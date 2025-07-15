Fulton Financial Corporation Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results

LANCASTER, Pa., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton " or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $96.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $6.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in comparison to the first quarter of 2025. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $100.6 million (1), or $0.55 per diluted share(1), an increase of $5.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in comparison to the first quarter of 2025.

Net income available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $187.1 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, an increase of $35.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2024. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $196.1 million (1), or $1.07 per diluted share(1), an increase of $48.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2024.

"I'm proud that our team has delivered a new company record, with operating net income of $100.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, this past quarter," said Curt Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton. "Our community banking strategy continues to provide significant value to customers and has once again resulted in strong bottom-line results for the company."

Financial Highlights

Second quarter of 2025 operating results of $0.55 per diluted share were impacted by the following items:

Solid net interest margin of 3.47%, with a two basis point decrease in total cost of funds compared to the prior quarter.

Non-interest income increased $1.9 million to $69.1 million compared to $67.2 million in the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense increased $3.4 million to $192.8 million compared to $189.5 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense increased $4.8 million to $187.6 million (1) compared to $182.9 million in the prior quarter.

compared to $182.9 million in the prior quarter. Provision for credit losses was $8.6 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $377.3 million, or 1.57% of total net loans as of June 30, 2025.

Net loans increased $150.0 million, or 2.5% annualized, compared to the prior quarter.

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) increased to approximately 11.3% compared to 11.1% in the prior quarter.

The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025:

Net interest income totaled $254.9 million, an increase of $3.7 million. Increases of $2.2 million in interest income on investment securities and $1.8 million in interest income on net loans were partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in interest income on other interest-earning assets. A $1.7 million decrease in interest expense on deposits was partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in interest expense on borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Acquisition (3) was $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $13.1 million in the prior quarter.

was $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $13.1 million in the prior quarter. Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $69.1 million compared to $67.2 million in the prior quarter. The $1.9 million increase was primarily due to increases of $0.9 million in mortgage banking income, $0.8 million in merchant and card fee income, $0.6 million in cash management fee income, $0.5 million in overdraft fee income, $0.5 million in wealth management revenues, $0.5 million in other consumer deposit banking fees, $0.4 million in debit card fee income and $0.4 million in commercial customer interest rate derivative fee income, reflected in capital markets income, partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in income from equity method investments, reflected in other income.

Non-interest expense was $192.8 million compared to $189.5 million in the prior quarter. The $3.4 million increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense largely due to annual merit increases taking effect at the beginning of the second quarter of 2025, one additional calendar day in the second quarter of 2025 and an increase in incentive compensation expense. Additional drivers of the increase in non-interest expense included a $3.2 million increase in professional fees largely driven by a recovery of previously incurred fees in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by decreases of $1.8 million in net occupancy costs largely due to a decrease in snow removal expense, $0.7 million in state tax expense, reflected in other expense, $0.6 million in FDIC insurance expense and $0.3 million in data processing and software expense.

Balance Sheet Summary

Net loans totaled $24.0 billion, an increase of $150.0 million, compared to $23.9 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in net loans was due to increases of $117.4 million in consumer loans (4) and $32.6 million in commercial and other loans (4) .

and $32.6 million in commercial and other loans . Deposits totaled $26.1 billion, a decrease of $190.9 million, compared to $26.3 billion as of March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $211.3 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, $98.2 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and $23.8 million in time deposits, partially offset by increases of $78.9 million in brokered deposits and $63.4 million in savings deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

The provision for credit losses was $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in a $377.3 million allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans, or 1.57% of total net loans as of June 30, 2025, compared to $379.7 million, or 1.59% of total net loans as of March 31, 2025.

Non-performing assets were $215.6 million, or 0.67% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, in comparison to $199.0 million, or 0.62% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025.

Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were 0.20% of total average loans in comparison to 0.21% in the prior quarter.

Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com.

(1) Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.



(2) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025, are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.



(3) On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank..



