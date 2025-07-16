Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 12:06 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CADY Solutions: CADY and SiliconExpert Announce Strategic Agreement to its AI-Driven Schematic Copilot with Intelligent Component Insights

TEL AVIV, Israel and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CADY, the pioneer in AI-powered copilot for electrical schematics, today announced a strategic agreement with SiliconExpert, a global authority in electronic component data and supply chain intelligence. Together, the companies aim to revolutionize how engineers design and analyze circuits-by combining automatic AI-driven copilot with real-time, component-level intelligence.

CADY and SiliconExpert join forces to enhance CADY's AI Schematic Copilot with intelligent component insights, enabling engineers to design smarter and faster with real-time, data-driven decisions.

CADY's platform automates the manual process of designing and reviewing electrical schematics by identifying errors, risks, and inefficiencies in real time - as well as generating design suggestions and best practice recommendations based on accumulated "Tribal Knowledge" collected of its global community of expert users.
By integrating SiliconExpert's vast component database directly into this process, engineers can now receive instant insights on obsolescence, compliance, and sourcing risks-all within their design environment.

"This partnership brings component insight to the heart of circuit design," said Gilad Shapira, CEO of CADY. "Our AI copilots schematic design, and with SiliconExpert's data embedded, engineers get not only functional analysis but also real-time component insights, all in one place"

About CADY

CADY is redefining hardware design with AI-powered schematic copilot that automatically detects errors, risks, and inefficiencies before those become costly problems, and generates design suggestions and best practice recommendations to refine and perfect the design.
With zero setup required, CADY helps engineers design smarter, validate instantly, and reduce development cycles dramatically.
Learn more at www.cadysolutions.com

Media Contact:
Michal Minitzer

Head of Marketing, CADY
info@cadysolutions.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2731763/CADY_Solutions.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cady-and-siliconexpert-announce-strategic-agreement-to-its-ai-driven-schematic-copilot-with-intelligent-component-insights-302506526.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.