PR Newswire
16.07.2025 12:30 Uhr
Zoomex and Haas F1 Launch Global Interview Series: Engine On: Zoomex × Haas Interview Season

F1 Driver Oliver Bearman Leads the Way, Joined by 10 KOLs and 18 Real Users to Share Authentic Crypto Trading Stories

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomex, the fastest-growing digital asset trading platform globally, officially partners with Haas F1 Team to launch a global brand interview series Engine On: Zoomex × Haas Interview Season. The campaign brings together real users and professional traders in in-depth conversations, aiming to build a co-creative content ecosystem and rebuild the authentic connection between trading platforms and user trust.

The first episode features rising F1 driver Oliver Bearman, who shares his journey from F2 to F1, his goals for his first full season, and his two-year partnership with Zoomex.

When asked about the similarities between racing and crypto trading, Oliver Bearman said:

"I'd compare my driving style to Zoomex's trading engine - sub-10ms reaction time. On the track or in the markets, victory often comes down to that split-second decision and execution."

Zoomex commented that this dialogue sets the tone for the series "rapid execution meets authentic judgment" and deepens the content-level value of its ongoing collaboration with Haas. By drawing parallels between motorsport and crypto trading behavior, the campaign sparks strong user resonance.

In addition to this race-centric episode, Engine On: Zoomex × Haas Interview Season unfolds across two key storytelling threads:

  • 10 globally influential KOLs in the crypto trading space share insights on on-chain trends, trading strategies, and platform experiences.
  • 18 real Zoomex users, grouped in trios by language, participate in online interviews to discuss why they chose Zoomex, their trading logic, and user experience.

All participants are verified Zoomex users, ensuring authenticity and representativeness. Zoomex defines this initiative as an attempt at "co-created brand storytelling", using the user's perspective to establish deeper trust mechanisms with the platform.

The interview series will be released in multiple languages, covering major crypto communities in Japan, Korea, Europe, and Latin America. Through localized storytelling and embedded community engagement, Zoomex aims to further enhance its brand presence in regional markets.

As of Q2 2025, Zoomex has surpassed 3 million registered users, supports over 500 trading pairs, and operates across 35+ countries and regions. Known for its "simplicity × ease of use × lightning-fast execution", Zoomex has built a strong reputation among global crypto traders.

In an increasingly noisy and homogeneous crypto landscape, Zoomex chooses to respond to users' core concerns through slow, high-trust content giving real users and thought leaders the space to voice their reasons for choosing Zoomex.

"We want to return the question 'Why Zoomex?' back to our users - through longer-term, more authentic content formats. The platform is no longer just a slogan broadcaster, but a builder of shared conviction."

With new episodes rolling out weekly, Zoomex × Haas Interview Season marks the platform's evolution from a tool-based product to a resonance-driven brand - building trust through content, and winning user loyalty at every trading decision point.

Event details: https://www.zoomex.com/en/promotion/Interview/

About ZOOMEX:

Founded in 2021, Zoomex is a global cryptocurrency trading platform that follows the core values of "simplicity × ease of use × speed." The platform is dedicated to providing users with high-performance, low-barrier trading experiences. Zoomex optimizes both its matching engine and user interaction processes, supporting millisecond-level command responses, and significantly enhancing usability through a minimalist interface. With flexible identity verification mechanisms and a free trading system, Zoomex is building a faster, safer, and more accessible trading environment for users worldwide.

Media contact
Contact: Catherine
Company: Zoomex
Address: 306 Victoria House, Victoria, Mahé, Seychelles
Website: www.zoomex.com
Email: catherine.shi@zoomex.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoomex-and-haas-f1-launch-global-interview-series-engine-on-zoomex-O-haas-interview-season-302506662.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
