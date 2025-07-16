The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Opens New Facility in Palmeirante, Brazil

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) continues to execute on its strategy to leverage market access and announced today that its new blending, storage and distribution plant in Palmeirante, Tocantins, Brazil, will begin operations this month. An inauguration ceremony, hosted by Mosaic Executive Vice President, Commercial Jenny Wang, is being held today with state and local officials.

The plant increases blending capacity and expands Mosaic's presence in the fast-growing northern region of Brazil. With a capacity to process 1 million tonnes of fertilizer annually, and approximately 500,000 tonnes in 2025, the Palmeirante facility will be a key contributor to Mosaic's ambitious growth plans in Brazil. Distribution sales are expected to grow from less than 8 million tonnes in 2024 to 13-14 million tonnes by the end of the decade.

The $84 million investment in the Palmeirante facility has been completed on time and within budget. The facility is expected to earn a margin of $30-$40 per tonne-generating an anticipated internal rate of return in excess of 20 percent and demonstrating the company's commitment to capital allocation execution and reallocation in pursuit of strong shareholder returns.

"The inauguration of our new plant in Palmeirante represents meaningful progress for Mosaic," said Executive Vice President, Commercial Jenny Wang. "Brazil is an agricultural powerhouse, and Mosaic has been a leader in the market for many years. We are providing farmers in the MATOPIBA region with more efficient access to the fertilizers they need and expanding Mosaic's presence in a key growing region."

The facility includes significant warehouse capacity, automated blending and bagging systems, and a direct rail connection to the port of Itaqui-reducing logistics costs and providing state-of-the-art quality control technology.

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

