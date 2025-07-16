SNU Sponsors Usyk vs Dubois II at Wembley

Nicotine pouch brand lands major boxing partnership as UK expansion accelerates

LONDON, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicotine pouch brand SNU has announced its sponsorship of the Usyk vs Dubois II heavyweight clash at Wembley Stadium this Saturday (19 July). The partnership marks a major brand moment for SNU as it strengthens its position in mainstream UK retail.

SNU has been building momentum throughout 2025, securing distribution across hundreds of convenience stores, vape shops and wholesale outlets. Retailers have reported strong repeat rates and interest in SNU's flavour-led formats, particularly in urban and high-footfall locations. The brand's distinctive 'rub-to-smell' packaging has helped it stand out in an increasingly crowded nicotine pouch market.

"This fight is expected to break Wembley attendance records and reach millions globally," said Omar Ali, Marketing Director at SNÜ. "It's exactly the kind of platform we need to show consumers that tobacco-free nicotine pouches aren't just another product category - they're the future of nicotine."

The sponsorship includes ringside advertising, VIP hospitality and digital content throughout fight week. SNU sees the boxing audience as a natural fit for its smoke-free, vapour-free product positioning.

Javier Soria De Vicente, International Business Development Lead, added: "We're not just selling nicotine pouches - we're building a lifestyle brand. Boxing fans appreciate performance and quality, which is exactly what SNU delivers."

The brand plans to leverage the fight's exposure to drive retail sales and secure additional distribution partnerships across the UK and Europe. Further sponsorship deals are already in the pipeline for later this year.

SNU's rapid growth reflects the broader shift towards reduced-risk nicotine products, with the UK nicotine pouch market expected to continue expanding as consumers move away from traditional tobacco.

About SNU

SNU produces premium nicotine pouches designed for the modern consumer. The brand is known for its innovative packaging and rapid retail expansion across the UK market.

Media Contact:

Sarah Bishop

Head of Communications

press@snu.co.uk | +44 203 051 7099

snu.co.uk

Media Assets

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731693/SNU_1.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731694/SNU_2.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/snu-sponsors-usyk-vs-dubois-ii-at-wembley-302506636.html