(4) Commercial loans include real estate - commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, leases and other loans and includes a decrease in commercial construction loans of $26.1 million, reflected in real estate - construction. Consumer loans include real estate - residential mortgage, real estate - home equity, consumer and includes an increase of $5.8 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



























SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)



























(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)





























Three months ended

















Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

















2025

2025

2024

2024

2024















Ending Balances

































Investment securities(1) $ 5,093,027

$ 5,071,323

$ 4,806,468

$ 4,545,278

$ 4,184,027















Net loans 24,012,539

23,862,574

24,044,919

24,176,075

24,106,297















Total assets 32,040,448

32,132,028

32,071,810

32,185,726

31,769,813















Deposits 26,138,067

26,328,972

26,129,433

26,152,144

25,559,654















Shareholders' equity 3,329,246

3,274,321

3,197,325

3,203,943

3,101,609



















































Average Balances

































Investment securities(1) 5,084,371

4,906,952

4,771,537

4,237,805

4,043,136















Net loans 23,899,743

24,006,863

24,068,784

24,147,801

23,345,914















Total assets 31,901,574

31,971,601

32,098,852

31,895,235

30,774,891















Deposits 26,125,602

26,169,883

26,313,378

25,778,259

24,642,954















Shareholders' equity 3,304,015

3,254,125

3,219,026

3,160,322

2,952,671



















































Income Statement

































Net interest income 254,921

251,187

253,659

258,009

241,720















Provision for credit losses 8,607

13,898

16,725

11,929

32,056















Non-interest income 69,148

67,232

65,924

59,673

92,994















Non-interest expense 192,811

189,460

216,615

226,089

199,488















Income before taxes 122,651

115,061

86,243

79,664

103,170















Net income available to common shareholders 96,636

90,425

66,058

60,644

92,413



















































Per Share

































Net income available to common shareholders (basic) $0.53

$0.50

$0.36

$0.33

$0.53















Net income available to common shareholders (diluted) $0.53

$0.49

$0.36

$0.33

$0.52















Operating net income available to common shareholders(2) $0.55

$0.52

$0.48

$0.50

$0.47















Cash dividends $0.18

$0.18

$0.18

$0.17

$0.17















Common shareholders' equity $17.20

$16.91

$16.50

$16.55

$16.00















Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) $13.78

$13.46

$13.01

$13.02

$12.43















Weighted average shares (basic) 182,261

182,179

182,032

181,905

175,305















Weighted average shares (diluted) 183,813

184,077

183,867

183,609

176,934

















(1) Includes related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities. (2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.

























































































Three months ended

















Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

















2025

2025

2024

2024

2024















Asset Quality

































Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.20 %

0.21 %

0.22 %

0.18 %

0.19 %















Non-performing loans to total net loans 0.89 %

0.82 %

0.92 %

0.84 %

0.72 %















Non-performing assets to total assets 0.67 %

0.62 %

0.69 %

0.64 %

0.55 %















ACL - loans(1) to total loans 1.57 %

1.59 %

1.58 %

1.56 %

1.56 %















ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans 177 %

193 %

172 %

186 %

218 %



















































Profitability

































Return on average assets 1.25 %

1.18 %

0.85 %

0.79 %

1.24 %















Operating return on average assets(2) 1.30 %

1.25 %

1.14 %

1.17 %

1.11 %















Return on average common shareholders' equity 12.46 %

11.98 %

8.68 %

8.13 %

13.47 %















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2) 16.26 %

15.95 %

14.83 %

15.65 %

15.56 %















Net interest margin 3.47 %

3.43 %

3.41 %

3.49 %

3.43 %















Efficiency ratio(2) 57.1 %

56.7 %

58.4 %

59.6 %

62.6 %















Non-interest expense to total average assets 2.42 %

2.40 %

2.68 %

2.82 %

2.61 %















Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2) 2.36 %

2.32 %

2.36 %

2.45 %

2.55 %



















































Capital Ratios (3)

































Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2) 8.0 %

7.8 %

7.5 %

7.5 %

7.3 %















Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.3 %

9.2 %

9.0 %

9.0 %

9.2 %















Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio 11.3 %

11.1 %

10.8 %

10.5 %

10.3 %















Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.1 %

11.9 %

11.5 %

11.3 %

11.1 %















Total risk-based capital ratio 14.7 %

14.5 %

14.3 %

14.0 %

13.8 %



















































(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet ("OBS") credit exposures.















(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.















(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.

















FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands)





























Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30



2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 362,280

$ 388,503

$ 279,041

$ 296,500

$ 333,238

Other interest-earning assets 583,899

778,117

924,404

1,287,392

1,188,341

Loans held for sale 23,281

15,965

25,618

17,678

26,822

Investment securities 5,093,027

5,071,323

4,806,468

4,545,278

4,184,027

Net loans 24,012,539

23,862,574

24,044,919

24,176,075

24,106,297

Less: ACL - loans(1) (377,337)

(379,677)

(379,156)

(375,961)

(375,941)

