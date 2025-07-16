3D Printing Plastics Market worth $5.39 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "3D Printing Plastics Market by Type (Photopolymer, ABS, Polyamide, PLA, PETG), Form (Filament, Liquid, Powder), Application (Prototyping, Manufacturing, Tooling), End-use Industry (Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Goods), and Region- Global Forecast to 2030", 3D printing plastics market is projected to grow from USD 2.36 billion in 2025 to USD 5.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The global market for 3D printing plastics is experiencing strong growth due to the impact of technology, industry, and economic trends. 3D printing plastics are now being embraced by critical industries, including automotive, aerospace, medical, medical, and consumer electronics. These sectors recognize that 3D printing plastics help accelerate product development, decrease tooling costs, and manufacture on-demand parts. High-performance plastics are now being used by manufacturers for both prototypes as well as final production parts, such as PA (Nylon), ABS, PLA, PC (polycarbonate), and carbon fiber composites because of their performance properties, which include strength-to-weight ratio, thermal stability, and durability. Furthermore, materials science is contributing to the printing plastics market through ongoing developments that will improve versatility and application-specific 3D printing plastics. The advancements in bio-based and recyclable plastic filaments align with the sustainability objectives of regions, thus increasing eco-friendly adoption. Mass customization and personalized manufacturing - particularly in health care (i.e., prosthetics, dental aligners) and consumer products (i.e., eyewear, footwear) are continuing to drive new demand for flexible, easy-to-process thermoplastics.

PLA type segment is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR in the 3D printing plastics market during the forecast period

The 3D printing plastics market is categorized based on type and is divided into photopolymer, ABS, polyamide, PLA, PETG, and Others. PLA, or Polylactic Acid, is a well-known plastic used in 3D printing. It is derived from renewable products like sugarcane and corn starch. Polylactic Acid is a biodegradable, and primarily eco-friendly plastics used in 3D printing. You can purchase Polylactic Acid in soft and hard types; thus, you can create many different products. Polylactic Acid is a value-added product used in 3D printing for reliability, quality, and great colors. Polylactic Acid is one of the most popular and inexpensive 3D printing materials. Polylactic Acid is also easy to work with and can be found in multiple colors while being used as either a resin or filament format. The photopolymer segment led the entire 3D printing plastics market in 2024, as it is widely accepted in end-use sectors (aerospace & defense, automotive industry). In the 3D printing plastics market, there are also materials such as ABS, polyamide (nylon), and PETG, which are gaining major traction based on mechanical strength, thermal resistance, and functional durability. ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene) is well-known for its impact resistance and toughness, which is why it is typically used in structural and assembly applications, automotive parts, enclosures, functional prototypes, etc. Polyamide, which is often used in powder technologies in SLS, is characterized by its flexibility, chemical resistance, and exceptional surface finish while supporting complex geometries for use in aerospace, as well as medical and industrial tools. PETG (Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol) is somewhat new to the scene of printable materials as well and is sought after due to its strength, clarity, and ease of fabrication. It is typically seen in food packaging, medical devices, and as a transparent functional 3D printed part.

Filament form to be the second-fastest-growing segment in the global 3D printing plastics market in terms of value and volume

The filament segment is projected to register the second-highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume, during a forecast period. The increasing demand for 3D printing materials and plastics in the filament form is due to the rise in demand from the aerospace & defense, automotive, and healthcare industries. Filaments are used primarily in fused deposition modeling (FDM) or fused filament fabrication (FFF) technologies, which yet are still the most popular and affordable ways to 3D print. With a low barrier to entry, easy to use, and vast choice of materials, the filament is used extensively by small and medium enterprises (SMEs), educational institutions, prototyping studios, and at-home users. Filaments are available in numerous thermoplastics, such as PLA, ABS, PETG, polycarbonate, TPU, and nylon, which can meet specific performance criteria in flexibility, heat resistance, strength, or whatever the performance requirement might be. In addition, there are endless more filaments that are composite or infused with carbon fiber, glass fiber, metal particles, or wood. This opens the door for filament-based 3D printing to be utilized in a wide variety of functional applications in industries like automotive tooling, aerospace components, healthcare models, and functional prototyping. The manufacture of filaments has greatly improved, with improved consistency in dimensions and color, and temperature resistance and variances to provide better quality and consistency in printing performance.

