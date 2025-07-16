Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate and CNX Extend Exclusive Agreement to Advance Remediated Mine Gas as a Climate Solution

Longstanding partnership brings ultra-low carbon energy to market, helping to reduce methane emissions and unlock IRA opportunities.

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Anew Climate, LLC ("Anew"), a global provider of climate solutions, today announced the extension of its exclusive agreement with CNX Resources Corporation ("CNX") to market Remediated Mine Gas (RMG), a powerful ultra-low carbon intensity energy source derived from captured waste methane.

RMG is produced by capturing and upgrading waste gases from active and abandoned mines ("mine gas"). While federal regulations require mine gas (mainly methane, a greenhouse gas over 25 times more potent than CO2) to be released from mines for safety reasons, there are no regulations in place to mitigate its impact. This results in the release of untreated methane and other gases directly into the atmosphere, causing long-term environmental and emission impacts, as mine gas must be vented for decades after mining stops.

CNX is focused on advancing lower-emission energy solutions in the Appalachian region and has developed a proprietary system that captures otherwise harmful mine gas and converts it into a low-carbon energy resource. This process involves upgrading the gas to pipeline-quality methane and injecting it into common carrier pipelines as RMG. The RMG can then be used for power generation, manufacturing, data center operations, and the production of alternative fuels. According to a comprehensive lifecycle analysis by Argonne National Laboratory, RMG's carbon intensity profile is comparable to that of manure-based renewable natural gas (RNG), making it a valuable tool for reducing emissions in hard-to-abate sectors, such as data centers, power generation, chemical manufacturing, and fuels. Through this exclusive agreement, which commenced in 2022, Anew markets RMG on behalf of CNX and advises CNX on emerging monetization opportunities for RMG environmental attributes.

"RMG represents one of the most impactful and scalable decarbonization tools available today," said Randy Lack, President at Anew Climate. "We are proud to continue our collaboration with CNX, which supports the next generation of methane capture projects and will continue to drive adoption of RMG across sectors."

RMG is currently recognized under several state Renewable Portfolio Standards (RPS), including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Colorado, and Illinois. In 2024, Argonne National Laboratory, a U.S. Department of Energy subsidiary, integrated RMG into the federal GREET model, enabling RMG to qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act's Section 45V and 45Z tax credit programs, further supporting the environmental benefits linked to RMG.

"We believe RMG represents a unique opportunity to scale methane abatement while producing reliable, low-carbon energy," said Alan Shepard, CNX President and Chief Financial Officer. "We value our exclusive collaboration with Anew, as together we've demonstrated the commercial value of this resource. This contract extension ensures continued investment in the capture and deployment of RMG across new projects that will reduce environmental impacts for decades to come."

With over three years of success in bringing RMG to market, Anew and CNX have established this low-carbon intensity gas as a trusted, high-impact decarbonization solution. This extension of their exclusive agreement will allow continued project development and ensure that RMG continues to create long-term value, delivering measurable environmental benefits across multiple markets.

About Anew Climate

Anew Climate, LLC, is a global leader in diverse climate solutions built on the principles of transparency and accountability. We bring innovative products and services to the public and private sectors to help reduce or offset their carbon footprints, restore the environment, and ensure our clients' investments create economic value as well as durable climate impact. With deep market understanding, Anew leverages technological and nature-based solutions to create value through the generation and marketing of environmental credits for low carbon fuel, carbon, renewable energy, and emissions markets. Additional information is available at? www.anewclimate.com .

About CNX Resources Corporation

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is unique. We are a premier, ultra-low carbon intensive natural gas development, production, midstream, and technology company centered in Appalachia, one of the most energy abundant regions in the world. With the benefit of a 161-year regional legacy, substantial asset base, leading core operational competencies, technology development and innovation, and astute capital allocation methodologies, we responsibly develop our resources and deploy free cash flow to create long-term per share value for our shareholders, employees, and the communities where we operate. As of December 31, 2024, CNX had 8.54 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proven natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information is available at? www.cnx.com .