Loans, net 23,635,202

23,482,897

23,665,763

23,800,114

23,730,356

Net premises and equipment 184,290

186,873

195,527

171,731

180,642

Accrued interest receivable 117,130

116,215

117,029

115,903

120,752

Goodwill and intangible assets 623,729

629,189

635,458

641,739

648,026

Other assets 1,417,610

1,462,946

1,422,502

1,309,391

1,357,609

Total Assets $ 32,040,448

$ 32,132,028

$ 32,071,810

$ 32,185,726

$ 31,769,813 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Deposits $ 26,138,067

$ 26,328,972

$ 26,129,433

$ 26,152,144

$ 25,559,654

Borrowings 1,773,900

1,657,200

1,782,048

2,052,227

2,178,597

Other liabilities 799,235

871,535

963,004

777,412

929,953

Total Liabilities 28,711,202

28,857,707

28,874,485

28,981,783

28,668,204

Shareholders' equity 3,329,246

3,274,321

3,197,325

3,203,943

3,101,609

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 32,040,448

$ 32,132,028

$ 32,071,810

$ 32,185,726

$ 31,769,813





















LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:











Loans, by type:

















Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 9,678,038

$ 9,676,517

$ 9,601,858

$ 9,493,479

$ 9,289,770

Commercial and industrial 4,541,765

4,531,266

4,605,589

4,914,734

4,967,796

Real estate - residential mortgage 6,511,687

6,409,657

6,349,643

6,302,624

6,248,856

Real estate - home equity 1,193,410

1,170,470

1,160,616

1,144,402

1,120,878

Real estate - construction 1,155,099

1,175,445

1,394,899

1,332,954

1,463,799

Consumer 583,949

597,305

616,856

651,717

692,086

Leases and other loans(2) 348,591

301,914

315,458

336,165

323,112

Total Net Loans $ 24,012,539

$ 23,862,574

$ 24,044,919

$ 24,176,075

$ 24,106,297 Deposits, by type:

















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,337,771

$ 5,435,934

$ 5,499,760

$ 5,501,699

$ 5,609,383

Interest-bearing demand 7,593,083

7,804,388

7,843,604

7,779,472

7,478,077

Savings 8,271,925

8,208,526

7,792,114

7,740,595

7,563,495

Total demand and savings 21,202,779

21,448,848

21,135,478

21,021,766

20,650,955

Brokered 817,398

738,458

843,857

843,473

995,975

Time 4,117,890

4,141,666

4,150,098

4,286,905

3,912,724

Total Deposits $ 26,138,067

$ 26,328,972

$ 26,129,433

$ 26,152,144

$ 25,559,654 Borrowings, by type:

















Federal Home Loan Bank advances $ 800,000

$ 750,000

$ 850,000

$ 950,000

$ 750,000

Senior debt and subordinated debt 367,476

367,396

367,316

535,917

535,741

Other borrowings 606,424

539,804

564,732

566,310

892,856

Total Borrowings $ 1,773,900

$ 1,657,200

$ 1,782,048

$ 2,052,227

$ 2,178,597





















(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures. (2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.























FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)







(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)













Three months ended

Six months ended





Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Jun 30





2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025

2024 Net Interest Income:





























Interest income

$ 402,761

$ 399,692

$ 414,368

$ 427,656

$ 400,506

$ 802,452

$ 740,172

Interest expense

147,840

148,505

160,709

169,647

158,786

296,345

291,515

Net Interest Income

254,921

251,187

253,659

258,009

241,720

506,107

448,657

Provision for credit losses

8,607

13,898

16,725

11,929

32,056

22,505

42,981

Net Interest Income after Provision

246,314

237,289

236,934

246,080

209,664

483,602

405,676 Non-Interest Income:





























Wealth management

22,281

21,785

22,002

21,596

20,990

44,066

41,144

Commercial banking:





























Merchant and card

7,376

6,591

7,082

7,496

7,798

13,967

14,607

Cash management

8,376

7,799

7,633

7,201

6,966

16,175

13,271

Capital markets

2,945

2,411

2,797

3,311

2,585

5,356

4,926

Other commercial banking

4,734

4,528

4,942

4,281

4,061

9,262

7,434

Total commercial banking

23,431

21,329

22,454

22,289

21,410

44,760

40,238

Consumer banking:





























Card

7,958

7,544

8,064

7,917

8,305

15,502

14,933

Overdraft

3,817

3,295

3,644

3,957

3,377

7,112

6,163

Other consumer banking

2,753

2,229

2,601

3,054

2,918

4,982

5,172

Total consumer banking

14,528

13,068

14,309

14,928

14,600

27,596

26,268

Mortgage banking

3,991

3,138

3,759

3,142

3,951

7,130

7,041

Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

-

(2,689)

(7,706)

