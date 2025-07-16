Cority Software Inc.: Cority Continues to Be a Leader in the Sustainability Software Market, According to Prominent Industry Analyst Report

Independent Analyst Firm's Green Quadrant Report highlights Cority's market-leading sustainability performance management capabilities and unified EHS+ approach

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the sustainable performance software company, has been named a leader in the 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant for ESG & Sustainability Reporting Software. The report highlights Cority's ability to provide a unified platform for EHS+ and sustainability, which enables organizations to move beyond compliance reporting to data-driven sustainability performance management.

As demand for trustworthy, auditable sustainability data accelerates, Cority's unified platform stands apart. Verdantix highlighted Cority's strength in unifying compliance, risk, and operational performance data with sustainability metrics. Cority's integrated approach enables organizations to consolidate this data within a single system, ensuring consistent, high-quality data flows that support forecasting, target-tracking, and regulatory reporting, according to Verdantix.

The report reinforces Cority's long-held belief that sustainability performance can't be managed in isolation. It must be integrated with the full scope of operational and EHS data to drive real results-particularly in moderate to risk-heavy industries such as manufacturing, energy, chemicals, and industrial operations.

"Cority is uniquely positioned to help organizations not only meet their sustainability reporting obligations, but also to operationalize their data and drive real-time improvements," said Alex Hardwick, director of sustainability planning & enablement at Cority. "This recognition by Verdantix underscores the value of our integrated platform for enterprises navigating complex, fast-moving sustainability requirements."

Meeting the Market's Moment

The sustainability software market is maturing fast, driven by evolving regulations such as the EU's Omnibus proposal reshaping the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and California's Climate disclosure laws, along with voluntary reporting frameworks often aligned with the ISSB standards and rising investor scrutiny. According to the Verdantix report, nearly 60% of firms now use software for ESG and sustainability reporting-a sharp rise from 40% just three years ago.

Organizations are increasingly seeking platforms that unify operational, risk, finance, and sustainability data to meet these growing demands. Verdantix highlights this shift:

"The demand for more performance monitoring may also be the impetus for various software tools, such as sustainability reporting, EHS, and carbon management, to come together in one platform."

Cority is the only enterprise-grade solution recognized for this integrated approach in the 2025 Green Quadrant. Its converged EHS+ platform, CorityOne enables global firms to not only report on sustainability performance but also to trace sustainability metrics back to source operations, allowing proactive adjustments that improve outcomes across the value chain.

Key Highlights from the Report:

Verdantix also specifically cited Cority's acquisition strategy and expanding functionality across key solution areas as strengths. The report also noted Cority's partnerships with firms like Arcadia to streamline AI-powered data ingestion-further reducing manual data burdens.

The Verdantix Green Quadrant is one of the industry's most comprehensive, evidence-based

assessments of ESG and sustainability reporting software. The 2025 edition evaluates 21 of the most prominent providers based on rigorous functional and market momentum criteria.

The complete report can be downloaded at https://www.cority.com/reports/green-quadrant-esg-reporting-and-data-management-software/

About Cority

Cority is the sustainable performance software company, helping customers transform operating risks into a performance advantage. Our flagship platform, CorityOne, merges deep industry expertise with intelligent software so customers can engage their workforce to see and prevent risks that impact people, the environment, and performance. For 40 years, Cority has been the trusted solution for thousands of organizations in a range of operationally complex industries worldwide, including oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverage, utilities, manufacturing, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.cority.com

