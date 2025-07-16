Vena Copilot agentic AI solution noted as a major strength as Vena reaffirms its leadership in cloud FP&A

Vena, the only Complete FP&A platform powered by agentic AI and purpose-built to fully amplify the Microsoft technology ecosystem, has been recognized as a SPARK Leader in the SPARK Matrix Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis 2025, ranking again as one of the top two providers by technological excellence. This continued recognition from QKS, based on its in-depth analysis of cloud financial planning and analysis vendors and its industry knowledge, signifies Vena's ongoing leadership as a future-forward, AI-focused platform designed to scale with the growing responsibilities of the office of strategic finance.

Vena placed among the leaders in both the technological excellence and customer impact rankings, with Vena Copilot for FP&A standing out as one of the major differentiators. Vena Copilot, built from the start as an agentic-AI-capable solution, orchestrates the operations of both the Vena Analytics and Vena Reporting agents, with additional agents planned for release in the near future. Most recently, Vena Copilot received Microsoft Teams support, bringing agentic AI directly into financial professionals' everyday workflow.

"Vena's second straight year of Technological Excellence leadership is all the more impressive given the increased competitiveness and need for technological differentiation in the cloud FP&A space. We designed our entire platform, Vena Copilot included, for maximum flexibility to accommodate both changes in the technology available and the role of strategic finance alike, and that adaptability is a major reason our customers come to and stay with Vena," said Hugh Cumming, CTO, Vena. "We're honored by QKS' recognition and plan to use their findings to continue fueling our innovations to help customers navigate this market volatility and go from good to great."

Vena's technological and operational flexibility positions it well to lead the next generation of AI-augmented, autonomous enterprise performance management. With a vast library of native integrations and API connectors, QKS writes the platform has "deep, bi-directional data connectivity across ERP and CRM ecosystems," connecting finance to other strategic functions and easily ingesting data for improved AI-driven insights, analysis and reporting across industries. Furthermore, Vena's extended planning (xP&A) and Beyond Planning solutions give the platform additional use cases, offering more strategic functions, such as operations, the same smooth experience.

"We are proud to acknowledge Vena as a SPARK Leader in the Cloud Financial Planning and Analysis 2025," said Akhilesh Vundavalli, Senior Analyst at QKS Group. "Vena's top ranking for Technology Excellence emphasizes its strong AI implementation via solutions like Vena Copilot, its continued focus on robust integrations with the Microsoft ecosystem and other key enterprise software platforms, and its readiness for the new cross-functional age of finance."

From high-growth startups to global enterprises, finance and operations teams are turning to Vena to unify their planning in a single platform that's fast to deploy, flexible to use and powered by the tools finance teams already trust-Excel, Power BI, Teams and more. With agentic AI, real-time analytics and a seamless Microsoft-native user experience, Vena empowers finance leaders to go beyond the numbers and make confident, insight-driven decisions that move their business forward. To learn how companies are planning with confidence using Vena, visit our Customer Stories.

About Vena

Vena is the only agentic AI-powered FP&A platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem for finance teams everywhere. Vena amplifies Microsoft's world-leading productivity tools, cloud technology and AI innovation to make FP&A, operational planning and adjacent strategic processes more flexible, efficient and intelligent. Thousands of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com

