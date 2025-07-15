Anzeige
WKN: 922244 | ISIN: US3602711000 | Ticker-Symbol: FU5
Frankfurt
16.07.25 | 08:03
15,700 Euro
-2,48 % -0,400
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,90016,90012:15
PR Newswire
15.07.2025 22:30 Uhr
12 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fulton Financial Corporation Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results

LANCASTER, Pa., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT) ("Fulton " or the "Corporation") reported net income available to common shareholders of $96.6 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $6.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, in comparison to the first quarter of 2025. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $100.6 million (1), or $0.55 per diluted share(1), an increase of $5.2 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, in comparison to the first quarter of 2025.

Net income available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $187.1 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, an increase of $35.3 million, or $0.13 per diluted share, in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2024. Operating net income available to common shareholders for the six months ended June 30, 2025, was $196.1 million (1), or $1.07 per diluted share(1), an increase of $48.2 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, in comparison to the six months ended June 30, 2024.

"I'm proud that our team has delivered a new company record, with operating net income of $100.6 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, this past quarter," said Curt Myers, Chairman and CEO of Fulton. "Our community banking strategy continues to provide significant value to customers and has once again resulted in strong bottom-line results for the company."

Financial Highlights

Second quarter of 2025 operating results of $0.55 per diluted share were impacted by the following items:

  • Solid net interest margin of 3.47%, with a two basis point decrease in total cost of funds compared to the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest income increased $1.9 million to $69.1 million compared to $67.2 million in the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest expense increased $3.4 million to $192.8 million compared to $189.5 million in the prior quarter. Operating non-interest expense increased $4.8 million to $187.6 million (1) compared to $182.9 million in the prior quarter.
  • Provision for credit losses was $8.6 million resulting in an allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans of $377.3 million, or 1.57% of total net loans as of June 30, 2025.
  • Net loans increased $150.0 million, or 2.5% annualized, compared to the prior quarter.
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) increased to approximately 11.3% compared to 11.1% in the prior quarter.

The following items highlight notable changes in the components of net income in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2025:

  • Net interest income totaled $254.9 million, an increase of $3.7 million. Increases of $2.2 million in interest income on investment securities and $1.8 million in interest income on net loans were partially offset by a $1.0 million decrease in interest income on other interest-earning assets. A $1.7 million decrease in interest expense on deposits was partially offset by a $1.0 million increase in interest expense on borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities. Purchase loan mark accretion from loans acquired in the Acquisition(3) was $11.4 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $13.1 million in the prior quarter.
  • Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses) was $69.1 million compared to $67.2 million in the prior quarter. The $1.9 million increase was primarily due to increases of $0.9 million in mortgage banking income, $0.8 million in merchant and card fee income, $0.6 million in cash management fee income, $0.5 million in overdraft fee income, $0.5 million in wealth management revenues, $0.5 million in other consumer deposit banking fees, $0.4 million in debit card fee income and $0.4 million in commercial customer interest rate derivative fee income, reflected in capital markets income, partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in income from equity method investments, reflected in other income.
  • Non-interest expense was $192.8 million compared to $189.5 million in the prior quarter. The $3.4 million increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to a $3.6 million increase in salaries and employee benefits expense largely due to annual merit increases taking effect at the beginning of the second quarter of 2025, one additional calendar day in the second quarter of 2025 and an increase in incentive compensation expense. Additional drivers of the increase in non-interest expense included a $3.2 million increase in professional fees largely driven by a recovery of previously incurred fees in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by decreases of $1.8 million in net occupancy costs largely due to a decrease in snow removal expense, $0.7 million in state tax expense, reflected in other expense, $0.6 million in FDIC insurance expense and $0.3 million in data processing and software expense.

Balance Sheet Summary

  • Net loans totaled $24.0 billion, an increase of $150.0 million, compared to $23.9 billion as of March 31, 2025. The increase in net loans was due to increases of $117.4 million in consumer loans(4) and $32.6 million in commercial and other loans(4).
  • Deposits totaled $26.1 billion, a decrease of $190.9 million, compared to $26.3 billion as of March 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to decreases of $211.3 million in interest-bearing demand deposits, $98.2 million in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and $23.8 million in time deposits, partially offset by increases of $78.9 million in brokered deposits and $63.4 million in savings deposits.

Provision for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

  • The provision for credit losses was $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2025, resulting in a $377.3 million allowance for credit losses attributable to net loans, or 1.57% of total net loans as of June 30, 2025, compared to $379.7 million, or 1.59% of total net loans as of March 31, 2025.
  • Non-performing assets were $215.6 million, or 0.67% of total assets, as of June 30, 2025, in comparison to $199.0 million, or 0.62% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025.
  • Annualized net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2025 were 0.20% of total average loans in comparison to 0.21% in the prior quarter.

Additional information on Fulton is available on the Internet at www.fultonbank.com.

(1)

Financial measure derived by methods other than generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of the press release.



(2)

Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025, are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.



(3)

On April 26, 2024, the Corporation announced that its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Fulton Bank, National Association ("Fulton Bank"), acquired substantially all of the assets and assumed substantially all of the deposits and certain liabilities of Republic First Bank, doing business as Republic Bank ("Republic Bank"), from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the "FDIC"), as receiver for Republic Bank (the "Acquisition"), pursuant to the terms of the Purchase and Assumption Agreement - Whole Bank, All Deposits, effective as of April 26, 2024 among the FDIC, as receiver of Republic Bank, the FDIC and Fulton Bank..