47,392

-

47,392

Other

4,917

7,914

6,089

5,425

4,933

12,830

8,332

Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses)

69,148

67,234

65,924

59,674

113,276

136,382

170,415

Investment securities losses, net

-

(2)

-

(1)

(20,282)

(2)

(20,282)

Total Non-Interest Income

69,148

67,232

65,924

59,673

92,994

136,380

150,133 Non-Interest Expense:





























Salaries and employee benefits

107,123

103,526

107,886

118,824

110,630

210,649

206,111

Data processing and software

18,262

18,599

19,550

20,314

20,357

36,861

38,018

Net occupancy

16,410

18,207

16,417

18,999

17,793

34,617

33,943

Other outside services

12,009

11,837

14,531

15,839

16,933

23,846

30,216

Intangible amortization

5,460

6,269

6,282

6,287

4,688

11,729

5,261

FDIC insurance

4,951

5,597

5,921

5,109

6,696

10,549

12,800

Equipment

4,100

4,150

4,388

4,860

4,561

8,249

8,602

Marketing

2,604

2,521

2,695

2,251

2,101

5,124

4,012

Professional fees

2,163

(1,078)

3,387

2,811

2,571

1,085

4,659

Acquisition-related expenses

-

380

9,637

14,195

13,803

380

13,803

Other

19,729

19,452

25,921

16,600

(645)

39,181

19,662

Total Non-Interest Expense

192,811

189,460

216,615

226,089

199,488

382,270

377,087

Income Before Income Taxes

122,651

115,061

86,243

79,664

103,170

237,712

178,722

Income tax expense

23,453

22,074

17,623

16,458

8,195

45,527

21,806

Net Income

99,198

92,987

68,620

63,206

94,975

192,185

156,916

Preferred stock dividends

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(2,562)

(5,124)

(5,124)

Net Income Available to Common Shareholders

$ 96,636

$ 90,425

$ 66,058

$ 60,644

$ 92,413

$ 187,061

$ 151,792





































Three months ended

Six months ended





Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Jun 30





2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025

2024 PER SHARE:





























Net income available to common shareholders (basic)

$0.53

$0.50

$0.36

$0.33

$0.53

$1.03

$0.90

Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)

$0.53

$0.49

$0.36

$0.33

$0.52

$1.02

$0.89

Cash dividends

$0.18

$0.18

$0.18

$0.17

$0.17

$0.36

$0.34

































Weighted average shares (basic)

182,261

182,179

182,032

181,905

175,305

182,220

169,006

Weighted average shares (diluted)

183,813

184,077

183,867

183,609

176,934

183,999

170,769

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)









(dollars in thousands)















Three months ended



June 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

June 30, 2024



Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/



Balance

Interest (1)

Rate

Balance

Interest (1)

Rate

Balance

Interest (1)

Rate ASSETS







































































Interest-earning assets:

































Net loans(2) $ 23,899,742

$ 349,490

5.86 %

$ 24,006,863

$ 347,626

5.86 %

$ 23,345,914

$ 355,533

6.12 %

Investment securities(3) 5,390,953

49,463

3.67 %

5,199,000

47,242

3.63 %

4,396,050

33,799

3.07 %

Other interest-earning assets 682,075

8,197

4.82 %

793,126

9,164

4.67 %

1,125,886

15,730

5.61 %

Total Interest-Earning Assets 29,972,770

407,150

5.44 %

29,998,989

404,032

5.44 %

28,867,850

405,062

5.64 %





































Noninterest-earning assets:

































Cash and due from banks 277,880









301,897









302,381









Premises and equipment 186,989









191,248









203,166









Other assets 1,848,891









1,864,996









1,759,138









Less: ACL - loans(4) (384,956)









(385,529)









(357,644)









