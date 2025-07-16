- Achieves decisive victory in key scientific benchmarks, delivering highly practical and experimentally testable ideas with unparalleled cost-efficiency. Global commercial launch slated for Q3 2025, leveraging an existing platform of 170,000 researchers.

In the global race to create an 'AI Scientist' capable of independent scientific discovery, Korean startup Pluto Labs is making significant waves. While tech giants like Google and Anthropic define competitive strength by sheer computing power, Pluto Labs introduces 'Scinapse AI,' a groundbreaking model that develops a more effective AI Scientist at just one-tenth of the usual computational cost, achieving overwhelming performance against top models in blind evaluations.

GRAPH: Scientific Idea Generation Performance Comparison Scinapse AI vs. Google Gemini 2.5 Pro vs. Claude Opus 4 (Evaluation conducted by Pluto Labs)

Pluto Labs pioneers a 'Strategic Efficiency' architecture, mirroring how human scientists optimize research. Instead of brute-force computing (like Google's 'Co-scientist'), Scinapse AI smartly delegates inefficient tasks, such as sifting through vast data, to its existing Scinapse academic search system (used by 170,000 researchers). This allows the AI to focus exclusively on creative reasoning and generating new ideas, leading to unparalleled practicality and cost-efficiency.

Scinapse AI's superior performance was proven in blind evaluations judged by direct competitors' AI models (OpenAI O3, Anthropic's Claude 4 Opus, and Google's Gemini 2.5 Pro). Scinapse AI consistently ranked #1 in 'Plausibility' (how realistic and sound an idea is) and 'Testability' (how easily an idea can be experimentally validated) across 61 diverse scientific topics. This confirms Scinapse AI delivers "real scientific hypotheses that are practical to implement and can be experimentally validated within 3-5 years," a significant leap from 'plausible fiction' to 'actionable scientific research.'

Pluto Labs has developed a robust system to eliminate AI 'hallucinations' (false information), a critical barrier in scientific AI. All Scinapse AI ideas are strictly grounded in a database of 260 million academic papers. The system dynamically refines searches for highly accurate data and rigorously cross-references ideas against the database to guarantee genuine novelty, identifying truly new scientific insights. "It provides the most complete answer to the question that challenges researchers most: 'Is this idea truly new?'" said Professor Changshin Jo of POSTECH. "The AI completes a literature review in minutes that would take a human researcher days or weeks, and with higher accuracy. This is not just an idea-generation tool; it's an innovation that fundamentally changes the starting point of research planning."

With cumulative funding of 5 billion KRW (~$3.6M USD), Pluto Labs is uniquely positioned to disrupt the global 'AI Scientist' race. Its 'efficiency' and 'practicality' approach, combined with its established Scinapse platform, sets it apart. "The fact that a small Korean startup has proven superior to Google in an objective benchmark is more than just a technical achievement-it's a symbolic event for innovative leadership," said Simon Kim, CEO of Hashed. "It demonstrates that success in advanced AI can be achieved through creative problem-solving and strategic design, not just infinite capital. This is a significant milestone that points to the future direction for the global AI ecosystem, suggesting a new path for AI agent development." Scinapse AI is slated for official global launch in Q3 2025.

About Pluto Labs:

Pluto Labs is a Seoul-based Research Intelligence service company founded in 2019 that specializes in AI-powered scientific research tools. The company operates Scinapse, a comprehensive academic search platform used by over 170,000 researchers worldwide. Scinapse AI, launching in Q3 2025, is a next-generation AI scientist system that generates research ideas with high scientific validity through a hybrid AI architecture while maintaining cost efficiency. The company has raised a cumulative 5 billion KRW (~$3.6M USD) in funding from investors including Hashed, JB Investment, HG Initiative, and POSCO Investment. Pluto Labs is committed to leading global research innovation through accessible AI solutions.