(4)

Commercial loans include real estate - commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, leases and other loans and includes a decrease in commercial construction loans of $26.1 million, reflected in real estate - construction. Consumer loans include real estate - residential mortgage, real estate - home equity, consumer and includes an increase of $5.8 million in residential construction loans, reflected in real estate - construction.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements with respect to the Corporation's financial condition, results of operations and business. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "should," "will," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "future," "intends," "projects," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements may include projections of, or guidance on, the Corporation's future financial performance, expected levels of future expenses, including future credit losses, anticipated growth strategies, descriptions of new business initiatives and anticipated trends in the Corporation's business or financial results.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts, nor assurance of future performance. Instead, the statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Corporation's business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Corporation's control, and actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not unduly rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date when made. The Corporation undertakes no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A discussion of certain risks and uncertainties affecting the Corporation, and some of the factors that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, can be found in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and other current and periodic reports, which have been, or will be, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are, or will be, available in the Investor Relations section of the Corporation's website (www.fultonbank.com) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Corporation uses certain financial measures in this press release that have been derived from methods other than GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures in tables at the end of this press release.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION















SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)















(dollars in thousands, except per share and shares data)
















Three months ended










Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30










2025


2025


2024


2024


2024









Ending Balances


















Investment securities(1)

$ 5,093,027


$ 5,071,323


$ 4,806,468


$ 4,545,278


$ 4,184,027









Net loans

24,012,539


23,862,574


24,044,919


24,176,075


24,106,297









Total assets

32,040,448


32,132,028


32,071,810


32,185,726


31,769,813









Deposits

26,138,067


26,328,972


26,129,433


26,152,144


25,559,654









Shareholders' equity

3,329,246


3,274,321


3,197,325


3,203,943


3,101,609



























Average Balances


















Investment securities(1)

5,084,371


4,906,952


4,771,537


4,237,805


4,043,136









Net loans

23,899,743


24,006,863


24,068,784


24,147,801


23,345,914









Total assets

31,901,574


31,971,601


32,098,852


31,895,235


30,774,891









Deposits

26,125,602


26,169,883


26,313,378


25,778,259


24,642,954









Shareholders' equity

3,304,015


3,254,125


3,219,026


3,160,322


2,952,671



























Income Statement


















Net interest income

254,921


251,187


253,659


258,009


241,720









Provision for credit losses

8,607


13,898


16,725


11,929


32,056









Non-interest income

69,148


67,232


65,924


59,673


92,994









Non-interest expense

192,811


189,460


216,615


226,089


199,488









Income before taxes

122,651


115,061


86,243


79,664


103,170









Net income available to common shareholders

96,636


90,425


66,058


60,644


92,413



























Per Share


















Net income available to common shareholders (basic)

$0.53


$0.50


$0.36


$0.33


$0.53









Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)

$0.53


$0.49


$0.36


$0.33


$0.52









Operating net income available to common shareholders(2)

$0.55


$0.52


$0.48


$0.50


$0.47









Cash dividends

$0.18


$0.18


$0.18


$0.17


$0.17









Common shareholders' equity

$17.20


$16.91


$16.50


$16.55


$16.00









Common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

$13.78


$13.46


$13.01


$13.02


$12.43









Weighted average shares (basic)

182,261


182,179


182,032


181,905


175,305









Weighted average shares (diluted)

183,813


184,077


183,867


183,609


176,934










(1) Includes related unrealized holding gains (losses) for available for sale ("AFS") securities.

(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.














































Three months ended










Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30










2025


2025


2024


2024


2024









Asset Quality


















Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized)

0.20 %


0.21 %


0.22 %


0.18 %


0.19 %









Non-performing loans to total net loans

0.89 %


0.82 %


0.92 %


0.84 %


0.72 %









Non-performing assets to total assets

0.67 %


0.62 %


0.69 %


0.64 %


0.55 %









ACL - loans(1) to total loans

1.57 %


1.59 %


1.58 %


1.56 %


1.56 %









ACL - loans(1) to non-performing loans

177 %


193 %


172 %


186 %


218 %



























Profitability


















Return on average assets

1.25 %


1.18 %


0.85 %


0.79 %


1.24 %









Operating return on average assets(2)

1.30 %


1.25 %


1.14 %


1.17 %


1.11 %









Return on average common shareholders' equity

12.46 %


11.98 %


8.68 %


8.13 %


13.47 %









Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(2)

16.26 %


15.95 %


14.83 %


15.65 %


15.56 %









Net interest margin

3.47 %


3.43 %


3.41 %


3.49 %


3.43 %









Efficiency ratio(2)

57.1 %


56.7 %


58.4 %


59.6 %


62.6 %









Non-interest expense to total average assets

2.42 %


2.40 %


2.68 %


2.82 %


2.61 %









Operating non-interest expense to total average assets(2)

2.36 %


2.32 %


2.36 %


2.45 %


2.55 %



























Capital Ratios(3)


















Tangible common equity ratio ("TCE")(2)

8.0 %


7.8 %


7.5 %


7.5 %


7.3 %









Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.3 %


9.2 %


9.0 %


9.0 %


9.2 %









Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

11.3 %


11.1 %


10.8 %


10.5 %


10.3 %









Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

12.1 %


11.9 %


11.5 %


11.3 %


11.1 %









Total risk-based capital ratio

14.7 %


14.5 %


14.3 %


14.0 %


13.8 %



























(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to off-balance-sheet

("OBS") credit exposures.









