,433
Real estate - commercial mortgage
90,852
88,081
102,359
71,467
48,615
Real estate - residential mortgage
37,703
46,878
45,901
41,727
41,033
Consumer and home equity
11,109
12,682
14,374
12,830
11,886
Real estate - construction
25,602
3,666
1,746
1,746
2,632
Leases and other loans(2)
2,060
2,573
12,017
9,927
9,993
Total non-performing loans
$ 212,891
$ 196,793
$ 220,074
$ 202,147
$ 172,592
(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.
(3) Quarterly results are annualized.
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
Explanatory note:
This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Operating net income available to common shareholders
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 96,636
$ 90,425
$ 66,058
$ 60,644
$ 92,413
Less: Other revenue
(9)
(122)
(269)
(677)
(708)
Plus: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
-
-
2,689
7,706
(47,392)
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
-
-
-
-
20,282
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
5,346
6,155
6,155
6,155
4,556
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
-
380
9,637
14,195
13,803
Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense
-
-
-
-
23,444
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
-
-
-
-
(20,266)
Plus: FDIC special assessment
-
-
-
(16)
-
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
(270)
(47)
10,001
9,385
6,323
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(1,064)
(1,337)
(5,360)
(6,099)
(9,961)
Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
$ 100,639
$ 95,454
$ 88,911
$ 91,293
$ 82,494
Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)
183,813
184,077
183,867
183,609
176,934
Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)
$ 0.55
$ 0.52
$ 0.48
$ 0.50
$ 0.47
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
Shareholders' equity
$ 3,329,246
$ 3,274,321
$ 3,197,325
$ 3,203,943
$ 3,101,609
Less: Preferred stock
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(623,729)
(629,189)
(635,458)
(641,739)
(648,026)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
$ 2,512,639
$ 2,452,254
$ 2,368,989
$ 2,369,326
$ 2,260,705
Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)
182,379
182,204
182,089
181,957
181,831
Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share
$ 13.78
$ 13.46
$ 13.01
$ 13.02
$ 12.43
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Operating return on average assets
Net income
$ 99,198
$ 92,987
$ 68,620
$ 63,206
$ 94,975
Less: Other revenue
(9)
(122)
(269)
(677)
(708)
Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
-
-
2,689
7,706
(47,392)
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
-
-
-
-
20,282
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
5,346
6,155
6,155
6,155
4,556
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
-
380
9,637
14,195
13,803
Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense
-
-
-
-
23,444
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
-
-
-
-
(20,266)
Plus: FDIC special assessment
-
-
-
(16)
-
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
(270)
(47)
10,001
9,385
6,323
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(1,064)
(1,337)
(5,360)
(6,099)
(9,961)
Operating net income (numerator)
$ 103,201
$ 98,016
$ 91,473
$ 93,855
$ 85,056
Total average assets
$ 31,901,574
$ 31,971,601
$ 32,098,852
$ 31,895,235
$ 30,774,891
Less: Average net core deposit intangible
(71,282)
(77,039)
(83,173)
(89,350)
(68,234)
Total operating average assets (denominator)
$ 31,830,292
$ 31,894,562
$ 32,015,679
$ 31,805,885
$ 30,706,657
Operating return on average assets(1)
1.30 %
1.25 %
1.14 %
1.17 %
1.11 %
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 96,636
$ 90,425
$ 66,058
$ 60,644
$ 92,413
Less: Other revenue
(9)
|
(122)
(269)
(677)
(708)
Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
-
-
2,689
7,706
(47,392)
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
-
-
-
-
20,282
Plus: Intangible amortization
5,460
6,269
6,282
6,287
4,688
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
-
380
9,637
14,195
13,803
Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense
-
-
-
-
23,444
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
-
-
-
-
(20,266)
Plus: FDIC special assessment
-
-
-
(16)
-
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
(270)
(47)
10,001
9,385
6,323
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(1,088)
(1,361)
(5,387)
(6,127)
(9,989)
Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
$ 100,729
$ 95,544
$ 89,011
$ 91,397
$ 82,598
Average shareholders' equity
$ 3,304,015
$ 3,254,125
$ 3,219,026
$ 3,160,322
$ 2,952,671
Less: Average preferred stock
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets
(626,383)
(632,254)
(638,507)
(644,814)
(624,471)
Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)
$ 2,484,754
$ 2,428,993
$ 2,387,641
$ 2,322,630
$ 2,135,322
Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)
16.26 %
15.95 %
14.83 %
15.65 %
15.56 %
(1) Results are annualized.
