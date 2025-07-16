Prodalim, a global leader in juice solutions and specialty ingredients, announces the launch of its Coloring Foodstuffs and Natural Colores portfolio, marking a milestone in its commitment to delivering clean-label, plant-based, upcycled product innovations for the food and beverage industry.

These natural color solutions are designed for seamless integration into a wide range of applications, including beverages, dairy, plant-based products, bakery, and confectionery. They offer vibrant visual appeal without compromising on performance, health standards, regulatory compliance, or consumer trust.

Developed based on strict quality standards, Prodalim's Coloring portfolio delivers optimal light resistance, pH stability, and thermal performance, addressing real-world formulation challenges while enhancing naturality, clean label credentials, and full "tree-to-table" transparency.

The newly launched portfolio will include two distinct ranges:

VivaPro Coloring Foodstuffs Naturally derived from fruits, vegetables, algae, and spices, using gentle processing techniques that preserve the full integrity of the raw materials.

Naturally derived from fruits, vegetables, algae, and spices, using gentle processing techniques that preserve the full integrity of the raw materials. NaturaPro Natural Colors- A high-performance range of anthocyanins, carotenoids, chlorophyll, and other pigments, engineered for brilliance, stability, and versatility across diverse applications.

The inauguration of the new color product lines represents another milestone in Prodalim's strategic transformation to strengthen its position as a high-value innovation partner for innovative specialty ingredient solutions in the food and beverage industry. Today, Prodalim's portfolio spans fruit juice solutions alongside a fast-growing specialty ingredients product range from taste solutions such as essential oils, natural aromatic fruit-based essences (FTNF), and flavors, to beverage compounds and functional solutions including citrus fibres and natural colors, as well as premium de-alcoholization patent-based solutions. All are supported by Prodalim's vertically integrated, regenerative supply chain anchored in circular economy principles. Through this approach, Prodalim empowers food and beverage brands to innovate with sustainability, functionality, and transparency at their core.

About Prodalim

At Prodalim, a global leader in juice solutions and specialty ingredients, we reimagine nature into healthier creations. With our tree-to-table supply chain and global footprint, we constantly unlock hidden values to develop sustainable, innovative solutions for the food and beverage industry. Together, we are harnessed to make a meaningful impact for people and planet. Visit us at: www.prodalim.com