(2) Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the calculation on the page titled "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" at the end of this press release.









(3) Regulatory capital ratios as of June 30, 2025 are preliminary estimates and prior periods are actual.









FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED ENDING BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



(dollars in thousands)
















Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30



2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 362,280


$ 388,503


$ 279,041


$ 296,500


$ 333,238


Other interest-earning assets

583,899


778,117


924,404


1,287,392


1,188,341


Loans held for sale

23,281


15,965


25,618


17,678


26,822


Investment securities

5,093,027


5,071,323


4,806,468


4,545,278


4,184,027


Net loans

24,012,539


23,862,574


24,044,919


24,176,075


24,106,297


Less: ACL - loans(1)

(377,337)


(379,677)


(379,156)


(375,961)


(375,941)


Loans, net

23,635,202


23,482,897


23,665,763


23,800,114


23,730,356


Net premises and equipment

184,290


186,873


195,527


171,731


180,642


Accrued interest receivable

117,130


116,215


117,029


115,903


120,752


Goodwill and intangible assets

623,729


629,189


635,458


641,739


648,026


Other assets

1,417,610


1,462,946


1,422,502


1,309,391


1,357,609


Total Assets

$ 32,040,448


$ 32,132,028


$ 32,071,810


$ 32,185,726


$ 31,769,813

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Deposits

$ 26,138,067


$ 26,328,972


$ 26,129,433


$ 26,152,144


$ 25,559,654


Borrowings

1,773,900


1,657,200


1,782,048


2,052,227


2,178,597


Other liabilities

799,235


871,535


963,004


777,412


929,953


Total Liabilities

28,711,202


28,857,707


28,874,485


28,981,783


28,668,204


Shareholders' equity

3,329,246


3,274,321


3,197,325


3,203,943


3,101,609


Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 32,040,448


$ 32,132,028


$ 32,071,810


$ 32,185,726


$ 31,769,813












LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL:







Loans, by type:










Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 9,678,038


$ 9,676,517


$ 9,601,858


$ 9,493,479


$ 9,289,770


Commercial and industrial

4,541,765


4,531,266


4,605,589


4,914,734


4,967,796


Real estate - residential mortgage

6,511,687


6,409,657


6,349,643


6,302,624


6,248,856


Real estate - home equity

1,193,410


1,170,470


1,160,616


1,144,402


1,120,878


Real estate - construction

1,155,099


1,175,445


1,394,899


1,332,954


1,463,799


Consumer

583,949


597,305


616,856


651,717


692,086


Leases and other loans(2)

348,591


301,914


315,458


336,165


323,112


Total Net Loans

$ 24,012,539


$ 23,862,574


$ 24,044,919


$ 24,176,075


$ 24,106,297

Deposits, by type:










Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,337,771


$ 5,435,934


$ 5,499,760


$ 5,501,699


$ 5,609,383


Interest-bearing demand

7,593,083


7,804,388


7,843,604


7,779,472


7,478,077


Savings

8,271,925


8,208,526


7,792,114


7,740,595


7,563,495


Total demand and savings

21,202,779


21,448,848


21,135,478


21,021,766


20,650,955


Brokered

817,398


738,458


843,857


843,473


995,975


Time

4,117,890


4,141,666


4,150,098


4,286,905


3,912,724


Total Deposits

$ 26,138,067


$ 26,328,972


$ 26,129,433


$ 26,152,144


$ 25,559,654

Borrowings, by type:










Federal Home Loan Bank advances

$ 800,000


$ 750,000


$ 850,000


$ 950,000


$ 750,000


Senior debt and subordinated debt

367,476


367,396


367,316


535,917


535,741


Other borrowings

606,424


539,804


564,732


566,310


892,856


Total Borrowings

$ 1,773,900


$ 1,657,200


$ 1,782,048


$ 2,052,227


$ 2,178,597












(1) "ACL - loans" relates to the ACL specifically on "Net Loans" and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures.

(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.












FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)








Three months ended


Six months ended




Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Jun 30




2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


2025


2024

Net Interest Income:
















Interest income


$ 402,761


$ 399,692


$ 414,368


$ 427,656


$ 400,506


$ 802,452


$ 740,172


Interest expense


147,840


148,505


160,709


169,647


158,786


296,345


291,515


Net Interest Income


254,921


251,187


253,659


258,009


241,720


506,107


448,657


Provision for credit losses


8,607


13,898


16,725


11,929


32,056


22,505


42,981


Net Interest Income after Provision


246,314


237,289


236,934


246,080


209,664


483,602


405,676

Non-Interest Income:
















Wealth management


22,281


21,785


22,002


21,596


20,990


44,066


41,144


Commercial banking:
