Three months ended
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
2025
2025
2024
2024
2024
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)
Shareholders' equity
$ 3,329,246
$ 3,274,321
$ 3,197,325
$ 3,203,943
$ 3,101,609
Less: Preferred stock
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
(192,878)
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(623,729)
(629,189)
(635,458)
(641,739)
(648,026)
Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)
$ 2,512,639
$ 2,452,254
$ 2,368,989
$ 2,369,326
$ 2,260,705
Total assets
$ 32,040,448
$ 32,132,028
$ 32,071,810
$ 32,185,726
$ 31,769,813
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
(623,729)
(629,189)
(635,458)
(641,739)
(648,026)
Total tangible assets (denominator)
$ 31,416,719
$ 31,502,839
$ 31,436,352
$ 31,543,987
$ 31,121,787
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.00 %
7.78 %
7.54 %
7.51 %
7.26 %
Efficiency ratio
Non-interest expense
$ 192,811
$ 189,460
$ 216,615
$ 226,089
$ 199,488
Less: Acquisition-related expense
-
(380)
(9,637)
(14,195)
(13,803)
Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback
-
-
-
-
20,266
Less: FDIC special assessment
-
-
-
16
-
Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
270
47
(10,001)
(9,385)
(6,323)
Less: Intangible amortization
(5,460)
(6,269)
(6,282)
(6,287)
(4,688)
Operating non-interest expense (numerator)
$ 187,621
$ 182,858
$ 190,695
$ 196,238
$ 194,940
Net interest income
$ 254,921
$ 251,187
$ 253,659
$ 258,009
$ 241,720
Tax equivalent adjustment
4,389
4,340
4,343
4,424
4,556
Plus: Total non-interest income
69,148
67,232
65,924
59,673
92,994
Less: Other revenue
(9)
(122)
(269)
(677)
(708)
Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax
-
-
2,689
7,706
(47,392)
Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net
-
2
-
1
20,282
Total revenue (denominator)
$ 328,449
$ 322,639
$ 326,346
$ 329,136
$ 311,452
Efficiency ratio
57.1 %
56.7 %
58.4 %
59.6 %
62.6 %
Operating non-interest expense to total average assets
Non-interest expense
$ 192,811
$ 189,460
$ 216,615
$ 226,089
$ 199,488
Less: Intangible amortization
(5,460)
(6,269)
(6,282)
(6,287)
(4,688)
Less: Acquisition-related expense
-
(380)
(9,637)
(14,195)
(13,803)
Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback
-
-
-
-
20,266
Less: FDIC special assessment
-
-
-
16
-
Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
270
47
(10,001)
(9,385)
(6,323)
Operating non-interest expense (numerator)
$ 187,621
$ 182,858
$ 190,695
$ 196,238
$ 194,940
Total average assets (denominator)
$ 31,901,574
$ 31,971,601
$ 32,098,852
$ 31,895,235
$ 30,774,891
Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(1)
2.36 %
2.32 %
2.36 %
2.45 %
2.55 %
(1) Results are annualized.
Six Months Ended
Jun 30
Jun 30
2025
2024
Operating net income available to common shareholders
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 187,061
$ 151,792
Less: Other revenue
(131)
(859)
Plus Gain on acquisition, net of tax
-
(47,392)
Plus: Loss on securities restructuring
-
20,282
Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization
11,501
4,997
Plus: Acquisition-related expense
380
13,803
Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense
-
23,444
Less: Gain on sale-leaseback
-
(20,266)
Plus: FDIC special assessment
-
956
Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals
(317)
12,652
Less: Tax impact of adjustments
(2,401)
(11,552)
Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)
$ 196,093
$ 147,857
Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)
183,999
170,769
Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)
$ 1.07
$ 0.87