Total Assets $ 31,901,574









$ 31,971,601









$ 30,774,891













































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





































































Interest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits $ 7,800,881

$ 34,745

1.79 %

$ 7,753,586

$ 34,189

1.79 %

$ 7,080,302

$ 31,748

1.80 %

Savings deposits 8,219,637

47,462

2.32 %

7,971,728

45,101

2.29 %

7,309,141

44,901

2.47 %

Brokered deposits 688,957

7,495

4.36 %

904,722

10,038

4.50 %

1,123,328

15,074

5.40 %

Time deposits 4,112,130

39,492

3.85 %

4,127,784

41,564

4.08 %

3,670,158

39,364

4.31 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 20,821,605

129,194

2.49 %

20,757,820

130,892

2.56 %

19,182,929

131,087

2.75 %







































Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 1,756,246

18,646

4.26 %

1,754,900

17,613

4.07 %

2,441,691

27,699

4.53 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 22,577,851

147,840

2.62 %

22,512,720

148,505

2.67 %

21,624,620

158,786

2.95 %





































Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Demand deposits 5,303,997









5,412,063









5,460,025









Other liabilities 715,711









792,693









737,575









Total Liabilities 28,597,559









28,717,476









27,822,220









Total Deposits 26,125,602





1.98 %

26,169,883





2.03 %

24,642,954





2.14 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities and

non-interest bearing deposits (cost of funds) 27,881,848





2.13 %

27,924,783





2.15 %

27,084,645





2.35 %







































Shareholders' equity 3,304,015









3,254,125









2,952,671









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 31,901,574









$ 31,971,601









$ 30,774,891















































Net interest income/net interest margin

(fully taxable equivalent)



259,310

3.47 %





255,527

3.43 %





246,276

3.43 %

Tax equivalent adjustment



(4,389)









(4,340)









(4,556)





Net Interest Income



$ 254,921









$ 251,187









$ 241,720











































(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.

















(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.

(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.

(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)



Three months ended





Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30





2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

Loans, by type:





















Real estate - commercial mortgage $ 9,652,320

$ 9,655,283

$ 9,595,996

$ 9,318,273

$ 8,958,139



Commercial and industrial 4,530,085

4,608,401

4,730,101

4,998,051

4,853,583



Real estate - residential mortgage 6,448,443

6,367,978

6,319,205

6,268,922

5,977,132



Real estate - home equity 1,179,109

1,160,713

1,116,665

1,122,313

1,117,367



Real estate - construction 1,172,138

1,296,090

1,312,245

1,437,907

1,430,057



Consumer 599,505

615,741

665,261

682,602

685,183



Leases and other loans(1) 318,142

302,657

329,311

319,733

324,453



Total Net Loans $ 23,899,742

$ 24,006,863

$ 24,068,784

$ 24,147,801

$ 23,345,914

























Deposits, by type:





















Noninterest-bearing demand $ 5,303,997

$ 5,412,063

$ 5,558,110

$ 5,495,950

$ 5,460,025



Interest-bearing demand 7,800,881

7,753,586

7,838,590

7,668,583

7,080,302



Savings 8,219,637

7,971,728

7,806,303

7,663,599

7,309,141



Total demand and savings 21,324,515

21,137,377

21,203,003

20,828,132

19,849,468



Brokered 688,957

904,722

877,526

842,661

1,123,328



Time 4,112,130

4,127,784

4,232,849

4,107,466

3,670,158



Total Deposits $ 26,125,602

$ 26,169,883

$ 26,313,378

$ 25,778,259

$ 24,642,954

























Borrowings, by type:





















Federal funds purchased $ 1,099

$ -

$ 54

$ -

$ 32,637



Federal Home Loan Bank advances 712,198

709,367

727,957

754,130

833,726



Senior debt and subordinated debt 367,438

367,357

449,795

535,831

535,656



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities 675,511

678,176

669,625

939,387

1,039,672



Total Borrowings $ 1,756,246

$ 1,754,900

$ 1,847,431

$ 2,229,348

$ 2,441,691























(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.



FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)









Six months ended June 30





2025

2024





Average





Yield/

Average





Yield/





Balance

Interest (1)

Rate

Balance

Interest (1)

Rate ASSETS



















































Interest-earning assets:

























Net loans(2)

$ 23,953,003

$ 697,115

5.86 %

$ 22,357,972

$ 669,414

6.02 %

Investment securities(3)

5,295,507

96,706

3.65 %

4,189,901

60,847

2.90 %

Other interest-earning assets

737,302

17,361

4.74 %

699,547

19,059

5.47 %

Total Interest-Earning Assets

29,985,812

811,182

5.44 %

27,247,420

749,320

5.52 %



























Noninterest-Earning assets:

























Cash and due from banks

289,822









292,638









Premises and equipment

189,108









213,270









Other assets

1,856,900









1,686,941









Less: ACL - loans(4)

(385,241)









(326,950)









Total Assets

$ 31,936,401









$ 29,113,319



































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Interest-Bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits

$ 7,777,364

$ 68,934

1.79 %

$ 6,338,513

$ 52,248

1.66 %

Savings deposits

8,134,377

92,563

2.29 %

6,989,186

83,699

2.41 %

Brokered deposits

796,243

17,533

4.44 %

1,103,356

29,728

5.42 %

Time deposits

4,081,913

81,055

4.00 %

3,319,249

68,986

4.18 %

Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

20,789,897

260,085

2.52 %

17,750,304

234,661

2.66 %





























Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

1,755,577

36,260

4.17 %

2,525,034

56,854

4.49 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

22,545,474

296,345

2.65 %

20,275,338

291,515

2.89 %



























Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:

