Merchant and card


7,376


6,591


7,082


7,496


7,798


13,967


14,607


Cash management


8,376


7,799


7,633


7,201


6,966


16,175


13,271


Capital markets


2,945


2,411


2,797


3,311


2,585


5,356


4,926


Other commercial banking


4,734


4,528


4,942


4,281


4,061


9,262


7,434


Total commercial banking


23,431


21,329


22,454


22,289


21,410


44,760


40,238


Consumer banking:
















Card


7,958


7,544


8,064


7,917


8,305


15,502


14,933


Overdraft


3,817


3,295


3,644


3,957


3,377


7,112


6,163


Other consumer banking


2,753


2,229


2,601


3,054


2,918


4,982


5,172


Total consumer banking


14,528


13,068


14,309


14,928


14,600


27,596


26,268


Mortgage banking


3,991


3,138


3,759


3,142


3,951


7,130


7,041


Gain on acquisition, net of tax


-


-


(2,689)


(7,706)


47,392


-


47,392


Other


4,917


7,914


6,089


5,425


4,933


12,830


8,332


Non-interest income before investment securities gains (losses)


69,148


67,234


65,924


59,674


113,276


136,382


170,415


Investment securities losses, net


-


(2)


-


(1)


(20,282)


(2)


(20,282)


Total Non-Interest Income


69,148


67,232


65,924


59,673


92,994


136,380


150,133

Non-Interest Expense:
















Salaries and employee benefits


107,123


103,526


107,886


118,824


110,630


210,649


206,111


Data processing and software


18,262


18,599


19,550


20,314


20,357


36,861


38,018


Net occupancy


16,410


18,207


16,417


18,999


17,793


34,617


33,943


Other outside services


12,009


11,837


14,531


15,839


16,933


23,846


30,216


Intangible amortization


5,460


6,269


6,282


6,287


4,688


11,729


5,261


FDIC insurance


4,951


5,597


5,921


5,109


6,696


10,549


12,800


Equipment


4,100


4,150


4,388


4,860


4,561


8,249


8,602


Marketing


2,604


2,521


2,695


2,251


2,101


5,124


4,012


Professional fees


2,163


(1,078)


3,387


2,811


2,571


1,085


4,659


Acquisition-related expenses


-


380


9,637


14,195


13,803


380


13,803


Other


19,729


19,452


25,921


16,600


(645)


39,181


19,662


Total Non-Interest Expense


192,811


189,460


216,615


226,089


199,488


382,270


377,087


Income Before Income Taxes


122,651


115,061


86,243


79,664


103,170


237,712


178,722


Income tax expense


23,453


22,074


17,623


16,458


8,195


45,527


21,806


Net Income


99,198


92,987


68,620


63,206


94,975


192,185


156,916


Preferred stock dividends


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(2,562)


(5,124)


(5,124)


Net Income Available to Common Shareholders


$ 96,636


$ 90,425


$ 66,058


$ 60,644


$ 92,413


$ 187,061


$ 151,792




















Three months ended


Six months ended




Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Jun 30




2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


2025


2024

PER SHARE:
















Net income available to common shareholders (basic)


$0.53


$0.50


$0.36


$0.33


$0.53


$1.03


$0.90


Net income available to common shareholders (diluted)


$0.53


$0.49


$0.36


$0.33


$0.52


$1.02


$0.89


Cash dividends


$0.18


$0.18


$0.18


$0.17


$0.17


$0.36


$0.34


















Weighted average shares (basic)


182,261


182,179


182,032


181,905


175,305


182,220


169,006


Weighted average shares (diluted)


183,813


184,077


183,867


183,609


176,934


183,999


170,769

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION







CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)






(dollars in thousands)









Three months ended



June 30, 2025


March 31, 2025


June 30, 2024



Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/



Balance


Interest (1)


Rate


Balance


Interest (1)


Rate


Balance


Interest (1)


Rate

ASSETS





































Interest-earning assets:


















Net loans(2)

$ 23,899,742


$ 349,490


5.86 %


$ 24,006,863


$ 347,626


5.86 %


$ 23,345,914


$ 355,533


6.12 %


Investment securities(3)

5,390,953


49,463


3.67 %


5,199,000


47,242


3.63 %


4,396,050


33,799


3.07 %


Other interest-earning assets

682,075


8,197


4.82 %


793,126


9,164


4.67 %


1,125,886


15,730


5.61 %


Total Interest-Earning Assets

29,972,770


407,150


5.44 %


29,998,989


404,032


5.44 %


28,867,850


405,062


5.64 %




















Noninterest-earning assets:


















Cash and due from banks

277,880






301,897






302,381






Premises and equipment

186,989






191,248






203,166






Other assets

1,848,891






1,864,996






1,759,138






Less: ACL - loans(4)

(384,956)






(385,529)






(357,644)






