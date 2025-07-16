Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A1JFWK | ISIN: US61945C1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 02M
Tradegate
16.07.25 | 12:25
30,675 Euro
-0,89 % -0,275
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 12:38 Uhr
178 Leser
The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Opens New Facility in Palmeirante, Brazil

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) continues to execute on its strategy to leverage market access and announced today that its new blending, storage and distribution plant in Palmeirante, Tocantins, Brazil, will begin operations this month. An inauguration ceremony, hosted by Mosaic Executive Vice President, Commercial Jenny Wang, is being held today with state and local officials.

The plant increases blending capacity and expands Mosaic's presence in the fast-growing northern region of Brazil. With a capacity to process 1 million tonnes of fertilizer annually, and approximately 500,000 tonnes in 2025, the Palmeirante facility will be a key contributor to Mosaic's ambitious growth plans in Brazil. Distribution sales are expected to grow from less than 8 million tonnes in 2024 to 13-14 million tonnes by the end of the decade.

The $84 million investment in the Palmeirante facility has been completed on time and within budget. The facility is expected to earn a margin of $30-$40 per tonne-generating an anticipated internal rate of return in excess of 20 percent and demonstrating the company's commitment to capital allocation execution and reallocation in pursuit of strong shareholder returns.

"The inauguration of our new plant in Palmeirante represents meaningful progress for Mosaic," said Executive Vice President, Commercial Jenny Wang. "Brazil is an agricultural powerhouse, and Mosaic has been a leader in the market for many years. We are providing farmers in the MATOPIBA region with more efficient access to the fertilizers they need and expanding Mosaic's presence in a key growing region."

The facility includes significant warehouse capacity, automated blending and bagging systems, and a direct rail connection to the port of Itaqui-reducing logistics costs and providing state-of-the-art quality control technology.

About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

Investors:

Media:

Jason Tremblay, 813-775-4282

Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206

jason.tremblay@mosaicco.com

benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com

Joan Tong, CFA, 863-640-0826

joan.tong@mosaicco.com

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about future transactions or strategic plans and other statements about future financial and operating results. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include,but are not limited to: political and economic instability and changes in government policies in countries in which we have operations; the predictability and volatility of, and customer expectations about, agriculture, fertilizer, raw material, energy and transportation markets that are subject to competitive and other pressures and economic and credit market conditions; the level of inventories in the distribution channels for crop nutrients; the effect of future product innovations or development of new technologies on demand for our products; changes in foreign currency and exchange rates; international trade risks, including the impact of U.S. tariffs and retaliatory tariffs on economic conditions; and other risks associated with Mosaic's international operations; changes in government policy; changes in environmental and other governmental regulation, including expansion of the types and extent of water resources regulated under federal law, carbon taxes or other greenhouse gas regulation, further developments in judicial or administrative proceedings, or complaints that Mosaic's operations are adversely impacting nearby farms, business operations or properties; difficulties or delays in receiving, increased costs of or challenges to necessary governmental permits or approvals or increased financial assurance requirements; the effectiveness of Mosaic's processes for managing its strategic priorities; adverse weather conditions affecting operations in Central Florida, the Mississippi River basin, the Gulf Coast of the United States, Canada or Brazil, and including potential hurricanes, excess heat, cold, snow, rainfall or drought; actual costs of various items differing from management's current estimates, including, among others, asset retirement, environmental remediation, reclamation or other environmental regulation, reduction of Mosaic's available cash and liquidity, and increased leverage, due to its use of cash and/or available debt capacity to fund financial assurance requirements and strategic investments; brine inflows at Mosaic's potash mines; other accidents and disruptions involving Mosaic's operations, including plant outages and down time, potential mine fires, floods, explosions, seismic events, sinkholes or releases of hazardous or volatile chemicals; and risks associated with cyber security, including reputational loss; as well as other risks and uncertainties reported from time to time in The Mosaic Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: The Mosaic Company