Demand deposits

5,357,731









5,260,550









Other liabilities

753,988









717,623









Total Liabilities

28,657,193









26,253,511









Total Deposits

26,147,628





2.01 %

23,010,854





2.05 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest

bearing deposits (cost of funds)

27,903,205





2.14 %

25,535,888





2.29 %





























Shareholders' equity

3,279,208









2,859,808









Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 31,936,401









$ 29,113,319





































Net interest income/net interest margin

(fully taxable equivalent)





514,837

3.45 %





457,805

3.37 %

Tax equivalent adjustment





(8,730)









(9,148)





Net Interest Income





$ 506,107









$ 448,657

































(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.





(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.





















(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.

(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION





AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands)



















Six months ended June 30







2025

2024

Loans, by type:











Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 9,653,793

$ 8,562,077



Commercial and industrial

4,569,027

4,685,383



Real estate - residential mortgage

6,408,432

5,665,518



Real estate - home equity

1,169,961

1,078,344



Real estate - construction

1,233,770

1,335,348



Consumer

607,578

703,353



Leases and other loans(1)

310,442

327,949



Total Net Loans

$ 23,953,003

$ 22,357,972















Deposits, by type:











Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,357,731

$ 5,260,550



Interest-bearing demand

7,777,364

6,338,513



Savings

8,134,377

6,989,186



Total demand and savings

21,269,472

18,588,249



Brokered

796,243

1,103,356



Time

4,081,913

3,319,249



Total Deposits

$ 26,147,628

$ 23,010,854















Borrowings, by type:











Federal funds purchased

$ 552

$ 103,148



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

710,790

868,308



Senior debt and subordinated debt

367,398

535,567



Other borrowings

676,837

1,018,011



Total Borrowings

$ 1,755,577

$ 2,525,034















(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

















ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)

















(dollars in thousands)





















Three months ended

Six months ended





Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30

Jun 30

Jun 30





2025

2025

2024

2024

2024

2025

2024

Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:

























Balance at beginning of period $ 379,677

$ 379,156

$ 375,961

$ 375,941

$ 297,888

$ 379,156

$ 293,404



































CECL day 1 provision expense(1) -

-

-

-

23,444

-

23,444



Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit losses -

-

(136)

(1,139)

55,906

-

55,906



Loans charged off:





























Real estate - commercial mortgage (6,402)

(12,106)

(2,844)

(2,723)

(7,853)

(18,508)

(7,879)



Commercial and industrial (5,780)

(3,865)

(9,480)

(6,256)

(2,955)

(9,645)

(10,587)



Real estate - residential mortgage (258)

(343)

(55)

(1,131)

(35)

(601)

(286)



Consumer and home equity (1,885)

(2,193)

(2,179)

(2,308)

(1,766)

(4,078)

(4,004)



Real estate - construction (100)

-

-

-

-

(100)

-



Leases and other loans(2) (1,491)

(1,527)

(1,768)

(726)

(1,398)

(3,018)

(2,203)



Total loans charged off (15,916)

(20,034)

(16,326)

(13,144)

(14,007)

(35,950)

(24,959)

Recoveries of loans previously charged off:





























Real estate - commercial mortgage 133

374

199

107

146

507

298



Commercial and industrial 2,628

5,952

1,387

1,008

796

8,580

2,044



Real estate - residential mortgage 203

174

104

130

122

377

238



Consumer and home equity 899

660

974

545

1,161

1,559

1,837



Real estate - construction 99

82

47

103

233

181

233



Leases and other loans(2) 240

201

194

129

247

441

409



Total recoveries of loans previously charged off 4,202

7,443

2,905

2,022

2,705

11,645

5,059

Net loans charged off (11,714)

(12,591)

(13,421)

(11,122)

(11,302)

(24,305)

(19,900)

Provision for credit losses(1) 9,374

13,112

16,752

12,281

10,005

22,486

23,087

Balance at end of period $ 377,337

$ 379,677

$ 379,156

$ 375,961

$ 375,941

$ 377,337

$ 375,941

Net charge-offs to average loans(3) 0.20 %

0.21 %

0.22 %

0.18 %

0.19 %

0.20 %

0.18 %

































Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures





















Provision for credit losses(1) $ (767)

$ 786

$ (27)

$ (352)

$ (1,393)

$ 19

$ (3,550)

































NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:



