Total Assets

$ 31,901,574






$ 31,971,601






$ 30,774,891
























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




































Interest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

$ 7,800,881


$ 34,745


1.79 %


$ 7,753,586


$ 34,189


1.79 %


$ 7,080,302


$ 31,748


1.80 %


Savings deposits

8,219,637


47,462


2.32 %


7,971,728


45,101


2.29 %


7,309,141


44,901


2.47 %


Brokered deposits

688,957


7,495


4.36 %


904,722


10,038


4.50 %


1,123,328


15,074


5.40 %


Time deposits

4,112,130


39,492


3.85 %


4,127,784


41,564


4.08 %


3,670,158


39,364


4.31 %


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits

20,821,605


129,194


2.49 %


20,757,820


130,892


2.56 %


19,182,929


131,087


2.75 %





















Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

1,756,246


18,646


4.26 %


1,754,900


17,613


4.07 %


2,441,691


27,699


4.53 %


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

22,577,851


147,840


2.62 %


22,512,720


148,505


2.67 %


21,624,620


158,786


2.95 %




















Noninterest-bearing liabilities:


















Demand deposits

5,303,997






5,412,063






5,460,025






Other liabilities

715,711






792,693






737,575






Total Liabilities

28,597,559






28,717,476






27,822,220






Total Deposits

26,125,602




1.98 %


26,169,883




2.03 %


24,642,954




2.14 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities and
non-interest bearing deposits (cost of funds)

27,881,848




2.13 %


27,924,783




2.15 %


27,084,645




2.35 %





















Shareholders' equity

3,304,015






3,254,125






2,952,671






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 31,901,574






$ 31,971,601






$ 30,774,891

























Net interest income/net interest margin
(fully taxable equivalent)



259,310


3.47 %




255,527


3.43 %




246,276


3.43 %


Tax equivalent adjustment



(4,389)






(4,340)






(4,556)




Net Interest Income



$ 254,921






$ 251,187






$ 241,720























(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.










(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.


(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS securities; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.


(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)



Three months ended




Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30




2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


Loans, by type:












Real estate - commercial mortgage

$ 9,652,320


$ 9,655,283


$ 9,595,996


$ 9,318,273


$ 8,958,139



Commercial and industrial

4,530,085


4,608,401


4,730,101


4,998,051


4,853,583



Real estate - residential mortgage

6,448,443


6,367,978


6,319,205


6,268,922


5,977,132



Real estate - home equity

1,179,109


1,160,713


1,116,665


1,122,313


1,117,367



Real estate - construction

1,172,138


1,296,090


1,312,245


1,437,907


1,430,057



Consumer

599,505


615,741


665,261


682,602


685,183



Leases and other loans(1)

318,142


302,657


329,311


319,733


324,453



Total Net Loans

$ 23,899,742


$ 24,006,863


$ 24,068,784


$ 24,147,801


$ 23,345,914














Deposits, by type:












Noninterest-bearing demand

$ 5,303,997


$ 5,412,063


$ 5,558,110


$ 5,495,950


$ 5,460,025



Interest-bearing demand

7,800,881


7,753,586


7,838,590


7,668,583


7,080,302



Savings

8,219,637


7,971,728


7,806,303


7,663,599


7,309,141



Total demand and savings

21,324,515


21,137,377


21,203,003


20,828,132


19,849,468



Brokered

688,957


904,722


877,526


842,661


1,123,328



Time

4,112,130


4,127,784


4,232,849


4,107,466


3,670,158



Total Deposits

$ 26,125,602


$ 26,169,883


$ 26,313,378


$ 25,778,259


$ 24,642,954














Borrowings, by type:












Federal funds purchased

$ 1,099


$ -


$ 54


$ -


$ 32,637



Federal Home Loan Bank advances

712,198


709,367


727,957


754,130


833,726



Senior debt and subordinated debt

367,438


367,357


449,795


535,831


535,656



Other borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities

675,511


678,176


669,625


939,387


1,039,672



Total Borrowings

$ 1,756,246


$ 1,754,900


$ 1,847,431


$ 2,229,348


$ 2,441,691













(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.


FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)






Six months ended June 30




2025


2024




Average




Yield/


Average




Yield/




Balance


Interest (1)


Rate


Balance


Interest (1)


Rate

ASSETS



























Interest-earning assets:














Net loans(2)


$ 23,953,003


$ 697,115


5.86 %


$ 22,357,972


$ 669,414


6.02 %


Investment securities(3)


5,295,507


96,706


3.65 %


4,189,901


60,847


2.90 %


Other interest-earning assets


737,302


17,361


4.74 %


699,547


19,059


5.47 %


Total Interest-Earning Assets


29,985,812


811,182


5.44 %


27,247,420


749,320


5.52 %















Noninterest-Earning assets:














Cash and due from banks


289,822






292,638






Premises and equipment


189,108






213,270






Other assets


1,856,900






1,686,941






Less: ACL - loans(4)


(385,241)






(326,950)






Total Assets


$ 31,936,401






$ 29,113,319



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Interest-Bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits


$ 7,777,364


$ 68,934


1.79 %


$ 6,338,513


$ 52,248


1.66 %


Savings deposits


8,134,377


92,563


2.29 %


6,989,186


83,699


2.41 %


Brokered deposits


796,243


17,533


4.44 %


1,103,356


29,728


5.42 %


Time deposits


4,081,913


81,055


4.00 %


3,319,249


68,986


4.18 %


Total Interest-Bearing Deposits


20,789,897


260,085


2.52 %


17,750,304


234,661


2.66 %
















Borrowings and other interest-bearing liabilities


1,755,577


36,260


4.17 %


2,525,034


56,854


4.49 %


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities


22,545,474


296,345


2.65 %


20,275,338


291,515


2.89 %















Noninterest-Bearing liabilities:














