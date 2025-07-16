Digital Science to strengthen research integrity in publishing with new Dimensions Author Check API

LONDON, July 16, 2025, which launches today.

Built on Dimensions - the world's largest interconnected global research database - Dimensions Author Check evaluates researchers' publication and collaboration histories within seconds, delivering reliable, concise, structured insights.

For the first time, the new Dimensions Author Check API enables publishers to embed this functionality directly into their own workflows, without the need to switch to an outside platform.

Dr Leslie McIntosh, Vice President of Research Integrity at Digital Science, said Dimensions Author Check API is designed to support consistent and confident editorial decision-making.

"By highlighting key indicators of research integrity - such as retractions, tortured phrases, or unusual co-authorship patterns - the Dimensions Author Check API helps to rapidly identify potential issues for concern. These include continuously improving indicators that will identify paper mills and increase trust in science," Dr McIntosh said.

"Importantly, the Author Check API can do this at scale, giving publishers the ability to screen multiple researchers per request. This makes it ideal for high-volume manuscript processing and broader editorial oversight."

Key benefits of the new Dimensions Author Check API include:

Seamless integration : A standards-based RESTful API designed for easy deployment within publishers' internal systems or third-party platforms.

: A standards-based RESTful API designed for easy deployment within publishers' internal systems or third-party platforms. Actionable insights : Clear summaries highlighting key aspects of researchers' publication and collaboration histories.

: Clear summaries highlighting key aspects of researchers' publication and collaboration histories. Operational efficiency : Reducing editorial workload while enhancing the quality and consistency of integrity assessments.

: Reducing editorial workload while enhancing the quality and consistency of integrity assessments. Support for transparency and trust: Surfacing critical integrity information at key decision points, strengthening publishers' ability to adhere to ethical standards.

For more information or to explore integration options, please contact the Digital Science Publisher Team .

Note to editors: The Dimensions Author Check dashboard was originally announced in December last year . This announcement is specific to the Dimensions Author Check API , which launches today.

About Dimensions

Part of Digital Science, Dimensions hosts the largest collection of interconnected global research data, re-imagining research discovery with access to grants, publications, clinical trials, patents and policy documents all in one place. Follow Dimensions on Bluesky, Xand LinkedIn.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is an AI-focused technology company providing innovative solutions to complex challenges faced by researchers, universities, funders, industry and publishers. We work in partnership to advance global research for the benefit of society. Through our brands - Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, metaphacts, OntoChem, Overleaf, ReadCube, Symplectic, and Writefull - we believe when we solve problems together, we drive progress for all. Visit digital-science.com and follow Digital Science on Bluesky , on X or on LinkedIn .

