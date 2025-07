XRP surged in 2025 due to increasing institutional adoption, futures and ETF launches, with bullish forecasts targeting $4-$8. Regulatory clarity and whale accumulation continue fueling momentum. XRP performance in 2025 has been remarkable, with the token trading around $2.96 as of July 14, 2025, after gaining approximately 27% over the past week and reclaiming its ...