Demand deposits


5,357,731






5,260,550






Other liabilities


753,988






717,623






Total Liabilities


28,657,193






26,253,511






Total Deposits


26,147,628




2.01 %


23,010,854




2.05 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest
bearing deposits (cost of funds)


27,903,205




2.14 %


25,535,888




2.29 %
















Shareholders' equity


3,279,208






2,859,808






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 31,936,401






$ 29,113,319




















Net interest income/net interest margin
(fully taxable equivalent)




514,837


3.45 %




457,805


3.37 %


Tax equivalent adjustment




(8,730)






(9,148)




Net Interest Income




$ 506,107






$ 448,657


















(1) Presented on a fully taxable-equivalent basis using a 21% federal tax rate and statutory interest expense disallowances.




(2) Average balances include non-performing loans.












(3) Average balances include amortized historical cost for AFS; the related unrealized holding gains (losses) are included in other assets.


(4) ACL - loans relates to the ACL for net loans and does not include the ACL related to OBS credit exposures, which is included in other liabilities.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION




AVERAGE LOANS, DEPOSITS AND BORROWINGS DETAIL (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands)











Six months ended June 30





2025


2024


Loans, by type:







Real estate - commercial mortgage


$ 9,653,793


$ 8,562,077



Commercial and industrial


4,569,027


4,685,383



Real estate - residential mortgage


6,408,432


5,665,518



Real estate - home equity


1,169,961


1,078,344



Real estate - construction


1,233,770


1,335,348



Consumer


607,578


703,353



Leases and other loans(1)


310,442


327,949



Total Net Loans


$ 23,953,003


$ 22,357,972









Deposits, by type:







Noninterest-bearing demand


$ 5,357,731


$ 5,260,550



Interest-bearing demand


7,777,364


6,338,513



Savings


8,134,377


6,989,186



Total demand and savings


21,269,472


18,588,249



Brokered


796,243


1,103,356



Time


4,081,913


3,319,249



Total Deposits


$ 26,147,628


$ 23,010,854









Borrowings, by type:







Federal funds purchased


$ 552


$ 103,148



Federal Home Loan Bank advances


710,790


868,308



Senior debt and subordinated debt


367,398


535,567



Other borrowings


676,837


1,018,011



Total Borrowings


$ 1,755,577


$ 2,525,034









(1) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.

FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION










ASSET QUALITY INFORMATION (UNAUDITED)










(dollars in thousands)












Three months ended


Six months ended




Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30


Jun 30


Jun 30




2025


2025


2024


2024


2024


2025


2024


Allowance for credit losses related to net loans:














Balance at beginning of period

$ 379,677


$ 379,156


$ 375,961


$ 375,941


$ 297,888


$ 379,156


$ 293,404



















CECL day 1 provision expense(1)

-


-


-


-


23,444


-


23,444



Initial purchased credit deteriorated allowance for credit losses

-


-


(136)


(1,139)


55,906


-


55,906



Loans charged off:
















Real estate - commercial mortgage

(6,402)


(12,106)


(2,844)


(2,723)


(7,853)


(18,508)


(7,879)



Commercial and industrial

(5,780)


(3,865)


(9,480)


(6,256)


(2,955)


(9,645)


(10,587)



Real estate - residential mortgage

(258)


(343)


(55)


(1,131)


(35)


(601)


(286)



Consumer and home equity

(1,885)


(2,193)


(2,179)


(2,308)


(1,766)


(4,078)


(4,004)



Real estate - construction

(100)


-


-


-


-


(100)


-



Leases and other loans(2)

(1,491)


(1,527)


(1,768)


(726)


(1,398)


(3,018)


(2,203)



Total loans charged off

(15,916)


(20,034)


(16,326)


(13,144)


(14,007)


(35,950)


(24,959)


Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
















Real estate - commercial mortgage

133


374


199


107


146


507


298



Commercial and industrial

2,628


5,952


1,387


1,008


796


8,580


2,044



Real estate - residential mortgage

203


174


104


130


122


377


238



Consumer and home equity

899


660


974


545


1,161


1,559


1,837



Real estate - construction

99


82


47


103


233


181


233



Leases and other loans(2)

240


201


194


129


247


441


409



Total recoveries of loans previously charged off

4,202


7,443


2,905


2,022


2,705


11,645


5,059


Net loans charged off

(11,714)


(12,591)


(13,421)


(11,122)


(11,302)


(24,305)


(19,900)


Provision for credit losses(1)

9,374


13,112


16,752


12,281


10,005


22,486


23,087


Balance at end of period

$ 377,337


$ 379,677


$ 379,156


$ 375,961


$ 375,941


$ 377,337


$ 375,941


Net charge-offs to average loans(3)

0.20 %


0.21 %


0.22 %


0.18 %


0.19 %


0.20 %


0.18 %


















Provision for credit losses related to OBS Credit Exposures












Provision for credit losses(1)

$ (767)


$ 786


$ (27)


$ (352)


$ (1,393)


$ 19


$ (3,550)


















NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:















