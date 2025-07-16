Anzeige
16.07.2025
CCTV+: Inaugural "Strait Cup" Cross-Strait University Baseball and Softball Games Wrap Up in Zhejiang

BEIJING, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The first-ever 2025 "Strait Cup" Cross-Strait University Baseball and Softball Games, bringing together top collegiate teams from both sides of the Taiwan Strait, came to a close recently at Xujiadai International Baseball Stadium in Lindaizhen, Zhejiang province.

The week-long event featured more than 300 college athletes competing in men's baseball and women's softball. Hosted at the Xujiadai International Baseball Stadium, the Games delivered a series of high-level contests that showcased skill, discipline, and camaraderie. Fifteen teams competed in a round-robin format over seven days, with the top three finishers in each division earning podium spots. Individual honors were also awarded, including Outstanding Coach, Outstanding Athlete, Best Batter, and Home Run Champion. In the men's baseball division, Taipei University of Marine Technology, East China University of Political Science and Law, and Nanjing Tech University claimed the top three spots. On the softball side, Nanjing Tech University clinched the title.

The Strait Cup was about more than just stats and standings. On the field, student-athletes competed with passion and poise; off the field, they engaged in shared training sessions and tactical exchanges that encouraged professional growth and mutual understanding. The mix of competition and connection reflected the tournament's broader aim: fostering cross-Strait bonds through sport.

Organizers also incorporated cultural and educational activities into the schedule, giving athletes the chance to explore life beyond the ballpark. Site visits included Pinghu Mo's Manor, the Pinghu Museum, and Zhejiang Gint Vacuum Flask Technology Co., Ltd.-offering participants a close-up look at the region's rapid development and rich heritage. The experience underscored the shared aspirations of students from both sides of the Strait and highlighted sport's potential to bring people together.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731176/video.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-inaugural-strait-cup-cross-strait-university-baseball-and-softball-games-wrap-up-in-zhejiang-302506621.html