Tooling application is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR, both in terms of value and volume, during the forecast period

The tooling segment is expected to be the second-fastest-growing application in the global 3D printing plastics market. Tooling applications in 3D printing plastics involve the use of 3D printed rapid tooling to support traditional manufacturing processes such as injection molding, vacuum forming, or silicone molding. This allows for the production of limited silicones and composites, with a flexible, agile, scalable, and cost-efficient tooling process. 3D printed tools can support the low-volume fabrication of parts in various materials, including plastics, and enable the production of thermoplastics parts cost-effectively in-house. Further, the application of advanced thermoplastics like ULTEM polycarbonate or carbon fiber-reinforced nylon in 3D printed tooling allows the development of robust tools that can withstand elevated temperatures and mechanical loads, which makes them ideal not just for prototyping but for short-run production and functional testing. For automotive and aerospace industries, 3D printed tooling is rapidly being integrated into the manufacturing line for customized jigs, fixtures, and assembly tools and is effectively cutting lead times and tooling costs. 3D printing software and simulation tool technology have also progressed in that tooling designs are now more accurate and reliable, reducing the trial-and-error incurred by the former years of tool development. 3D printed tooling is increasingly compatible with industry 4.0 workflows, allowing for digital inventory, on-demand manufacturing, and shorter iteration cycles that improve production flexibility and operational efficiency overall.

Healthcare to be the second-fastest-growing end-use industry in the global 3D printing plastics market in terms of value and volume

The application of 3D printing plastics in healthcare has been widely discussed because of its advantages in developing customized, high-quality medical devices. 3D printing can be used to manufacture customized prosthetic limbs that are made to accommodate the unique needs of individual patients. By creating prosthetic limbs that are customized to individual patients, the comfort and functionality of the prosthetics can be improved, leading to better patient outcomes. 3D printing has also been utilized to manufacture biocompatible implants, such as dental implants or orthopedic implants, which can also be tailored to the unique needs of patients. This can provide better outcomes and reduce the likelihood of complications. The application of 3D printing in the healthcare industry may change how medical devices are designed, manufactured, and supplied. It provides a cost-effective, efficient, and customizable method for producing high-quality medical devices that can provide better outcomes for patients and reduced costs for healthcare. 3D printing of plastics has become more important in the creation of anatomical models for surgical planning and medical education. These anatomy models are based on patient imaging data, allowing surgical teams to rehearse complex procedures in advance of the operating room, reducing surgical risk while potentially enhancing precision. Another use is the design of customized surgical instruments specifically for a procedure or the anatomy of the patient. This enhances the safety and efficiency of the surgery. The healthcare sector is exploring 3D-printed drug delivery devices and flexible biocompatible plastics for wearable medical devices that fit to the body for comfort.

Asia Pacific region is expected to register the second-highest CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period

The 3D printing plastics market has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific 3D printing plastics market is growing at an increasing pace, driven by an unparalleled combination of factors. High demand across industries, particularly aerospace, automotive, and wind energy, is at the forefront, but the greatest driver is China, which continues to be the largest producer and consumer of 3D printing plastics in the world. China is the largest producer and consumer of aircraft (domestic) and electric vehicles, which creates an endless demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient materials. Countries like Japan and South Korea continue to significantly contribute to regional market growth due to their established automotive and electronics sectors as well as their own focus on the advancement of technology and environmental sustainability. Additive manufacturing in the region is increasingly being backed by support from the government and investment, as with "Made in China 2025", Japan's "Society 5.0," and South Korea's "Manufacturing Innovation Strategy" aiming to digitalize and modernize the way industry produces parts. Perhaps more importantly, these efforts are building an enabling architecture to spur widespread 3D printing adoption in all industries. In addition, rapid urbanization, growing middle class, and need for customized consumer items in nations such as India, Vietnam, and Indonesia are driving startups and manufacturers to adopt 3D printing plastics for mass customization. Regional raw material stakeholders have increased the production of affordable thermoplastics and photopolymers, resulting in cheaper material costs and increasing accessibility of advanced 3D printing.

Key players

Prominent companies in this market include 3D Systems, Inc. (US), Arkema (France), Materialise (Belgium), Stratasys (US), Syensqo (Belgium), Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), EOS GmbH (Germany), Formlabs (US), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), CRP TECHNOLOGY S.r.l. (Italy), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), Ensinger (Germany), and Zortrax (Poland).