Non-accrual loans

$ 182,942


$ 162,426


$ 189,293


$ 175,861


$ 145,630







Loans 90 days past due and accruing

29,949


34,367


30,781


26,286


26,962







Total non-performing loans

212,891


196,793


220,074


202,147


172,592







Other real estate owned

2,706


2,193


2,621


2,844


1,444







Total non-performing assets

$ 215,597


$ 198,986


$ 222,695


$ 204,991


$ 174,036






















NON-PERFORMING LOANS, BY TYPE:















Commercial and industrial

$ 45,565


$ 42,913


$ 43,677


$ 64,450


$ 58,433







Real estate - commercial mortgage

90,852


88,081


102,359


71,467


48,615







Real estate - residential mortgage

37,703


46,878


45,901


41,727


41,033







Consumer and home equity

11,109


12,682


14,374


12,830


11,886







Real estate - construction

25,602


3,666


1,746


1,746


2,632







Leases and other loans(2)

2,060


2,573


12,017


9,927


9,993







Total non-performing loans

$ 212,891


$ 196,793


$ 220,074


$ 202,147


$ 172,592








(1) The sum of these amounts are reflected in the provision for credit losses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.


(2) Includes equipment lease financing, overdraft and net origination fees and costs.


(3) Quarterly results are annualized.













FULTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
















Explanatory note:

This press release contains supplemental financial information, as detailed below, that has been derived by methods other than GAAP. The Corporation has presented these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Corporation's results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Corporation evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Corporation's industry. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP measures, are also useful to investors to evaluate the Corporation's results. Investors should recognize that the Corporation's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures, and the Corporation strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure follow:






















Three months ended







Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30







2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Operating net income available to common shareholders











Net income available to common shareholders


$ 96,636


$ 90,425


$ 66,058


$ 60,644


$ 92,413

Less: Other revenue


(9)


(122)


(269)


(677)


(708)

Plus: Gain on acquisition, net of tax


-


-


2,689


7,706


(47,392)

Plus: Loss on securities restructuring


-


-


-


-


20,282

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


5,346


6,155


6,155


6,155


4,556

Plus: Acquisition-related expense


-


380


9,637


14,195


13,803

Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense


-


-


-


-


23,444

Less: Gain on sale-leaseback


-


-


-


-


(20,266)

Plus: FDIC special assessment


-


-


-


(16)


-

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(270)


(47)


10,001


9,385


6,323

Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(1,064)


(1,337)


(5,360)


(6,099)


(9,961)

Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 100,639


$ 95,454


$ 88,911


$ 91,293


$ 82,494
















Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)


183,813


184,077


183,867


183,609


176,934
















Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)


$ 0.55


$ 0.52


$ 0.48


$ 0.50


$ 0.47
















Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share











Shareholders' equity


$ 3,329,246


$ 3,274,321


$ 3,197,325


$ 3,203,943


$ 3,101,609

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(623,729)


(629,189)


(635,458)


(641,739)


(648,026)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$ 2,512,639


$ 2,452,254


$ 2,368,989


$ 2,369,326


$ 2,260,705












Shares outstanding, end of period (denominator)


182,379


182,204


182,089


181,957


181,831












Common shareholders' equity (tangible), per share


$ 13.78


$ 13.46


$ 13.01


$ 13.02


$ 12.43

















































Three months ended







Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30







2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Operating return on average assets











Net income


$ 99,198


$ 92,987


$ 68,620


$ 63,206


$ 94,975

Less: Other revenue


(9)


(122)


(269)


(677)


(708)

Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax


-


-


2,689


7,706


(47,392)

Plus: Loss on securities restructuring


-


-


-


-


20,282

Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


5,346


6,155


6,155


6,155


4,556

Plus: Acquisition-related expense


-


380


9,637


14,195


13,803

Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense


-


-


-


-


23,444

Less: Gain on sale-leaseback


-


-


-


-


(20,266)

Plus: FDIC special assessment


-


-


-


(16)


-

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(270)


(47)


10,001


9,385


6,323

Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(1,064)


(1,337)


(5,360)


(6,099)


(9,961)

Operating net income (numerator)


$ 103,201


$ 98,016


$ 91,473


$ 93,855


$ 85,056
















Total average assets


$ 31,901,574


$ 31,971,601


$ 32,098,852


$ 31,895,235


$ 30,774,891

Less: Average net core deposit intangible


(71,282)


(77,039)


(83,173)


(89,350)


(68,234)

Total operating average assets (denominator)


$ 31,830,292


$ 31,894,562


$ 32,015,679


$ 31,805,885


$ 30,706,657
















Operating return on average assets(1)


1.30 %


1.25 %


1.14 %


1.17 %


1.11 %
















Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)







Net income available to common shareholders


$ 96,636


$ 90,425


$ 66,058


$ 60,644


$ 92,413

Less: Other revenue


(9)


(122)


(269)


(677)


(708)

Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax


-


-


2,689


7,706


(47,392)

Plus: Loss on securities restructuring


-


-


-


-


20,282

Plus: Intangible amortization



5,460


6,269


6,282


6,287


4,688

Plus: Acquisition-related expense



-


380


9,637


14,195


13,803

Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense


-


-


-


-


23,444

Less: Gain on sale-leaseback


-


-


-


-


(20,266)

Plus: FDIC special assessment


-


-


-


(16)


-

Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(270)


(47)


