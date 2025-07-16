Thyssenkrupp Nucera reports a more than 20% drop in third-quarter electrolysis sales, with narrowing losses in green hydrogen and falling profits in the Chlor-Alkali segment. Thyssenkrupp Nucera said sales of its electrolysis technologies fell more than 20% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024-25. Alkaline water electrolysis (AWE) dropped 23% to €103 million ($119. 6 million), while the Chlor-Alkali (CA) segment declined 21% to €81 million. Based on preliminary, unaudited figures, the electrolysis specialist said it expects consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 0 million ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...