Non-accrual loans $ 182,942

$ 162,426

$ 189,293

$ 175,861

$ 145,630











Loans 90 days past due and accruing 29,949

34,367

30,781

26,286

26,962











Total non-performing loans 212,891

196,793

220,074

202,147

172,592











Other real estate owned 2,706

2,193

2,621

2,844

1,444











Total non-performing assets $ 215,597

$ 198,986

$ 222,695

$ 204,991

$ 174,036









































NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:



























Commercial and industrial $ 45,565

$ 42,913

$ 43,677

$ 64,450

$ 58,433











Real estate - commercial mortgage 90,852

88,081

102,359

71,467

48,615











Real estate - residential mortgage 37,703

46,878

45,901

41,727

41,033











Consumer and home equity 11,109

12,682

14,374

12,830

11,886











Real estate - construction 25,602

3,666

1,746

1,746

2,632











Leases and other loans(2) 2,060

2,573

12,017

9,927

9,993











Total non-performing loans $ 212,891

$ 196,793

$ 220,074

$ 202,147

$ 172,592













(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

(3) Quarterly results are annualized.

























FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)





























Explanatory note: This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:









































Three months ended











Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30











2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Operating net income available to common shareholders



















Net income available to common shareholders

$ 96,636

$ 90,425

$ 66,058

$ 60,644

$ 92,413 Less: Other revenue

(9)

(122)

(269)

(677)

(708) Plus: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

-

2,689

7,706

(47,392) Plus: Loss on securities restructuring

-

-

-

-

20,282 Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

5,346

6,155

6,155

6,155

4,556 Plus: Acquisition-related expense

-

380

9,637

14,195

13,803 Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense

-

-

-

-

23,444 Less: Gain on sale-leaseback

-

-

-

-

(20,266) Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

(16)

- Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(270)

(47)

10,001

9,385

6,323 Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(1,064)

(1,337)

(5,360)

(6,099)

(9,961) Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 100,639

$ 95,454

$ 88,911

$ 91,293

$ 82,494





























Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)

183,813

184,077

183,867

183,609

176,934





























Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)

$ 0.55

$ 0.52

$ 0.48

$ 0.50

$ 0.47





























Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share



















Shareholders' equity

$ 3,329,246

$ 3,274,321

$ 3,197,325

$ 3,203,943

$ 3,101,609 Less: Preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(623,729)

(629,189)

(635,458)

(641,739)

(648,026) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 2,512,639

$ 2,452,254

$ 2,368,989

$ 2,369,326

$ 2,260,705





















Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)

182,379

182,204

182,089

181,957

181,831





















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share

$ 13.78

$ 13.46

$ 13.01

$ 13.02

$ 12.43































































































Three months ended











Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30











2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Operating return on average assets



















Net income

$ 99,198

$ 92,987

$ 68,620

$ 63,206

$ 94,975 Less: Other revenue

(9)

(122)

(269)

(677)

(708) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

-

2,689

7,706

(47,392) Plus: Loss on securities restructuring

-

-

-

-

20,282 Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

5,346

6,155

6,155

6,155

4,556 Plus: Acquisition-related expense

-

380

9,637

14,195

13,803 Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense

-

-

-

-

23,444 Less: Gain on sale-leaseback

-

-

-

-

(20,266) Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

(16)

- Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(270)

(47)

10,001

9,385

6,323 Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(1,064)

(1,337)

(5,360)

(6,099)

(9,961) Operating net income (numerator)

$ 103,201

$ 98,016

$ 91,473

$ 93,855

$ 85,056





























Total average assets

$ 31,901,574

$ 31,971,601

$ 32,098,852

$ 31,895,235

$ 30,774,891 Less: Average net core deposit intangible

(71,282)

(77,039)

(83,173)

(89,350)

(68,234) Total operating average assets (denominator)

$ 31,830,292

$ 31,894,562

$ 32,015,679

$ 31,805,885

$ 30,706,657





























Operating return on average assets(1)

1.30 %

1.25 %

1.14 %

1.17 %

1.11 %





























Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)











Net income available to common shareholders

$ 96,636

$ 90,425

$ 66,058

$ 60,644

$ 92,413 Less: Other revenue

(9)

(122)

(269)

(677)

(708) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

-

2,689

7,706

(47,392) Plus: Loss on securities restructuring

-

-

-

-

20,282 Plus: Intangible amortization



5,460

6,269

6,282

6,287

4,688 Plus: Acquisition-related expense



-

380

9,637

14,195

13,803 Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense

-

-

-

-

23,444 Less: Gain on sale-leaseback

-

-

-

-

(20,266) Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

(16)

- Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(270)

(47)