10,001


9,385


6,323

Less: Tax impact of adjustments



(1,088)


(1,361)


(5,387)


(6,127)


(9,989)

Adjusted net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 100,729


$ 95,544


$ 89,011


$ 91,397


$ 82,598












Average shareholders' equity


$ 3,304,015


$ 3,254,125


$ 3,219,026


$ 3,160,322


$ 2,952,671

Less: Average preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Average goodwill and intangible assets


(626,383)


(632,254)


(638,507)


(644,814)


(624,471)

Average tangible common shareholders' equity (denominator)


$ 2,484,754


$ 2,428,993


$ 2,387,641


$ 2,322,630


$ 2,135,322












Operating return on average common shareholders' equity (tangible)(1)


16.26 %


15.95 %


14.83 %


15.65 %


15.56 %

(1) Results are annualized.
















































Three months ended







Jun 30


Mar 31


Dec 31


Sep 30


Jun 30







2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (TCE Ratio)











Shareholders' equity


$ 3,329,246


$ 3,274,321


$ 3,197,325


$ 3,203,943


$ 3,101,609

Less: Preferred stock


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)


(192,878)

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(623,729)


(629,189)


(635,458)


(641,739)


(648,026)

Tangible common shareholders' equity (numerator)


$ 2,512,639


$ 2,452,254


$ 2,368,989


$ 2,369,326


$ 2,260,705
















Total assets


$ 32,040,448


$ 32,132,028


$ 32,071,810


$ 32,185,726


$ 31,769,813

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets


(623,729)


(629,189)


(635,458)


(641,739)


(648,026)

Total tangible assets (denominator)


$ 31,416,719


$ 31,502,839


$ 31,436,352


$ 31,543,987


$ 31,121,787
















Tangible common equity to tangible assets


8.00 %


7.78 %


7.54 %


7.51 %


7.26 %
















Efficiency ratio













Non-interest expense


$ 192,811


$ 189,460


$ 216,615


$ 226,089


$ 199,488

Less: Acquisition-related expense


-


(380)


(9,637)


(14,195)


(13,803)

Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback


-


-


-


-


20,266

Less: FDIC special assessment


-


-


-


16


-

Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


270


47


(10,001)


(9,385)


(6,323)

Less: Intangible amortization


(5,460)


(6,269)


(6,282)


(6,287)


(4,688)

Operating non-interest expense (numerator)


$ 187,621


$ 182,858


$ 190,695


$ 196,238


$ 194,940












Net interest income


$ 254,921


$ 251,187


$ 253,659


$ 258,009


$ 241,720

Tax equivalent adjustment


4,389


4,340


4,343


4,424


4,556

Plus: Total non-interest income


69,148


67,232


65,924


59,673


92,994

Less: Other revenue


(9)


(122)


(269)


(677)


(708)

Less: Gain on acquisition, net of tax


-


-


2,689


7,706


(47,392)

Plus: Investment securities (gains) losses, net


-


2


-


1


20,282

Total revenue (denominator)


$ 328,449


$ 322,639


$ 326,346


$ 329,136


$ 311,452












Efficiency ratio


57.1 %


56.7 %


58.4 %


59.6 %


62.6 %
















Operating non-interest expense to total average assets











Non-interest expense


$ 192,811


$ 189,460


$ 216,615


$ 226,089


$ 199,488

Less: Intangible amortization


(5,460)


(6,269)


(6,282)


(6,287)


(4,688)

Less: Acquisition-related expense


-


(380)


(9,637)


(14,195)


(13,803)

Plus: Gain on sale-leaseback


-


-


-


-


20,266

Less: FDIC special assessment


-


-


-


16


-

Less: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


270


47


(10,001)


(9,385)


(6,323)

Operating non-interest expense (numerator)


$ 187,621


$ 182,858


$ 190,695


$ 196,238


$ 194,940
















Total average assets (denominator)


$ 31,901,574


$ 31,971,601


$ 32,098,852


$ 31,895,235


$ 30,774,891
















Operating non-interest expenses to total average assets(1)


2.36 %


2.32 %


2.36 %


2.45 %


2.55 %

(1) Results are annualized.
















































Six Months Ended













Jun 30


Jun 30













2025


2024







Operating net income available to common shareholders











Net income available to common shareholders


$ 187,061


$ 151,792







Less: Other revenue


(131)


(859)







Plus Gain on acquisition, net of tax


-


(47,392)







Plus: Loss on securities restructuring


-


20,282







Plus: Core deposit intangible amortization


11,501


4,997







Plus: Acquisition-related expense


380


13,803







Plus: CECL day 1 provision expense


-


23,444







Less: Gain on sale-leaseback


-


(20,266)







Plus: FDIC special assessment


-


956







Plus: FultonFirst implementation and asset disposals


(317)


12,652







Less: Tax impact of adjustments


(2,401)


(11,552)







Operating net income available to common shareholders (numerator)


$ 196,093


$ 147,857






















Weighted average shares (diluted) (denominator)


183,999


170,769






















Operating net income available to common shareholders, per share (diluted)


$ 1.07


$ 0.87






















Media Contact: Lacey Dean (717) 735-8688
Investor Contact: Matt Jozwiak (717) 327-2657

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation

© 2025 PR Newswire