10,001

9,385

6,323 Less: Tax impact of adjustments



(1,088)

(1,361)

(5,387)

(6,127)

(9,989) Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 100,729

$ 95,544

$ 89,011

$ 91,397

$ 82,598





















Average shareholders' equity

$ 3,304,015

$ 3,254,125

$ 3,219,026

$ 3,160,322

$ 2,952,671 Less: Average preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets

(626,383)

(632,254)

(638,507)

(644,814)

(624,471) Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)

$ 2,484,754

$ 2,428,993

$ 2,387,641

$ 2,322,630

$ 2,135,322





















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)

16.26 %

15.95 %

14.83 %

15.65 %

15.56 % (1) Results are annualized.





























































































Three months ended











Jun 30

Mar 31

Dec 31

Sep 30

Jun 30











2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)



















Shareholders' equity

$ 3,329,246

$ 3,274,321

$ 3,197,325

$ 3,203,943

$ 3,101,609 Less: Preferred stock

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878)

(192,878) Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(623,729)

(629,189)

(635,458)

(641,739)

(648,026) Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)

$ 2,512,639

$ 2,452,254

$ 2,368,989

$ 2,369,326

$ 2,260,705





























Total assets

$ 32,040,448

$ 32,132,028

$ 32,071,810

$ 32,185,726

$ 31,769,813 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

(623,729)

(629,189)

(635,458)

(641,739)

(648,026) Total tangible assets (denominator)

$ 31,416,719

$ 31,502,839

$ 31,436,352

$ 31,543,987

$ 31,121,787





























Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.00 %

7.78 %

7.54 %

7.51 %

7.26 %





























Efficiency ratio























Non-interest expense

$ 192,811

$ 189,460

$ 216,615

$ 226,089

$ 199,488 Less: Acquisition-related expense

-

(380)

(9,637)

(14,195)

(13,803) Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback

-

-

-

-

20,266 Less: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

16

- Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

270

47

(10,001)

(9,385)

(6,323) Less: Intangible amortization

(5,460)

(6,269)

(6,282)

(6,287)

(4,688) Operating non-interest expense (numerator)

$ 187,621

$ 182,858

$ 190,695

$ 196,238

$ 194,940





















Net interest income

$ 254,921

$ 251,187

$ 253,659

$ 258,009

$ 241,720 Tax equivalent adjustment

4,389

4,340

4,343

4,424

4,556 Plus: Total non-interest income

69,148

67,232

65,924

59,673

92,994 Less: Other revenue

(9)

(122)

(269)

(677)

(708) Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

-

2,689

7,706

(47,392) Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net

-

2

-

1

20,282 Total revenue (denominator)

$ 328,449

$ 322,639

$ 326,346

$ 329,136

$ 311,452





















Efficiency ratio

57.1 %

56.7 %

58.4 %

59.6 %

62.6 %





























Operating non-interest expense to total average assets



















Non-interest expense

$ 192,811

$ 189,460

$ 216,615

$ 226,089

$ 199,488 Less: Intangible amortization

(5,460)

(6,269)

(6,282)

(6,287)

(4,688) Less: Acquisition-related expense

-

(380)

(9,637)

(14,195)

(13,803) Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback

-

-

-

-

20,266 Less: FDIC special assessment

-

-

-

16

- Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

270

47

(10,001)

(9,385)

(6,323) Operating non-interest expense (numerator)

$ 187,621

$ 182,858

$ 190,695

$ 196,238

$ 194,940





























Total average assets (denominator)

$ 31,901,574

$ 31,971,601

$ 32,098,852

$ 31,895,235

$ 30,774,891





























Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(1)

2.36 %

2.32 %

2.36 %

2.45 %

2.55 % (1) Results are annualized.





























































































Six Months Ended























Jun 30

Jun 30























2025

2024











Operating net income available to common shareholders



















Net income available to common shareholders

$ 187,061

$ 151,792











Less: Other revenue

(131)

(859)











Plus Gain on acquisition, net of tax

-

(47,392)











Plus: Loss on securities restructuring

-

20,282











Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization

11,501

4,997











Plus: Acquisition-related expense

380

13,803











Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense

-

23,444











Less: Gain on sale-leaseback

-

(20,266)











Plus: FDIC special assessment

-

956











Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals

(317)

12,652











Less: Tax impact of adjustments

(2,401)

(11,552)











Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)

$ 196,093

$ 147,857









































Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)

183,999

170,769









































Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)

$ 1.07

$ 0.87











































Media Contact: Lacey Dean (717) 735-8688

Investor Contact: Matt Jozwiak (717) 327-2657

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation